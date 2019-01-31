Hansa Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

HANSA TRUST PLC

The estimated unaudited Net Asset Value, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC'), for the Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary shares of Hansa Trust plc at the close of business on 30 January 2019was as follows:-

Cum Income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share* 1,389.34p Ex Income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share 1,389.34p

*The AIC currently advises its members to list their NAVs both inclusive and exclusive of net income generated in the current period. Therefore, net income for the current financial reporting period is made up of income received and accrued - expenses paid and accrued - tax (if applicable) - Hansa Trust dividend paid (or due) to shareholders. These items are not included in the 'Ex income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share' NAV.

Hansa Trust LEI: 213800AIF87JWGLA1L74

For and on behalf of the Board

Hansa Capital Partners LLP - Secretary