Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hannans Ltd    HNR   AU000000HNR5

HANNANS LTD

(HNR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/30
0.01 AUD   --.--%
10:33pHANNANS : Mt Holland Lithium Project Update
PU
08/29HANNANS : Mt Holland Lithium Update
AQ
07/31Classic Minerals Limited - Kat Gap Zone Doubles In Strike Length
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hannans : Mt Holland Lithium Project Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

1 October 2019

ASX & MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Mt Holland Lithium Project Update

  • Weathered pegmatites intersected in all 79 recently completed aircore drill holes at Mt Holland West
  • Analysis of first 56 samples completed, analysis of further 50 samples pending
  • Anomalous1 Lithium, Rubidium, Tantalum, Caesium, Tin and Beryllium intersected in weatheredpegmatites
  • Diamond drilling being planned to test freshpegmatites that may host economic lithium mineralisation
  • Visible gold observed in 2 holes (MHAC337 and 367)

Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) provides an update on exploration within its 100% owned Mt Holland Lithium Project located approximately 125kms south of Southern Cross, Western Australia (refer Figure 1 on page 2). The Mt Holland Lithium Project is located adjacent to Earl Grey, one of the most significant hard rock lithium deposits in the world jointly owned by New York Stock Exchange listed SQM and ASX listed Wesfarmers Ltd. Hannans' exploration goal is to discover a lithium deposit comparable to Earl Grey.

Hannans recently completed its 6th phase of exploration drilling at Mt Holland West. The program comprised 79 aircore holes drilled vertically for a total of 4,043m (average depth of 51m per hole) (refer Figure 2 on page 2 for Location Map). Drill hole details and assay results for 56 samples have been received (refer Table 1 and 2 on pages 4 and 5). Results from a further 50 samples are pending.

Anomalous values of lithium and pathfinder elements were received in the first batch of samples analysed. Of note drill holes MHAC312 and MHAC378 intersected a moderately weathered and oxidized pegmatite, with visible (fine grained) spodumene. The distance between these anomalies is approximately 2kms. Overall the geochemical anomalies received in the first batch of samples assayed justify further exploration for lithium bearing pegmatites at Mt Holland West.

The lithium and pathfinder element assay values from within the weathered profile generally increased with depth, highlighting a strong possibility of lithium mineralisation being present in fresh (i.e. unweathered) pegmatites. Subject to receipt of government approvals, Hannans plans to drill 2 diamond holes at Mt Holland West to better understand the zonation, orientation and mineralisation potential of the fresh pegmatites.

From a gold perspective, a series of north-east trending banded iron formations (BIF) were intersected in several drill holes. The BIF horizons were silica altered and strongly veined. Visible gold hosted in a vein was observed at 12m and 70m respectively in drill holes MHAC337 and MHAC367. Hannans owns 80% of the gold rights within E77/2219 and is free carried to a decision to mine. The observations have been passed on to Hannans' gold joint venture partner2 for further consideration.

For further information, please contact:

Damian Hicks Executive Director

+61 8 9324 3388 (W) dhicks@hannans.com(E)

  1. Higher than background
  2. Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ)

Figure 1: Location Map showing Hannans' Forrestania/Mt Holland Projects and location of major lithium mines and projects in the

south-west of Western Australia

Figure 2: Location Map showing Hannans' Mt Holland West Lithium Project Aircore hole locations. Small dots show location of Phase 1 RAB drilling. Medium dots show location of Phase 2 RAB drilling. Large blue dots show location of Phase 3 RC drilling. Orange line shows location of Phase 4 RC drill traverse. Purple line shows location of Phase 5 air core drilling traverse. Red lines show location of Phase 6 air core drilling traverse.

2 | Page

About Hannans Ltd (Est. 2002)

Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR) is an Australia resources company with a focus on nickel, lithium, cobalt and gold in Western Australia. Hannans' major shareholder is leading Australian specialty minerals company Neometals Ltd. Since listing on the ASX in 2003 Hannans has signed agreements with Vale Exploration, Rio Tinto Exploration, Anglo American, Boliden, Scandinavian Resources, Warwick Resources, Cullen Resources, Azure Minerals, Neometals, Tasman Metals, Grängesberg Iron, Lovisagruvan and Montezuma Mining Company. Shareholders at various times since listing have included Rio Tinto, Anglo American, OM Holdings, Craton Capital and BlackRock. For more information, please visit www.hannans.com.

