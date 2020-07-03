Hannover Rück SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Hannover Rück SE

1. Details of issuer Name: Hannover Rück SE Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900KIN5BE45V5KB18

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary Group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: FMR LLC

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30 Jun 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.32 % 0.00 % 3.32 % 120,597,134 Previous notification 3.33 % 0.00 % 3.33 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0008402215 0 4,007,979 0.00 % 3.32 % Total 4,007,979 3.32 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) FMR LLC % % % FIAM Holdings LLC % % % Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company % % % - % % % FMR LLC % % % FIAM Holdings LLC % % % FIAM LLC % % % - % % % FMR LLC % % % FIDELITY ADVISORY HOLDINGS LLC % % % STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC % % % - % % % FMR LLC % % % Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC % % %

