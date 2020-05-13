Hansa Biopharma publ : to participate in five upcoming investor conferences during May and June

05/13/2020

Hansa Biopharma has been invited to participate in five healthcare conferences during May and June including UBS Global Healthcare Conference, RBC Global Healthcare Conference, ABG Life Science Summit, Redeye Orphan Drug Event and Citi's European Healthcare Conference.

Lund, Sweden May 13, 2020. Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 18, 2020, with a presentation at 11:40 AM EST/ 17:40 CET on the same day.

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

ABG Life Science Summit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with a presentation at 12:30 CET on the same day.

Redeye Orphan Drug Event on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with presentation 10:10 CET on the same day.

Citi's European Healthcare Conference Tuesday, June 16, 2020

A link to the presentations and webcasts will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at http://www.hansabiopharma.com

Calendar 2020