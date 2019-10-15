Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hansa Investment Company Limited    HAN   BMG428941162

HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(HAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/15 11:35:19 am
185.9 GBp   -0.54%
12:52pHANSA INVESTMENT : Dividend Declaration
PU
10/03HANSA INVESTMENT : Investment Holdings
PU
10/03HANSA INVESTMENT : Top Ten Holdings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hansa Investment : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LEI 213800RS2PWJXSZQDF66) announces its combined first and second interim distributions for the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2020.

An interim dividend of 1.6p per share (amounting to £1,920,000) is to be paid.

Ex-dividend date: 24 October 2019

Record date: 25 October 2019

Payment date: 29 November 2019

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thomas

Hansa Capital Partners LLP

020 7647 5750

Dividend Policy (as announced in the Company's Prospectus dated 4 July 2019)

The Company intends to pay four interim dividends per year, which compares to Hansa Trust's dividend policy to pay two interim dividends each year. The Company's Board will, subject to Bermuda law, declare the intended rate of the four proposed dividends at the beginning of the financial year in question. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the interim dividends will be paid in August, November, February and May. If circumstances are such that the level of cash income generated by the portfolio is insufficient to meet the dividend commitment, the shortfall maybe made up from the Company's reserves. Under certain one off circumstances an extra and final dividend may be proposed at the Company's annual general meeting.

However, in light of the timing of the Scheme, it is anticipated that the Company will pay three interim dividends for its financial year ending 31 March 2020, barring unforeseen circumstances: the first dividend being 1.6 pence per share paid in November 2019, and the second and third dividends being 0.8 pence per share paid in February 2020 and May 2020, respectively.

The Prospectus can be found on the Company's website:

https://www.hansaicl.com/shareholder-information/regulatory-information.aspx

Disclaimer

Hansa Trust plc published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 16:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY L
12:52pHANSA INVESTMENT : Dividend Declaration
PU
10/03HANSA INVESTMENT : Investment Holdings
PU
10/03HANSA INVESTMENT : Top Ten Holdings
PU
More news
Chart HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hansa Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Richard Davie Chairman
William Henry Salomon Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Lightowler Independent Non-Executive Director
Nadya Christina Wells Independent Non-Executive Director
Simona Heidempergher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANSA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED-8.38%280
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.55.99%30 756
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC19.50%25 988
LEGAL & GENERAL12.38%19 386
AMUNDI36.48%13 871
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-9.07%13 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group