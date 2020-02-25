Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hansa Investment Company Limited    HAN   BMG428941162

HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(HAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/25 05:54:09 am
186.348 GBp   -0.35%
07:35aHANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s) 19th February 2020
PU
02/17HANSA TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/23HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s) 19th February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 07:35am EST

Net Asset Value(s) 19th February 2020

Released : 25.02.2020

RNS Number : 0704E

Hansa Investment Company Limited

25 February 2020

Due to a technical issue the Net Asset Value for 19th February 2020 could not be released. The issue has since been resolved, please see the missing Net Asset Value for the 19th February 2020 below.

HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

The estimated unaudited Net Asset Value, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC"), for the Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited at the close of business on 19 February 2020 was as follows:

Cum Income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share*

293.13p

Ex Income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share

293.13p

*The AIC currently advises its members to list their NAVs both inclusive and exclusive of net income generated in the current period. Therefore, net income for the current financial reporting period is made up of income received and accrued - expenses paid and accrued - tax (if applicable) - Hansa Investment Company Limited dividend paid (or due) to shareholders. These items are not included in the "Ex income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share" NAV.

Hansa Investment Company Limited LEI: 213800RS2PWJXSZQDF66

For and on behalf of the Board

Hansa Capital Partners LLP - Additional Administrative Service Provider to Hansa Investment Company Limited

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NAVBBGDDXXDDGGU

Disclaimer

Hansa Investment Company Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 12:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY L
07:35aHANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s) 19th February 2020
PU
02/17HANSA TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/23HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/15HANSA TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PU
01/08HANSA TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2019HANSA TRUST : Interim Report
PU
2019HANSA INVESTMENT : Investment Holdings
PU
2019HANSA INVESTMENT : Top 10 Holdings
PU
2019HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019HANSA INVESTMENT : Dividend Declaration
PU
More news
Chart HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hansa Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Richard Davie Chairman
William Henry Salomon Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Lightowler Independent Non-Executive Director
Nadya Christina Wells Independent Non-Executive Director
Simona Heidempergher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.58%292
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.4.68%39 848
LEGAL & GENERAL-0.73%23 088
KKR & CO. INC.8.43%17 774
AMUNDI3.22%15 728
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-3.00%12 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group