Hansard Global : Company Secretary Change

1 April 2019
Hansard Global Plc (the 'Company')
Change of Company Secretary
The Company announces that Mr. Manoj Patel will resign from his post as Company Secretary with effect from 1 April 2019.
Mrs. Hazel Stewart shall be appointed as Company Secretary with effect from 1 April 2019.
The Board thank Mr. Patel for his work with the Company and wish him the best for the future.
Enquiries: Tim Davies, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 01624 688000
LEI number: 213800ZJ9F2EA3Q24K05
