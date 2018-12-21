Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hanover Insurance Group Inc    THG

HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC (THG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. : to Issue Fourth Quarter Financial Results on January 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 08:16pm CET

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) expects to issue its fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30. The company will webcast a discussion of its results on Thursday, January 31, at 10:00 a.m. ET, through its website at www.hanover.com.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, In)

Those who would like to listen should go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. The Hanover also writes international business through its subsidiary, Chaucer. As announced on September 13, 2018, Chaucer is subject to a sale agreement with China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contacts:




Investors:                                            

Media:

Oksana Lukasheva                              

Michael F. Buckley

(508) 855-2063                                     

(508) 855-3099           

Email: olukasheva@hanover.com          

Email: mibuckley@hanover.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-inc-to-issue-fourth-quarter-financial-results-on-january-30-300770281.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IN
08:16pTHE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : to Issue Fourth Quarter Financial Results on..
PR
12/14HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/07THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.60 Per Co..
PR
11/30HANOVER INSURANCE : Norwalk hopes to recover most of money lost in $894,000 wire..
AQ
11/01HANOVER INSURANCE : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition ..
AQ
10/31HANOVER INSURANCE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
10/31HANOVER INSURANCE : The Hanover Reports Third Quarter Net Income and Operating I..
PR
10/11HANOVER INSURANCE : Appoints Kevin Leach to Lead Financial Institutions Business
PR
09/25THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : to Issue Third Quarter Financial Results on ..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.