HANOI BEER ALCOHOL AND BVRG JNT STK CROP
09/13/2018 | 11:15am CEST
Vietnam PM urges Carlsberg to raise stake in Vietnam brewer Habeco
Vietnam PM urges Carlsberg to raise stake in Vietnam brewer Habeco

09/13/2018 | 11:15am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Carlsberg beer are seen in a bar in St. Petersburg

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's prime minister has urged Danish brewer Carlsberg to raise its 17 percent in beermaker Habeco, the government said on Thursday as it seeks to step up the privatisation of state assets.

The Southeast Asian nation is one of the biggest beer markets in the region, with a young population and economic growth expected to drive future demand for brews.

"Vietnam is speeding up its privatisation drive ... and this is a chance for foreign investors, including Carlsberg," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Carlsberg chief executive Cees't Hart in Hanoi, the government said in a statement.

The two met on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum meeting in Vietnam's capital.

Carlsberg currently holds 17.34 percent of Habeco and has expressed an interest in raising the stake, but discussions have dragged for years.

"The Prime Minister suggested both sides should soon discuss and resolve any remaining issues for the stake sale," the statement said.

It quoted Hart as saying Carlsberg wanted to invest significantly in Habeco, and has been in talks with Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade to facilitate the investment.

The government has said it wants to fully divest its 81 percent stake in Habeco, Vietnam's number three brewer and known for its Hanoi and Truc Bach brands.

The government sold a 53.59 percent stake in the country's largest brewer, Sabeco, to ThaiBev for $4.84 billion last year.

Sabeco, known for its Bia Saigon and 333 brews, holds roughly 40 percent of Vietnam's beer market. Habeco has a 16 percent share of the market.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Darren Schuettler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARLSBERG 0.47% 761.8 Delayed Quote.1.77%
HANOI BEER ALCOHOL AND BVRG JNT STK CROP --End-of-day quote.
SAIGON BEER ALCOHOL BEVERAGE CORP --End-of-day quote.
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 3.28% 0.63 End-of-day quote.-31.52%
Financials (VND)
Sales 2018 9 974 B
EBIT 2018 874 B
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,40%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 19 355 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 811  VND
Spread / Average Target -99%
Managers
NameTitle
Van Nguyen General Director
Dung Viet Pham Director
Henrik Juel Andersen Director
Søren Ravn Director
Do Xuan Ha Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANOI BEER ALCOHOL AND BVRG JNT STK CROP832
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-18.66%149 625
AMBEV SA-12.26%68 922
HEINEKEN-5.40%54 789
HEINEKEN HOLDING-3.02%26 623
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD-3.66%22 334
