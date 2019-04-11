Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hanover Insurance Group Inc    THG

HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC

(THG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. : Completes Sale of Chaucer-Related Irish and Australian Entities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 07:31am EDT

WORCESTER, Mass., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has completed the sale of its Chaucer-related Irish and Australian entities, including Chaucer Insurance Company DAC and SLE Holdings, to China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation ("China Re"), for total proceeds of $41 million. These are the final entities to be sold in connection with the sale of The Hanover's Lloyd's international specialty business. The sale of the major portion of the business was completed on Dec. 28, 2018.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, In)

"With the sale of these two entities, we have completed the sale of our Lloyd's international specialty business to China Re," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "We are confident our exclusive focus on our proven and distinctive domestic business will enable us to deliver significant value for our shareholders and other stakeholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

The comment on the company's ability to deliver value to its stakeholders may constitute a forward-looking statement for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ and investors are cautioned to consider the risks and uncertainties in the company's business, including those discussed in readily available documents, such as the company's annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed by The Hanover with the SEC and which are also available at www.hanover.com under "Investors."

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contacts:



Investors:

Media:


Oksana Lukasheva

Michael F. Buckley

Emily P. Trevallion

508-855-2063

508-855-3099

508-855-3263     

olukasheva@hanover.com 

mibuckley@hanover.com

etrevallion@hanover.com

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-inc-completes-sale-of-chaucer-related-irish-and-australian-entities-300830659.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IN
07:31aTHE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Completes Sale of Chaucer-Related Irish and ..
PR
04/04HANOVER INSURANCE : The Hanover Earns Perfect Score on 2019 Corporate Equality I..
PR
03/28THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tu..
PR
03/21THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on ..
PR
03/14HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/05THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 Per Com..
PR
02/26HANOVER INSURANCE : Expands Specialty Leadership Team
PR
02/22HANOVER INSURANCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/15HANOVER INSURANCE : RSA Global Network gains new strategic partner in the US - T..
AQ
02/14HANOVER INSURANCE : The Hanover Enhances International Capabilities for Domestic..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About