HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC

(THG)
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. : to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 1

03/21/2019 | 10:01am EDT

WORCESTER, Mass., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) expects to issue its first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The company will webcast a discussion of its results on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET, through its website at www.hanover.com.

Those who would like to listen should go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contacts:






Investors:      

Media:


Oksana Lukasheva        

Michael F. Buckley     

Emily P. Trevallion

(508) 855-2063          

(508) 855-3099      

(508) 855-3263

Email: olukasheva@hanover.com

Email: mibuckley@hanover.com

Email: etrevallion@hanover.com  

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-inc-to-issue-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-1-300816452.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
