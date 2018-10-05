Log in
HANSA TRUST PLC
Hansa Trust : Top Ten Holdings

10/05/2018 | 10:38am CEST

Hansa Trust PLC

At close of business on 30th September 2018 the Company held the following investments with a value greater than 5% of gross assets or were at least the 10 largest holdings, a declaration of which is required quarterly under the Listing Rules, however Hansa Trust PLC has decided to declare this information on a monthly basis:-

%

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited

28.37

Findlay Park American Fund

5.42

GAM Star Fund PLC - Technology

4.62

Vulcan Value Equity Fund

4.15

Select Equity Offshore, Ltd

3.86

Goodhart Partners: Hanjo Fund

3.52

DV4 Ltd

3.13

Indus Japan Long Only Fund

2.85

Adelphi European Select Equity Fund

2.82

Global Event Partners Ltd

2.34

Hansa Capital Partners LLP

Corporate Secretary to Hansa Trust PLC

020 7647 5750

Disclaimer

Hansa Trust plc published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 08:37:08 UTC
