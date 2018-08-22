Hannover Rück SE: Change in top management at Hannover Re

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Hannover, 22 August 2018: The Supervisory Board of Hannover Rück SE ("Company") has appointed Jean-Jacques Henchoz (53) as a member of the Company's Executive Board effective 1 April 2019 and as Chief Executive Officer with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2019. He thereby succeeds Ulrich Wallin (63), who is retiring in accordance with the Company's statutes. Mr. Wallin can look back on 35 years of service to Hannover Re, which he has led since 2009 as Chief Executive Officer.

Since 2011, Jean-Jacques Henchoz has been in charge of the region Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Swiss Reinsurance Company, Zurich ("Swiss Re"), taking responsibility for both the life and non-life business of Swiss Re in this region. In January 2012 he was appointed as a member of the Executive Committee of the Swiss Re Group in this capacity. He had previously served with Swiss Re in a number of different positions since 1998, including in the role of CEO of the subsidiary Swiss Re Canada in the period between 2005 and 2010. Jean-Jacques Henchoz holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a Master of Business Administration degree from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne. He is a Swiss citizen.

