HanseYachts : 13.09.2018 HanseYachts AG Cantiere del Pardo Spa Agreement

HanseYachts AG and Cantiere del Pardo Spa have finally come to a satisfactory agreement for both parties

The subject is the conflicting situation in which the two yards have been for more than one year due to the two boats Fjord 42 and Pardo 43.

The agreement now ends all legal disputes of HanseYachts AG and Cantiere del Pardo Spa. The parties were able to agree upon conditions under which the Pardo 43 can be sold, commercialized, produced and promoted outside but also inside of Italy. This agreement has the immediate effect that all restrictions related to Pardo 43 imposed by court decisions rendered earlier this year are released.