Competent Person

The information in this document that relates to exploration results at Forrestania is based on information compiled by Dr Bryan Smith, a Competent Person who is a Member of AusIMM and AIG. Dr Smith is a consultant to Hannans Ltd and its subsidiary companies. Dr Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code).

3 | Page

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Dip

Depth(m)

MHAC300

750420.1

6442186

-90

77

MHAC301

750523.1

6442212

-90

78

MHAC302

750619.8

6442232

-90

62

MHAC303

750719.2

6442244

-90

80

MHAC304

750819.7

6442271

-90

51

MHAC305

750922.6

6442285

-90

49

MHAC306

751022.4

6442276

-90

49

MHAC307

751119.9

6442246

-90

57

MHAC308

751219.5

6442223

-90

69

MHAC309

751321.6

6442201

-90

52

MHAC310

751414.6

6442194

-90

42

MHAC311

751520.6

6442194

-90

45

MHAC312

751640

6442200

-90

29

MHAC3131

750326

6442520

-90

77

MHAC314

750431.3

6442543

-90

75

MHAC315

750534.3

6442570

-90

27

MHAC316

750631.7

6442598

-90

64

MHAC317

750732.1

6442628

-90

43

MHAC318

750832.9

6442635

-90

71

MHAC3191

750930.2

6442641

-90

56

MHAC320

751025.6

6442629

-90

58

MHAC321

751133.5

6442625

-90

45

MHAC322

751233.6

6442616

-90

57

MHAC323

751333.8

6442605

-90

38

MHAC324

751432

6442590

-90

11

MHAC325

751526.7

6442587

-90

51

MHAC326

750200

6443000

-90

49

MHAC327

750300.8

6442944

-90

47

MHAC328

750413.1

6442938

-90

51

MHAC329

750515

6442950

-90

60

MHAC330

750613.4

6442951

-90

54

MHAC331

750713.7

6442950

-90

51

MHAC332

750815.2

6442965

-90

38

MHAC333

750915.9

6442971

-90

51

MHAC334

751013.6

6442973

-90

42

MHAC335

751119.1

6442946

-90

42

MHAC336

751207.3

6442919

-90

18

MHAC337

751306.4

6442920

-90

40

MHAC338

751416.1

6442980

-90

57

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Dip

Depth(m)

MHAC340

750160.4

6443328

-90

37

MHAC340W

750037.9

6443331

-90

29

MHAC341

750263.3

6443348

-90

24

MHAC342

750362.3

6443367

-90

44

MHAC343

750461.1

6443392

-90

45

MHAC344

750560.7

6443411

-90

49

MHAC345

750661.1

6443417

-90

57

MHAC346

750760.7

6443445

-90

66

MHAC347

750861.4

6443464

-90

60

MHAC348

750961.4

6443474

-90

48

MHAC349

751058.4

6443442

-90

22

MHAC350

751161.9

6443418

-90

35

MHAC3511

751262.5

6443393

-90

27

MHAC3521

749995.5

6443728

-90

40

MHAC353

750095

6443726

-90

48

MHAC354

750195.1

6443727

-90

45

MHAC355

750297.7

6443725

-90

54

MHAC356

750396.8

6443727

-90

75

MHAC357

750497.3

6443724

-90

60

MHAC358

750594.3

6443725

-90

51

MHAC359

750694.3

6443733

-90

39

MHAC360

750798.3

6443725

-90

15

MHAC361

750895.8

6443726

-90

60

MHAC362

750983.5

6443728

-90

51

MHAC363

751095.7

6443726

-90

50

MHAC3641

751196.9

6443728

-90

69

MHAC3651

749738.5

6444209

-90

72

MHAC366

749821.7

6444213

-90

74

MHAC367

749919.8

6444214

-90

78

MHAC368

750019.3

6444219

-90

42

MHAC369

750120.2

6444224

-90

39

MHAC370

750218.5

6444232

-90

77

MHAC371

750320.3

6444233

-90

69

MHAC372

750419.2

6444237

-90

46

MHAC373

750520

6444245

-90

54

MHAC374

750619.1

6444242

-90

72

MHAC375

750719.8

6444254

-90

69

MHAC376

750819.5

6444261

-90

70

MHAC3771

750920.3

6444274

-90

39

MHAC378

751022.8

6444259

-90

29

Table 1: Mt Holland West Aircore Collar Information.

