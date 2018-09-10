Log in
HANNOVER HOUSE INC (HHSE)

HANNOVER HOUSE INC (HHSE)
09/07 09:38:08 pm
Hannover House Inc : Acclaimed Period-Thriller, THE RIOT ACT, Opens in Selected Theatres September 14

09/10/2018 | 02:06am CEST

Lauren Sweetser, Brett Cullen, Connor Price and Micah Hauptman Lead Diverse Cast in feature thriller from Writer-Director Devon Parks, inspired by a true incident in 1903.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2018 / The acclaimed period-thriller, THE RIOT ACT, will launch to theatres beginning Friday, Sept. 14, from production company Mad Possum Pictures and indie distributor Hannover House (OTC PINK: HHSE). The Arkansas-shot production will open initially in theatres throughout the State of Arkansas with expansion plans to reach major U.S. cities slated for early October.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511610/TheRiotAct_TheatricalPoster_V4.jpg

Written and Directed by feature newcomer Devon Parks, THE RIOT ACT tells the story of mysterious murder and plot for revenge, set in 1903 at the King Opera House in Van Buren, Arkansas. Actress-Producer Lauren Sweetser ("Winter's Bone", "Pali Road") electrifies the screen in the lead role as Allye Pearrow, a young woman bent on avenging the murder of her lover. Brett Cullen ("Dark Knight Rises", "Ghost Rider") plays her father, who is the owner of the local Opera Hall. Other notable cast members include Connor Price Price (''X-Company'', ''Being Human''), Micah Hauptman (''Everest'', ''Homeland''). and Brandon Keener ("The Purge: Anarchy").

Theatre locations and ticket links for the September 14th opening can be found at www.RiotActFilm.com.

The film was previously presented in May at a sneak-peek screening for media and international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival / Marche du Filme in Cannes France.

PRINCIPAL CAST IS AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS, including a Media Day to be held from 2:30-pm until 4:00-pm on Wednesday, September 12th in the Lambeth Lounge of the Inn at Carnall Hall, located on the University of Arkansas Campus. Red Carpet events will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12th at the Malco Fort Smith at 7:00 pm and on Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Malco Razorback in Fayetteville. Principal cast will be attending both Red Carpet events, which are open to the public.

LISTINGS INFORMATION:

TITLE: THE RIOT ACT
GENRE: Period / Thriller
DIRECTOR: Devon Parks
STARS: BRETT CULLEN ("Dark Knight Rises"), LAUREN SWEETSER ("Winter's Bone"), CONNOR PRICE ("Supernatural"), MICAH HAUPTMAN ("Homeland") and BRANDON KEENER ("Purge: Anarchy").
WRITER: Devon Parks
PRODUCERS: Lauren Sweetser, Jared Newman, and Devon Parks

SYNOPSIS: 1903. Two years after a quiet murder involving an out-of-town stage actor and a local doctor's daughter, an esteemed Opera House welcomes a Vaudevillian troupe from the East for its first performances since the tragedy; and along with it, an unidentified actress with a purpose. With tensions still thick surrounding past events, this mysterious performer discovers she isn't the only one seeking revenge: someone or something has been "haunting" the assailant already. Inspired by a true incident of murder at the historic King Opera House in Van Buren, Arkansas, this impressive film marks the debut of a promising new director and the transcendence of actress Lauren Sweetser to leading star stature.

TITLE SPECS: 2018 Production, Color, Dolby, 101 Mins., 1:1.85 Aspect Ratio.

MPAA RATING: PG 13, for violence and brief drug material.

RELEASE DATE: September 14, 2018.

DISTRIBUTOR: Hannover House / Eric@HannoverHouse.com / 818-481-5277

FILM WEBSITE: www.RiotActFilm.com

TRAILER LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaIaq0TCHi8

For more information please contact:

Desiree Garnier at 479-521-5770 desireemgarnier@gmail.com
Star Noor at 352-222-8464, NYCGirlWriter@msn.com

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.

https://www.accesswire.com/511610/Acclaimed-Period-Thriller-THE-RIOT-ACT-Opens-in-Selected-Theatres-September-14

© Accesswire 2018
