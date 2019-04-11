The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. : Completes Sale of Chaucer-Related Irish and Australian Entities

WORCESTER, Mass., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has completed the sale of its Chaucer-related Irish and Australian entities, including Chaucer Insurance Company DAC and SLE Holdings, to China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation ("China Re"), for total proceeds of $41 million. These are the final entities to be sold in connection with the sale of The Hanover's Lloyd's international specialty business. The sale of the major portion of the business was completed on Dec. 28, 2018.

"With the sale of these two entities, we have completed the sale of our Lloyd's international specialty business to China Re," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "We are confident our exclusive focus on our proven and distinctive domestic business will enable us to deliver significant value for our shareholders and other stakeholders."

