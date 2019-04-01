Hansard Global : Company Secretary Change

1 April 2019

Hansard Global Plc (the 'Company')

Change of Company Secretary

The Company announces that Mr. Manoj Patel will resign from his post as Company Secretary with effect from 1 April 2019.

Mrs. Hazel Stewart shall be appointed as Company Secretary with effect from 1 April 2019.

The Board thank Mr. Patel for his work with the Company and wish him the best for the future.

Enquiries: Tim Davies, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 01624 688000