HanseYachts AG

HanseYachts : 13.09.2018 HanseYachts AG Cantiere del Pardo Spa Agreement

09/13/2018 | 08:23pm CEST

HanseYachts AG and Cantiere del Pardo Spa have finally come to a satisfactory agreement for both parties

The subject is the conflicting situation in which the two yards have been for more than one year due to the two boats Fjord 42 and Pardo 43.

The agreement now ends all legal disputes of HanseYachts AG and Cantiere del Pardo Spa. The parties were able to agree upon conditions under which the Pardo 43 can be sold, commercialized, produced and promoted outside but also inside of Italy. This agreement has the immediate effect that all restrictions related to Pardo 43 imposed by court decisions rendered earlier this year are released.

Ende der Pressemitteilung . End of press release

Weitere Infos, umfangreiches Bildmaterial, Spezifikationen und vieles mehr finden Sie auf unserer Webseite im Pressebereich unterwww.hansegroup.comWe offer information, extensive photographic material, specifications and much more. Please visit our press area atwww.hansegroup.com

Seite . page: 1/1

HanseYachts AG

Hausanschrift . Business Address: Ladebower Chaussee 11 . 17493 Greifswald Postanschrift . Postal Address: Postfach 3165 . 17461 Greifswald

Tel, Fax, E-Mail . phone, fax, e-mail: Tel +49 3834 5792-20 . Fax +49 3834 5792-81 .press@hanseyachts.com

Disclaimer

HanseYachts AG published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 18:22:02 UTC
