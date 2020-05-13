Log in
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB (PUBL)

(HNSA)
Hansa Biopharma publ : to participate in five upcoming investor conferences during May and June

05/13/2020
05/13/2020

Hansa Biopharma has been invited to participate in five healthcare conferences during May and June including UBS Global Healthcare Conference, RBC Global Healthcare Conference, ABG Life Science Summit, Redeye Orphan Drug Event and Citi's European Healthcare Conference.

Lund, Sweden May 13, 2020. Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 18, 2020, with a presentation at 11:40 AM EST/ 17:40 CET on the same day.
  • RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
  • ABG Life Science Summit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with a presentation at 12:30 CET on the same day.
  • Redeye Orphan Drug Event on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with presentation 10:10 CET on the same day.
  • Citi's European Healthcare Conference Tuesday, June 16, 2020

A link to the presentations and webcasts will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at http://www.hansabiopharma.com

Calendar 2020

May 18, 2020 UBS Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)
May 19, 2020 RBC Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)
May 26, 2020 ABG Life Science Summit, Stockholm (virtual)
May 27, 2020 Redeye Orphan Drug Event, Stockholm (virtual)
Jun 16, 2020 Citi's European Healthcare Conference, London (virtual)
Jun 23, 2020 Annual General Meeting
Jul 16, 2020 Interim Report Jan-Jul 2020
Sep 16, 2020 Bank of America Merill Lynch Global Healthcare Conf., London
Oct 22, 2020 Interim Report Jan-Sep 2020
Nov 25, 2020 Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen

Disclaimer

Hansa Biopharma AB published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 06:09:06 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 2,68 M
EBIT 2020 -470 M
Net income 2020 -470 M
Finance 2020 410 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -10,7x
EV / Sales2020 1 817x
EV / Sales2021 69,1x
Capitalization 5 279 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 109,75  SEK
Last Close Price 131,90  SEK
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Tulstrup President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulf Arne Wiinberg Chairman
Christian Kjellman Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Donato Spota Chief Financial Officer
Birgit Stattin Norinder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB (PUBL)57.30%542
LONZA GROUP26.22%34 268
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.41.58%27 862
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-12.76%26 477
MODERNA, INC.218.76%24 835
CELLTRION, INC.-0.47%22 962