4 | Page

Hole Id

From (m)

To (m)

Be (ppm)

Cs (ppm)

Li (ppm)

Rb (ppm)

Sn (ppm)

Ta (ppm)

MHAC373

42

43

2

3.01

3.8

100.8

6.9

2.93

MHAC373

43

44

1.63

3.55

4.8

95.83

7.7

5.66

MHAC378

28

29

3.43

62.43

101.2

873.23

65.8

3.92

MHAC314

60

61

3.14

13.43

106.5

55.94

4.7

0.77

MHAC314

61

62

3.17

10.7

84.3

45.9

2.8

0.67

MHAC314

62

63

3.78

24.02

116.9

84.53

3.3

0.72

MHAC314

63

64

2.57

51.63

136.3

221.11

8.9

0.71

MHAC314

64

65

3.89

23.4

95.3

80.9

4.3

0.71

MHAC314

65

66

4.65

11.31

65.8

58.02

9.2

2.08

MHAC314

66

67

3.51

13.33

33.6

237.56

9.3

5.85

MHAC314

67

68

3.85

10.02

54.3

68.25

7

0.94

MHAC314

68

69

2.68

5.73

42.4

37.73

5.4

0.94

MHAC314

69

70

4.16

6.98

61.1

13.06

8.1

0.74

MHAC314

70

71

4.77

15.16

91.7

29.03

7.4

0.69

MHAC314

71

72

3.05

10.91

74

39.57

5.6

0.56

MHAC314

72

73

2.86

21.49

97.9

57.61

3.6

0.6

MHAC314

73

74

2.79

17.55

100.7

48.06

2.9

0.63

MHAC314

74

75

2.56

14.59

108.3

43.14

5.2

0.56

MHAC303

72

73

1.19

0.92

11

8.2

4.8

1.81

MHAC303

73

74

1.58

0.77

10

5.72

2

0.68

MHAC303

74

75

1.27

0.89

8.9

6.92

1.5

0.67

MHAC303

75

76

1.24

0.57

8.7

4.15

1.6

0.71

MHAC303

76

77

1.23

0.68

10

3.85

1.2

0.68

MHAC303

77

78

1.35

0.65

13.1

3.54

1.4

0.71

MHAC303

78

79

1.33

0.76

15.6

8.98

2

0.71

MHAC312

24

25

2.32

22.62

27.9

367.02

5.2

2.77

MHAC312

25

26

2.32

25.06

30

381.49

5.4

2.97

MHAC312

26

27

1.67

22.82

36.2

385.78

5.4

2.71

MHAC312

27

28

1.86

20.64

26.5

354.06

4.4

2.75

MHAC312

28

29

2.18

19.14

31.8

345.84

4

1.8

Table 2: Priority assay results, depths shown are vertical metres, not true widths.

5 | Page

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hannans Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANNANS LTD
10:33pHANNANS : Mt Holland Lithium Project Update
PU
08/29HANNANS : Mt Holland Lithium Update
AQ
07/31Classic Minerals Limited - Kat Gap Zone Doubles In Strike Length
AQ
06/18HANNANS : Classic Minerals Ltd - Commencement of drilling at Kat Gap
AQ
04/30HANNANS LTD : - 3rd Quarter Activities Report
AQ
02/20HANNANS LTD : - High Priority Nickel Sulphide Targets
AQ
01/25HANNANS LTD : - Mt Holland Update
AQ
01/10HANNANS : Classic secures 100% ownership of the kat gap gold project
AQ
2018HANNANS : Exercise of Options
AQ
2017HANNANS : ASX Price and Volume Response
PU
More news
Chart HANNANS LTD
Duration : Period :
Hannans Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNANS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Heath Stuart Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Mindy Ong Manager-Finance & Compliance
Markus Bachmann Non-Executive Director
Damian Peter Hicks Executive Director
Amanda Scott Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANNANS LTD-16.67%13
BHP GROUP LTD7.62%119 108
RIO TINTO PLC13.93%88 494
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.93%32 020
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.14.96%18 418
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-6.40%14 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group