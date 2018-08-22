Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hannover Rückversicherung    HNR1   DE0008402215

HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG (HNR1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hannover Rück SE: Change in top management at Hannover Re

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 07:20am CEST

DGAP-News: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Hannover Rück SE: Change in top management at Hannover Re

22.08.2018 / 07:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release


Change in top management at Hannover Re
 

  • Ulrich Wallin will be retiring in May 2019
  • Jean-Jacques Henchoz appointed as his successor


Hannover, 22 August 2018: The Supervisory Board of Hannover Rück SE has appointed Jean-Jacques Henchoz (53) as a member of the Executive Board with effect from 1 April 2019. Following the end of the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2019 he will succeed Ulrich Wallin as Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Rück SE. On the same date, Ulrich Wallin will retire in accordance with the Company's statutes, after his extremely successful service to Hannover Re.

Herbert K. Haas, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hannover Rück SE, noted: "We are profoundly grateful to Ulrich Wallin for his tremendous entrepreneurial achievements. Under his expert and prudent direction Hannover Re has significantly expanded its market position as a leading reinsurer and further enhanced its diversification and sustained profitability. In Jean-Jacques Henchoz we have secured the services of a very seasoned reinsurance manager who will continue to drive the company's successful development."

Since 2011, Jean-Jacques Henchoz has been in charge of the region Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Swiss Reinsurance Company, Zurich ("Swiss Re"), taking responsibility for both the life and non-life business of Swiss Re in this region. In January 2012, he was appointed as a member of the Executive Committee of the Swiss Re Group in this capacity. He had previously served with Swiss Re in a number of different positions since 1998, including in the role of CEO of the subsidiary Swiss Re Canada in the period between 2005 and 2010. Jean-Jacques Henchoz holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a Master of Business Administration degree from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne. He is a Swiss citizen.

Ulrich Wallin can look back on an extremely successful career spanning 35 years with Hannover Re. In 2001, he was appointed to the Executive Board, becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2009. Under his leadership Hannover Re has grown its gross written premium from roughly EUR 10.3 billion to around EUR 17.8 billion and boosted its Group net income from some EUR 700 million to around EUR 1 billion. Hannover Re's share price has more than quadrupled from EUR 27 to EUR 115.

 

Hannover Re, with gross premium of EUR 17.8 billion, is the fourth-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with around 3,300 staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 140 subsidiaries, branches and representative offices worldwide. The Group's German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".
 

Please note the disclaimer:
https://www.hannover-re.com/535917

Contact
 
Corporate Communications:
Karl Steinle
Tel. +49 511 5604-1500
karl.steinle@hannover-re.com
 
Media Relations:
Oliver Suess
Tel. +49 511 5604-1502
oliver.suess@hannover-re.com
 
Investor Relations:
Julia Hartmann
Tel. +49 511 5604-1529
julia.hartmann@hannover-re.com
 
www.hannover-re.com


 


22.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)511-5604-1500
Fax: +49-(0)511-5604-1648
Internet: www.hannover-re.com
ISIN: DE0008402215
WKN: 840 221
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

716253  22.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716253&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG
07:20aHANNOVER RÜCK SE : Change in top management at Hannover Re
EQ
07:20aHANNOVER RÜCK SE : Change in top management at Hannover Re
EQ
08/09HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG : Re generates double-digit growth in premium and oper..
EQ
08/09HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/09HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG : Half-year results
CO
07/30HANNOVER RÜCK SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
07/05Italy's Generali to raise up to 1.9 billion euros in German unit sale
RE
07/05Generali to Sell Generali Leben to Viridium Gruppe -- Update
DJ
07/05Generali to Sell Generali Leben to Viridium Gruppe
DJ
06/30HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG : Half-year report
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21STRONG Q2 SHOWED UTILITY OF CAT BOND : Aon Securities 
08/20'TSUNAMI OF ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL' KEP : W.R. Berkley CEO 
08/17IAG Adds Stop-Loss Protection As Part Of Increased Reinsurance Spend 
08/17FIRST-HALF RE/INSURANCE DISASTER LOS : Swiss Re 
08/17TOP REINSURERS' CAPITAL REDUNDANCY D : S&p 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 057 M
EBIT 2018 1 597 M
Net income 2018 1 044 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,37%
P/E ratio 2018 13,43
P/E ratio 2019 11,71
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 13 965 M
Chart HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG
Duration : Period :
Hannover Rückversicherung Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 112 €
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Wallin Chief Executive Officer
Herbert K. Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Helmut Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Otto Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Erhard Walter Schipporeit Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG10.39%15 841
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG2.21%31 792
EVEREST RE GROUP-0.39%8 923
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.4.63%5 287
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA81.36%4 652
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.02%2 179
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.