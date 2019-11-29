Log in
HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: Still on Course towards Greater Growth

0
11/29/2019 | 06:15am EST

DGAP-News: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Incoming Orders
HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: Still on Course towards Greater Growth
29.11.2019 / 12:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

- 5 % Plus in Turnover for the 1st Quarter 2019/2020

- Positive Outlook for the Current Fiscal Year

- Start-up Losses Expected at Catamaran Manufacturer Privilège Marine SAS

 

HanseYachts AG generated consolidated turnover of EUR 26.3 million (EUR 25.0 million last year) for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020 (1 July 2019 - 30 September 2019). This corresponds to a 5-% increase in turnover relative to a comparable period last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the 1st quarter amounted - nearly as expected - to EUR 2.6 million. At EUR 1.5 million, write-offs remained unchanged compared to last year. Conversely, financial expenses improved by EUR 0.5 million to EUR -0.3 million (EUR -0.8 million last year). HanseYachts AG closed out the 1st quarter accordingly with a consolidated Group net loss of EUR -4.4 million on 30 September 2019 (EUR -3.5 million last year). The loss reflects the seasonal nature of our business, contains the start-up losses prognosticated for this time frame for the catamaran manufacturer, Privilège Marine SAS acquired on 28 June 2019.

Backlog of Orders and Incoming Orders

In the reporting period the volume of incoming orders tends to be rather weak as it is customary in our sector so that HanseYachts AG with a volume of incoming orders of EUR 33.3 million and a Group-wide backlog of orders of EUR 71.5 million by the end of September is satisfied.

This firm volume of orders testifies to the positive market resonance in respect of our ample palette of products in sailing and motor yachts as well as catamarans with their extensive possibilities for individualisation.

Outlook

As with incoming orders the seasonal nature of our business plan has big impact on our earning. Traditionally substantial contributions to earnings will first be realised in the second half of fiscal year 2019/2020. In the first half of a fiscal year, however, high marketing expenditures, boat show expenses and fixed costs, such as write-offs and financing costs, are not offset by income in anyway near the same amount from sales of boats.

Encouragement remains unchanged, however, fostered by the healthy sales volume in North America, and especially in Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, while in Great Britain we have experienced a slump in demand owing to an imminent, hard Brexit. In Southern Europe, there are very promising sales markets in Spain and France. Furthermore, positive impulses are coming out of Australia and from a solid boats market in the US.

For the current fiscal year 2019/2020, which will end on 30 June 2020, the management board at HanseYachts AG expects consistency in results from our business environment up till now in comparison to last year. However, in light of the prognosticated start-up losses incurred during the operative integration of the newly acquired French catamaran producer, Privilège Marine SAS, we assume that all things considered we will experience a reduction in results compared to last year. Nevertheless, the management board expects positive consolidated annual results in the single digit million range.

TABLE OF ECONOMIC INDICATORS


In Mill. Euro		 1st Quarter 2019/2020 1st Quarter 2018/2019 1st Quarter 2017/2018 1st Quarter 2016/2017
Turnover 26.3 25.0 23.3 21.6
EBITDA -2.6 -1.3 -1.3 -1.4 1)
Backlog of ORDERS 71.5 71.3 66.0 66.0
 

1) Adjusted by one-off income from a write-back in 2016/2017

 


29.11.2019
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
Ladebower Chaussee 11
17493 Greifswald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3834-5792-20
Fax: +49 (0)3834-5792-81
E-mail: ir@hanseyachts.com
Internet: www.hansegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0KF6M8
WKN: A0KF6M
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 924791

 
End of News DGAP News Service

924791  29.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=924791&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 162 M
EBIT 2020 4,20 M
Net income 2020 0,95 M
Debt 2020 28,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 80,7x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 68,7 M
Chart HANSEYACHTS AG
Duration : Period :
HanseYachts AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANSEYACHTS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,51  €
Last Close Price 5,65  €
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Gerhardt Chief Executive Officer, Head-Sales & Marketing
Gert Purkert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven Göbel CFO, Director-Finance & Production
Frank Forster Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Herbst Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANSEYACHTS AG-6.37%76
SHIMANO INC.19.11%15 243
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION27.75%4 841
BRP INC.87.89%4 428
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 804
