Hannans : Mt Holland Lithium Project Update

1 October 2019
Mt Holland Lithium Project Update
Weathered pegmatites intersected in all 79 recently completed aircore drill holes at Mt Holland West
Analysis of first 56 samples completed, analysis of further 50 samples pending
Anomalous1 Lithium, Rubidium, Tantalum, Caesium, Tin and Beryllium intersected in weatheredpegmatites
Diamond drilling being planned to test freshpegmatites that may host economic lithium mineralisation
Visible gold observed in 2 holes (MHAC337 and 367)
Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) provides an update on exploration within its 100% owned Mt Holland Lithium Project located approximately 125kms south of Southern Cross, Western Australia (refer Figure 1 on page 2). The Mt Holland Lithium Project is located adjacent to Earl Grey, one of the most significant hard rock lithium deposits in the world jointly owned by New York Stock Exchange listed SQM and ASX listed Wesfarmers Ltd. Hannans' exploration goal is to discover a lithium deposit comparable to Earl Grey.
Hannans recently completed its 6th phase of exploration drilling at Mt Holland West. The program comprised 79 aircore holes drilled vertically for a total of 4,043m (average depth of 51m per hole) (refer Figure 2 on page 2 for Location Map). Drill hole details and assay results for 56 samples have been received (refer Table 1 and 2 on pages 4 and 5). Results from a further 50 samples are pending.
Anomalous values of lithium and pathfinder elements were received in the first batch of samples analysed. Of note drill holes MHAC312 and MHAC378 intersected a moderately weathered and oxidized pegmatite, with visible (fine grained) spodumene. The distance between these anomalies is approximately 2kms. Overall the geochemical anomalies received in the first batch of samples assayed justify further exploration for lithium bearing pegmatites at Mt Holland West.
The lithium and pathfinder element assay values from within the weathered profile generally increased with depth, highlighting a strong possibility of lithium mineralisation being present in fresh (i.e. unweathered) pegmatites. Subject to receipt of government approvals, Hannans plans to drill 2 diamond holes at Mt Holland West to better understand the zonation, orientation and mineralisation potential of the fresh pegmatites.
From a gold perspective, a series of north-east trending banded iron formations (BIF) were intersected in several drill holes. The BIF horizons were silica altered and strongly veined. Visible gold hosted in a vein was observed at 12m and 70m respectively in drill holes MHAC337 and MHAC367. Hannans owns 80% of the gold rights within E77/2219 and is free carried to a decision to mine. The observations have been passed on to Hannans' gold joint venture partner2 for further consideration.
For further information, please contact:
Damian Hicks Executive Director
+61 8 9324 3388 (W) dhicks@hannans.com(E)
Higher than background
Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ)
Figure 1: Location Map showing Hannans' Forrestania/Mt Holland Projects and location of major lithium mines and projects in the
south-west of Western Australia
Figure 2: Location Map showing Hannans' Mt Holland West Lithium Project Aircore hole locations. Small dots show location of Phase 1 RAB drilling. Medium dots show location of Phase 2 RAB drilling. Large blue dots show location of Phase 3 RC drilling. Orange line shows location of Phase 4 RC drill traverse. Purple line shows location of Phase 5 air core drilling traverse. Red lines show location of Phase 6 air core drilling traverse.
About Hannans Ltd (Est. 2002)
Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) is an Australia resources company with a focus on nickel, lithium, cobalt and gold in Western Australia. Hannans' major shareholder is leading Australian specialty minerals company Neometals Ltd. Since listing on the ASX in 2003 Hannans has signed agreements with Vale Exploration, Rio Tinto Exploration, Anglo American, Boliden, Scandinavian Resources, Warwick Resources, Cullen Resources, Azure Minerals, Neometals, Tasman Metals, Grängesberg Iron, Lovisagruvan and Montezuma Mining Company. Shareholders at various times since listing have included Rio Tinto, Anglo American, OM Holdings, Craton Capital and BlackRock. For more information, please visit www.hannans.com.
