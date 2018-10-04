Log in
HANNOVER HOUSE INC
  Report  
Hannover House Inc : The Stars Will Shine for L.A. Opening of The Riot Act

10/04/2018

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2018 / All of the principal cast and crew, along with notable A-List celebrity guests, are expected at the Los Angeles opening of the period-thriller, THE RIOT ACT, on Friday, Oct. 5, at the Laemmle Ahyra Fine Arts Centre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA. The special event opening begins at 7:00-pm with the movie starting at 7:30-pm. Tickets are open to the public but are selling out quickly, said distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK: HHSE).

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/513424/IMG1TheRiotAct_TheatricalPoster_V3.jpg

Theatrical Poster Art for THE RIOT ACT

THE RIOT ACT is inspired by the true story of an unsolved murder at the historic Opera House in Van Buren, Arkansas in 1901. The film picks up two years later when a plot for revenge, a haunting and a new murder unfolds. Principal stars include BRETT CULLEN ("Dark Knight Rises"), LAUREN SWEETSER ("Winter's Bone"), CONNOR PRICE ("X-Company"), BRANDON KEENER ("The Purge: Anarchy") and MICAH HAUPTMAN ("Homeland") all of whom are confirmed to attend the Friday night event. Also attending will be writer-director Devon Parks.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/513424/IMG2RIOTACTFullSizeRender.jpg

RIOT ACT Principals on the red carpet, left-to-right: Leading man BRETT CULLEN, lead actress LAUREN SWEETSER, supporting actor CONNOR PRICE, Writer-Director DEVON PARKS and Executive Producer ERIC PARKINSON

"The film has been getting terrific advance reviews" said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of distributor Hannover House. "Special attention is being drawn to the performances by leads Brett Cullen and Lauren Sweetser. But the entire cast is superb and the film is terrific. This special L.A. event is an opportunity for fans to meet and speak with the principal cast members," he concluded.

THE RIOT ACT opened in limited engagements throughout the state of Arkansas on Sept. 14, and continues to play after four weeks. The film will open Los Angeles and other top markets over the next few months, and is expected to be released onto DVD / BluRay and streaming platforms in February.

For tickets to THE RIOT ACT Friday night opening in Beverly Hills, please, visit:

https://www.laemmle.com/theaters/purchase/25/5521623?replace=

TITLE: THE RIOT ACT

GENRE: Period / Thriller

DIRECTOR: Devon W. Parks

STARS: BRETT CULLEN ("Dark Knight Returns"), LAUREN SWEETSER ("Winter's Bone"), CONNOR PRICE ("Supernatural"), MICAH HAUPTMAN ("Homeland") and BRANDON KEENER ("Purge: Anarchy").

WRITER: Devon Parks

PRODUCERS: Lauren Sweetser, Jared Newman and Devon Parks

SYNOPSIS: 1903. Two years after a quiet murder involving an out-of-town stage actor and a local doctor's daughter, an esteemed Opera House welcomes a Vaudevillian troupe from the East for its first performances since the tragedy; and along with it, an unidentified actress with a purpose. With tensions still thick surrounding past events, this mysterious performer discovers she isn't the only one seeking revenge: someone or something has been "haunting" the assailant already. Inspired by a true incident of murder at the historic King Opera House in Van Buren, Arkansas, this impressive film marks the debut of a promising new director and the transcendence of actress Lauren Sweetser to leading star stature.

TITLE SPECS: 2018 Production, Color, Dolby, 101 Mins., 1:2.35 Aspect Ratio. MPAA RATING: PG 13, for thematic elements and some drug use.

RELEASE DATE: September 14, 2018

BOOKINGS: Medallion Releasing / Eric@HannoverHouse.com / 818-481-5277

DISTRIBUTOR: Hannover House, Inc.

FILM WEBSITE: www.RiotActFilm.com

TRAILER LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaIaq0TCHi8

CONTACT:

Eric Parkinson, C.E.O.
818-481-5277
eric@hannoverhouse.com

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
