Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hanover Insurance Group Inc    THG

HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC

(THG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. : to Issue Second Quarter Financial Results on July 31

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 10:01am EDT

WORCESTER, Mass., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) expects to issue its second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The company will webcast a discussion of its results on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET, through its website at www.hanover.com.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, In)

Those who would like to listen should go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:


Oksana Lukasheva

Michael F. Buckley

Emily P. Trevallion

(508) 855-2063

(508) 855-3099

(508) 855-3263

Email: olukasheva@hanover.com  

Email: mibuckley@hanover.com

Email: etrevallion@hanover.com   

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-inc-to-issue-second-quarter-financial-results-on-july-31-300873447.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IN
10:01aTHE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : to Issue Second Quarter Financial Results on..
PR
06/13AM BEST : Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. an..
BU
06/07HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/21HANOVER INSURANCE : Announces Enhanced Watercraft Insurance Coverage
PR
05/16HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/14THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 Per Com..
PR
05/02HANOVER INSURANCE : Forbes Insights and The Hanover Insurance Group Report Findi..
AQ
05/02HANOVER INSURANCE : The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating I..
AQ
05/01HANOVER INSURANCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About