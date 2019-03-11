Hannover Rueck : 2019-03-11 | Hannover Re announces the launch of insurtech innovation pool hr | equarium

Press Release

Hannover Re announces the launch of insurtech innovation pool hr | equarium

Online platform connects insurtechs and insurers

hr | equarium facilitatesHannover Re'sglobal network

Hannover, 11 March 2019: Hannover Re announces the launch of hr | equarium-an innovation pool exclusive to Hannover Re'sglobal network of insurance clients which facilitates connections with innovative insurtech partners.

The online platform provides access to a diverse range of solutions spanning the entire value chain, propelling the insurance industry forward by making it easier to find and implement new technology.

"We bridge the gapbetween insurtechs and insurers, because currently the industry has a matching problem," said Claude Chèvre,the responsible member ofHannover Re's Executive Board. "It'sdifficult for insurers to uncover and select the right solutions. We not only make it simpler to identify the technologies that will add the mostvalue to an insurer's business, but we and the platform community canrate these solutions and quantify their impact, so clients can beconfident in approaching them."

"On the other side, new technology providers can struggle to get theirfoot in the door with insurance firms, or to position their solutions in away that really resonates,"Chèvre said."We help our selectcommunity of insurtech partners to refine their value propositions, and we offer the strength of our global footprint and trusted reputation in the market."

Digital disruption, shifting demographics and evolving buyer prefer-ences have created a challenging operating environment for insurers. With hr | equarium, Hannover Re offers easy access to product and distribution innovations that are crucial factors for insurers to stay ahead of their competition and to meet consumer needs.

About hr | equarium

Hannover Re's insurtech innovation platform, hr | equarium, bridges the gap between digitalinnovators and insurance companies, helping to shape the future of insurance. hr | equarium features two solution types, standard and verified. Insurtechs with a market-ready and legally compliant B2B insurance offering may qualify for inclusion on the site. Verified solutions must meet additional criteria and are selected at the sole discretion of Hannover Re. As a global reinsurer, Hannover Re is ideally positioned to host an innovation platform allowing insurtechs to market their technology solutions exclusively to Hannover Re clients. To register for access as Hannover Re client, or to pitch your insurtech solution, visitequarium.hannover-re.com

Hannover Re,with gross premium of more than EUR 19 billion, is the fourth-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with more than 3,300 staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 100 subsidiaries, branches and representative offices worldwide. The Group's German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".

