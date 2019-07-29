Log in
Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/29/2019 | 03:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
29.07.2019 / 09:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019 German: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte English: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports


29.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.hannover-re.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

847895  29.07.2019 

847895  29.07.2019

© EQS 2019
