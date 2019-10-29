Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.    HASI

HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCT

(HASI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empower Energies : and Hannon Armstrong to Jointly Invest in Commercial & Industrial Solar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:10am EDT

Empower Energies, a leading renewable energy development and financing company, and Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate change solutions, today announced they will jointly invest in renewable energy projects in the commercial & industrial (C&I) and municipal, university, school and hospital (MUSH) markets across the United States.

The collaboration unites Hannon Armstrong's extensive experience in providing long term financing with Empower Energies’ existing platform for the development and acquisition of C&I-scale solar rooftop, ground-mount solar and canopy projects, as well as energy storage and related distributed generation technologies.

Major Fortune 1000 companies turn to Empower to meet their renewable project and programmatic needs, including one of the largest banks in the world, which recently awarded Empower Energies a three-year contract to manage its corporate renewable development and project construction program of up to 100 megawatts of renewable projects across more than 30 sites in the United States.

“We have seen our business expand significantly, particularly with the growing demand for on-site and off-site renewable projects by corporations and institutions committed to achieving 100% renewable energy targets, like the RE100,” said John Clapp, CEO of Empower Energies. “Hannon Armstrong provides us with a world-class financing partner with a long-term commitment to investing on the right side of the climate change line.

“We are pleased to support the Empower Energies team with capital to facilitate a wide variety of solutions sought by C&I customers,” said Hannon Armstrong Chairman & CEO Jeffrey W. Eckel. “There is a clear and growing demand from companies seeking to harness distributed, clean energy, and this investment will further diversify our investment in a market that is making meaningful carbon reductions.”

According to a recent report by Wood Mackenzie, U.S. C&I firms signed agreements facilitating the buildout of more than 10 GW of renewable power generation through 2018, many of which were financed as power purchase agreements. Wood Mackenzie estimates that up to 85 GW of renewable energy demand exists within the Fortune 1000 through 2030.

About Empower Energies

Empower Energies is a full-service renewable energy program management, development and financing platform. We provide customized renewable energy project development, construction, financing and acquisition solutions for C&I customers and channel partners. Empower utilizes a flexible approach to add value at any stage of the project cycle, depending on the needs of its customers and partners. For more information, visit Empower Energies at www.empowerenergies.com or follow Empower on LinkedIn.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) focuses on making investments in climate change solutions by providing capital to the leading companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. Our goal is to generate attractive returns for our stockholders by investing in a diversified portfolio of investments that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows from proven commercial technologies. Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Hannon Armstrong is proud to be the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com. Follow Hannon Armstrong on LinkedIn and Twitter @HannonArmstrong.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINAB
09:10aEMPOWER ENERGIES : and Hannon Armstrong to Jointly Invest in Commercial & Indust..
BU
10/16HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRAST : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Rel..
BU
10/02GRIDPOINT AND HANNON ARMSTRONG : Announce Transformational Pricing Strategy to E..
BU
09/12HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL INFRSTR CAP : Announces $0.335 per Share Quarterly Divi..
BU
09/10HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL INFRSTR CAP : Prices Upsized Add-On Private Offering of..
BU
09/10HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL INFRSTR CAP : Announces Add-On Offering of $100 Million..
BU
08/27HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL INFRSTR CAP : DBRS Confirms Hannon Armstrong at BBB (lo..
AQ
08/02HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL INFRSTR CAP : SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC. ..
AQ
08/01HANNON ARMSTRONG : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRAST : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 72,8 M
EBIT 2019 44,9 M
Net income 2019 53,5 M
Debt 2019 1 214 M
Yield 2019 4,56%
P/E ratio 2019 35,4x
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
EV / Sales2019 42,9x
EV / Sales2020 43,0x
Capitalization 1 906 M
Chart HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,78  $
Last Close Price 29,36  $
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey W. Eckel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey A. Lipson Chief Financial Officer
Charles M. O'Neil Independent Director
Richard J. Osborne Lead Independent Director
Steven G. Osgood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC.54.12%1 906
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.86%48 104
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.24.66%27 560
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION28.30%25 738
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES37.87%18 020
W. P. CAREY INC.39.73%15 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group