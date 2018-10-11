Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hanover Insurance : Appoints Kevin Leach to Lead Financial Institutions Business

10/11/2018 | 08:46pm CEST

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced Kevin Leach has been appointed as the head of its financial institutions portfolio. In this role, Leach is responsible for leading The Hanover's specialized insurance products and services for financial institutions.

Under Leach's direction, The Hanover will continue to build market-leading financial services capabilities that offer total account solutions across both its commercial and specialty businesses. In addition, the company will offer top-tier risk solutions for targeted small and middle market financial institutions, including asset managers, regional banks and other financial services organizations.  

Leach is an accomplished underwriter and leader with deep experience in the financial institution insurance industry. Most recently, he served as national product leader and deputy regional head for financial institutions at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty ("AGCS"). In this capacity, Leach established and executed national marketing strategies for financial institutions, managed the underwriting staff across financial services, and significantly expanded the company's financial institutions business. Prior to his tenure at AGCS, he spent 10 years at CNA Insurance, including two years as the underwriting director and segment leader for New York City. Leach is a graduate of Saint John's University and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Baruch College.

"The expansion of our financial institutions capability reflects our ongoing commitment to continually enhance our suite of first rate management and executive liability products and services to meet the needs of our agent partners," said Bryan J. Salvatore, president, specialty at The Hanover. "We are very pleased to have Kevin join our organization. He brings a wide breadth of skills and expertise, and will help us continue to support our agents' existing business and to expand our ability to acquire new business."

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. The Hanover also writes international business through its subsidiary, Chaucer. As announced on September 13, 2018, Chaucer is subject to a sale agreement with China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:


Emily P. Trevallion     

Abby M. Clark

etrevallion@hanover.com    

abclark@hanover.com

508-855-3263   

508-855-3549

 

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, In)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-appoints-kevin-leach-to-lead-financial-institutions-business-300729731.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
