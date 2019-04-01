Log in
Hansard Global : Company Secretary Change

04/01/2019 | 02:27am EDT

1 April 2019

Hansard Global Plc (the 'Company')

Change of Company Secretary

The Company announces that Mr. Manoj Patel will resign from his post as Company Secretary with effect from 1 April 2019.

Mrs. Hazel Stewart shall be appointed as Company Secretary with effect from 1 April 2019.

The Board thank Mr. Patel for his work with the Company and wish him the best for the future.

Enquiries: Tim Davies, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 01624 688000

LEI number: 213800ZJ9F2EA3Q24K05

Disclaimer

Hansard Global plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:26:09 UTC
