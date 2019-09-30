Hannans : Mt Holland Lithium Project Update

1 October 2019

Mt Holland Lithium Project Update

Weathered pegmatites intersected in all 79 recently completed aircore drill holes at Mt Holland West

Analysis of first 56 samples completed, analysis of further 50 samples pending

Anomalous 1 Lithium, Rubidium, Tantalum, Caesium, Tin and Beryllium intersected in weathered pegmatites

Diamond drilling being planned to test fresh pegmatites that may host economic lithium mineralisation

pegmatites that may host economic lithium mineralisation Visible gold observed in 2 holes (MHAC337 and 367)

Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) provides an update on exploration within its 100% owned Mt Holland Lithium Project located approximately 125kms south of Southern Cross, Western Australia (refer Figure 1 on page 2). The Mt Holland Lithium Project is located adjacent to Earl Grey, one of the most significant hard rock lithium deposits in the world jointly owned by New York Stock Exchange listed SQM and ASX listed Wesfarmers Ltd. Hannans' exploration goal is to discover a lithium deposit comparable to Earl Grey.

Hannans recently completed its 6th phase of exploration drilling at Mt Holland West. The program comprised 79 aircore holes drilled vertically for a total of 4,043m (average depth of 51m per hole) (refer Figure 2 on page 2 for Location Map). Drill hole details and assay results for 56 samples have been received (refer Table 1 and 2 on pages 4 and 5). Results from a further 50 samples are pending.

Anomalous values of lithium and pathfinder elements were received in the first batch of samples analysed. Of note drill holes MHAC312 and MHAC378 intersected a moderately weathered and oxidized pegmatite, with visible (fine grained) spodumene. The distance between these anomalies is approximately 2kms. Overall the geochemical anomalies received in the first batch of samples assayed justify further exploration for lithium bearing pegmatites at Mt Holland West.

The lithium and pathfinder element assay values from within the weathered profile generally increased with depth, highlighting a strong possibility of lithium mineralisation being present in fresh (i.e. unweathered) pegmatites. Subject to receipt of government approvals, Hannans plans to drill 2 diamond holes at Mt Holland West to better understand the zonation, orientation and mineralisation potential of the fresh pegmatites.

From a gold perspective, a series of north-east trending banded iron formations (BIF) were intersected in several drill holes. The BIF horizons were silica altered and strongly veined. Visible gold hosted in a vein was observed at 12m and 70m respectively in drill holes MHAC337 and MHAC367. Hannans owns 80% of the gold rights within E77/2219 and is free carried to a decision to mine. The observations have been passed on to Hannans' gold joint venture partner2 for further consideration.