Competent Person
The information in this document that relates to exploration results at Forrestania is based on information compiled by Dr Bryan Smith, a Competent Person who is a Member of AusIMM and AIG. Dr Smith is a consultant to Hannans Ltd and its subsidiary companies. Dr Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code).
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Dip
|
Depth(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC300
|
750420.1
|
6442186
|
-90
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC301
|
750523.1
|
6442212
|
-90
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC302
|
750619.8
|
6442232
|
-90
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC303
|
750719.2
|
6442244
|
-90
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC304
|
750819.7
|
6442271
|
-90
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC305
|
750922.6
|
6442285
|
-90
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC306
|
751022.4
|
6442276
|
-90
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC307
|
751119.9
|
6442246
|
-90
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC308
|
751219.5
|
6442223
|
-90
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC309
|
751321.6
|
6442201
|
-90
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC310
|
751414.6
|
6442194
|
-90
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC311
|
751520.6
|
6442194
|
-90
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC312
|
751640
|
6442200
|
-90
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC3131
|
750326
|
6442520
|
-90
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
750431.3
|
6442543
|
-90
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC315
|
750534.3
|
6442570
|
-90
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC316
|
750631.7
|
6442598
|
-90
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC317
|
750732.1
|
6442628
|
-90
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC318
|
750832.9
|
6442635
|
-90
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC3191
|
750930.2
|
6442641
|
-90
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC320
|
751025.6
|
6442629
|
-90
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC321
|
751133.5
|
6442625
|
-90
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC322
|
751233.6
|
6442616
|
-90
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC323
|
751333.8
|
6442605
|
-90
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC324
|
751432
|
6442590
|
-90
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC325
|
751526.7
|
6442587
|
-90
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC326
|
750200
|
6443000
|
-90
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC327
|
750300.8
|
6442944
|
-90
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC328
|
750413.1
|
6442938
|
-90
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC329
|
750515
|
6442950
|
-90
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC330
|
750613.4
|
6442951
|
-90
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC331
|
750713.7
|
6442950
|
-90
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC332
|
750815.2
|
6442965
|
-90
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC333
|
750915.9
|
6442971
|
-90
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC334
|
751013.6
|
6442973
|
-90
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC335
|
751119.1
|
6442946
|
-90
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC336
|
751207.3
|
6442919
|
-90
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC337
|
751306.4
|
6442920
|
-90
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC338
|
751416.1
|
6442980
|
-90
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Dip
|
Depth(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC340
|
750160.4
|
6443328
|
-90
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC340W
|
750037.9
|
6443331
|
-90
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC341
|
750263.3
|
6443348
|
-90
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC342
|
750362.3
|
6443367
|
-90
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC343
|
750461.1
|
6443392
|
-90
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC344
|
750560.7
|
6443411
|
-90
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC345
|
750661.1
|
6443417
|
-90
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC346
|
750760.7
|
6443445
|
-90
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC347
|
750861.4
|
6443464
|
-90
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC348
|
750961.4
|
6443474
|
-90
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC349
|
751058.4
|
6443442
|
-90
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC350
|
751161.9
|
6443418
|
-90
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC3511
|
751262.5
|
6443393
|
-90
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC3521
|
749995.5
|
6443728
|
-90
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC353
|
750095
|
6443726
|
-90
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC354
|
750195.1
|
6443727
|
-90
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC355
|
750297.7
|
6443725
|
-90
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC356
|
750396.8
|
6443727
|
-90
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC357
|
750497.3
|
6443724
|
-90
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC358
|
750594.3
|
6443725
|
-90
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC359
|
750694.3
|
6443733
|
-90
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC360
|
750798.3
|
6443725
|
-90
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC361
|
750895.8
|
6443726
|
-90
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC362
|
750983.5
|
6443728
|
-90
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC363
|
751095.7
|
6443726
|
-90
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC3641
|
751196.9
|
6443728
|
-90
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC3651
|
749738.5
|
6444209
|
-90
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC366
|
749821.7
|
6444213
|
-90
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC367
|
749919.8
|
6444214
|
-90
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC368
|
750019.3
|
6444219
|
-90
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC369
|
750120.2
|
6444224
|
-90
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC370
|
750218.5
|
6444232
|
-90
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC371
|
750320.3
|
6444233
|
-90
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC372
|
750419.2
|
6444237
|
-90
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC373
|
750520
|
6444245
|
-90
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC374
|
750619.1
|
6444242
|
-90
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC375
|
750719.8
|
6444254
|
-90
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC376
|
750819.5
|
6444261
|
-90
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC3771
|
750920.3
|
6444274
|
-90
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC378
|
751022.8
|
6444259
|
-90
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1: Mt Holland West Aircore Collar Information.
