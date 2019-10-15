Hansa Investment : Dividend Declaration

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LEI 213800RS2PWJXSZQDF66) announces its combined first and second interim distributions for the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2020.

An interim dividend of 1.6p per share (amounting to £1,920,000) is to be paid.

Ex-dividend date: 24 October 2019

Record date: 25 October 2019

Payment date: 29 November 2019

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thomas

Hansa Capital Partners LLP

020 7647 5750

Dividend Policy (as announced in the Company's Prospectus dated 4 July 2019)

The Company intends to pay four interim dividends per year, which compares to Hansa Trust's dividend policy to pay two interim dividends each year. The Company's Board will, subject to Bermuda law, declare the intended rate of the four proposed dividends at the beginning of the financial year in question. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the interim dividends will be paid in August, November, February and May. If circumstances are such that the level of cash income generated by the portfolio is insufficient to meet the dividend commitment, the shortfall maybe made up from the Company's reserves. Under certain one off circumstances an extra and final dividend may be proposed at the Company's annual general meeting.

However, in light of the timing of the Scheme, it is anticipated that the Company will pay three interim dividends for its financial year ending 31 March 2020, barring unforeseen circumstances: the first dividend being 1.6 pence per share paid in November 2019, and the second and third dividends being 0.8 pence per share paid in February 2020 and May 2020, respectively.

The Prospectus can be found on the Company's website:

https://www.hansaicl.com/shareholder-information/regulatory-information.aspx