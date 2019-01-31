Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hansa Trust PLC    HAN   GB0007879728

HANSA TRUST PLC (HAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/31 11:35:14 am
1060 GBp   --.--%
06:19pHANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/23HANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/21HANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hansa Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 06:19pm EST

HANSA TRUST PLC

The estimated unaudited Net Asset Value, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC'), for the Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary shares of Hansa Trust plc at the close of business on 30 January 2019was as follows:-

Cum Income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share*

1,389.34p

Ex Income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share

1,389.34p

*The AIC currently advises its members to list their NAVs both inclusive and exclusive of net income generated in the current period. Therefore, net income for the current financial reporting period is made up of income received and accrued - expenses paid and accrued - tax (if applicable) - Hansa Trust dividend paid (or due) to shareholders. These items are not included in the 'Ex income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share' NAV.

Hansa Trust LEI: 213800AIF87JWGLA1L74

For and on behalf of the Board

Hansa Capital Partners LLP - Secretary

Disclaimer

Hansa Trust plc published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 23:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANSA TRUST PLC
06:19pHANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/23HANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/21HANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/18HANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/16HANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/14HANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/10HANSA TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/04HANSA TRUST : Top Ten Holdings
PU
2018HANSA TRUST : Top 10 Holdings
PU
2018HANSA TRUST : Corporate Structure
PU
More news
Chart HANSA TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Hansa Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANSA TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Alexander Hammond-Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
William Henry Salomon Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey E. Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Davie Independent Non-Executive Director
Raymond Oxford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANSA TRUST PLC3.92%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS18.96%887
DRAPER ESPRIT-2.31%686
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.14%379
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.75%367
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP15.58%173
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.