|
Hole Id
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Be (ppm)
|
Cs (ppm)
|
Li (ppm)
|
Rb (ppm)
|
Sn (ppm)
|
Ta (ppm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC373
|
42
|
43
|
2
|
3.01
|
3.8
|
100.8
|
6.9
|
2.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC373
|
43
|
44
|
1.63
|
3.55
|
4.8
|
95.83
|
7.7
|
5.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC378
|
28
|
29
|
3.43
|
62.43
|
101.2
|
873.23
|
65.8
|
3.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
60
|
61
|
3.14
|
13.43
|
106.5
|
55.94
|
4.7
|
0.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
61
|
62
|
3.17
|
10.7
|
84.3
|
45.9
|
2.8
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
62
|
63
|
3.78
|
24.02
|
116.9
|
84.53
|
3.3
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
63
|
64
|
2.57
|
51.63
|
136.3
|
221.11
|
8.9
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
64
|
65
|
3.89
|
23.4
|
95.3
|
80.9
|
4.3
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
65
|
66
|
4.65
|
11.31
|
65.8
|
58.02
|
9.2
|
2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
66
|
67
|
3.51
|
13.33
|
33.6
|
237.56
|
9.3
|
5.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
67
|
68
|
3.85
|
10.02
|
54.3
|
68.25
|
7
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
68
|
69
|
2.68
|
5.73
|
42.4
|
37.73
|
5.4
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
69
|
70
|
4.16
|
6.98
|
61.1
|
13.06
|
8.1
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
70
|
71
|
4.77
|
15.16
|
91.7
|
29.03
|
7.4
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
71
|
72
|
3.05
|
10.91
|
74
|
39.57
|
5.6
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
72
|
73
|
2.86
|
21.49
|
97.9
|
57.61
|
3.6
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
73
|
74
|
2.79
|
17.55
|
100.7
|
48.06
|
2.9
|
0.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC314
|
74
|
75
|
2.56
|
14.59
|
108.3
|
43.14
|
5.2
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC303
|
72
|
73
|
1.19
|
0.92
|
11
|
8.2
|
4.8
|
1.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC303
|
73
|
74
|
1.58
|
0.77
|
10
|
5.72
|
2
|
0.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC303
|
74
|
75
|
1.27
|
0.89
|
8.9
|
6.92
|
1.5
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC303
|
75
|
76
|
1.24
|
0.57
|
8.7
|
4.15
|
1.6
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC303
|
76
|
77
|
1.23
|
0.68
|
10
|
3.85
|
1.2
|
0.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC303
|
77
|
78
|
1.35
|
0.65
|
13.1
|
3.54
|
1.4
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC303
|
78
|
79
|
1.33
|
0.76
|
15.6
|
8.98
|
2
|
0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC312
|
24
|
25
|
2.32
|
22.62
|
27.9
|
367.02
|
5.2
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC312
|
25
|
26
|
2.32
|
25.06
|
30
|
381.49
|
5.4
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC312
|
26
|
27
|
1.67
|
22.82
|
36.2
|
385.78
|
5.4
|
2.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC312
|
27
|
28
|
1.86
|
20.64
|
26.5
|
354.06
|
4.4
|
2.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MHAC312
|
28
|
29
|
2.18
|
19.14
|
31.8
|
345.84
|
4
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2: Priority assay results, depths shown are vertical metres, not true widths.
