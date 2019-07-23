Log in
HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL INFRSTR CAP INC

(HASI)
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/23/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate change solutions, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2019 results after the market close on Thursday, August 1, 2019, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-866-548-4713, or for international callers, 1-323-794-2093. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 1930376. The replay will be available until August 8, 2019.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hannonarmstrong.com. The on-line replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about Hannon Armstrong, please visit the Company's website at www.hannonarmstrong.com. In addition to filing or furnishing required information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Hannon Armstrong uses its website as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Hannon Armstrong is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) focuses on making investments in climate change solutions by providing capital to the leading companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. Our goal is to generate attractive returns for our stockholders by investing in a diversified portfolio of investments that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows from proven commercial technologies. Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Hannon Armstrong is proud to be the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com. Follow Hannon Armstrong on LinkedIn and Twitter @HannonArmstrong.


© Business Wire 2019
