HANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s) 19th February 2020

Net Asset Value(s) 19th February 2020

Released : 25.02.2020

Hansa Investment Company Limited

25 February 2020

Due to a technical issue the Net Asset Value for 19th February 2020 could not be released. The issue has since been resolved, please see the missing Net Asset Value for the 19th February 2020 below.

HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

The estimated unaudited Net Asset Value, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC"), for the Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited at the close of business on 19 February 2020 was as follows:

Cum Income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share* 293.13p Ex Income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share 293.13p

*The AIC currently advises its members to list their NAVs both inclusive and exclusive of net income generated in the current period. Therefore, net income for the current financial reporting period is made up of income received and accrued - expenses paid and accrued - tax (if applicable) - Hansa Investment Company Limited dividend paid (or due) to shareholders. These items are not included in the "Ex income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share" NAV.

Hansa Investment Company Limited LEI: 213800RS2PWJXSZQDF66

For and on behalf of the Board

Hansa Capital Partners LLP - Additional Administrative Service Provider to Hansa Investment Company Limited

