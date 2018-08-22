Log in
Hannover Rück SE: Change in top management at Hannover Re

08/22/2018 | 01:20am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Hannover Rück SE: Change in top management at Hannover Re

22-Aug-2018 / 07:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in top management at Hannover Re

Hannover, 22 August 2018: The Supervisory Board of Hannover Rück SE ("Company") has appointed Jean-Jacques Henchoz (53) as a member of the Company's Executive Board effective 1 April 2019 and as Chief Executive Officer with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2019. He thereby succeeds Ulrich Wallin (63), who is retiring in accordance with the Company's statutes. Mr. Wallin can look back on 35 years of service to Hannover Re, which he has led since 2009 as Chief Executive Officer.

Since 2011, Jean-Jacques Henchoz has been in charge of the region Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Swiss Reinsurance Company, Zurich ("Swiss Re"), taking responsibility for both the life and non-life business of Swiss Re in this region. In January 2012 he was appointed as a member of the Executive Committee of the Swiss Re Group in this capacity. He had previously served with Swiss Re in a number of different positions since 1998, including in the role of CEO of the subsidiary Swiss Re Canada in the period between 2005 and 2010. Jean-Jacques Henchoz holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a Master of Business Administration degree from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne. He is a Swiss citizen.


Contact:
Corporate Communications:
Karl Steinle
Tel. +49 511 5604-1500
E-Mail: karl.steinle@hannover-re.com

Media Relations:
Oliver Süss
Tel. +49 511 5604-1502
E-Mail: oliver.suess@hannover-re.com

Investor Relations:
Julia Hartmann
Tel. +49 511 5604-1529
E-Mail: julia.hartmann@hannover-re.com

22-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)511-5604-1500
Fax: +49-(0)511-5604-1648
Internet: www.hannover-re.com
ISIN: DE0008402215
WKN: 840 221
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

716229  22-Aug-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716229&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
