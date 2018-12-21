The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. : to Issue Fourth Quarter Financial Results on January 30

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) expects to issue its fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30. The company will webcast a discussion of its results on Thursday, January 31, at 10:00 a.m. ET, through its website at www.hanover.com.

Those who would like to listen should go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions in a dynamic world. The Hanover distributes its products through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. The Hanover also writes international business through its subsidiary, Chaucer. As announced on September 13, 2018, Chaucer is subject to a sale agreement with China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

Contacts:





Investors: Media: Oksana Lukasheva Michael F. Buckley (508) 855-2063 (508) 855-3099 Email: olukasheva@hanover.com Email: mibuckley@hanover.com

