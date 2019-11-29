DGAP-News: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Incoming Orders

HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: Still on Course towards Greater Growth

29.11.2019 / 12:12

- 5 % Plus in Turnover for the 1st Quarter 2019/2020

- Positive Outlook for the Current Fiscal Year

- Start-up Losses Expected at Catamaran Manufacturer Privilège Marine SAS

HanseYachts AG generated consolidated turnover of EUR 26.3 million (EUR 25.0 million last year) for the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020 (1 July 2019 - 30 September 2019). This corresponds to a 5-% increase in turnover relative to a comparable period last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the 1st quarter amounted - nearly as expected - to EUR 2.6 million. At EUR 1.5 million, write-offs remained unchanged compared to last year. Conversely, financial expenses improved by EUR 0.5 million to EUR -0.3 million (EUR -0.8 million last year). HanseYachts AG closed out the 1st quarter accordingly with a consolidated Group net loss of EUR -4.4 million on 30 September 2019 (EUR -3.5 million last year). The loss reflects the seasonal nature of our business, contains the start-up losses prognosticated for this time frame for the catamaran manufacturer, Privilège Marine SAS acquired on 28 June 2019.

Backlog of Orders and Incoming Orders



In the reporting period the volume of incoming orders tends to be rather weak as it is customary in our sector so that HanseYachts AG with a volume of incoming orders of EUR 33.3 million and a Group-wide backlog of orders of EUR 71.5 million by the end of September is satisfied.

This firm volume of orders testifies to the positive market resonance in respect of our ample palette of products in sailing and motor yachts as well as catamarans with their extensive possibilities for individualisation.

Outlook

As with incoming orders the seasonal nature of our business plan has big impact on our earning. Traditionally substantial contributions to earnings will first be realised in the second half of fiscal year 2019/2020. In the first half of a fiscal year, however, high marketing expenditures, boat show expenses and fixed costs, such as write-offs and financing costs, are not offset by income in anyway near the same amount from sales of boats.

Encouragement remains unchanged, however, fostered by the healthy sales volume in North America, and especially in Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, while in Great Britain we have experienced a slump in demand owing to an imminent, hard Brexit. In Southern Europe, there are very promising sales markets in Spain and France. Furthermore, positive impulses are coming out of Australia and from a solid boats market in the US.

For the current fiscal year 2019/2020, which will end on 30 June 2020, the management board at HanseYachts AG expects consistency in results from our business environment up till now in comparison to last year. However, in light of the prognosticated start-up losses incurred during the operative integration of the newly acquired French catamaran producer, Privilège Marine SAS, we assume that all things considered we will experience a reduction in results compared to last year. Nevertheless, the management board expects positive consolidated annual results in the single digit million range.

TABLE OF ECONOMIC INDICATORS



In Mill. Euro 1st Quarter 2019/2020 1st Quarter 2018/2019 1st Quarter 2017/2018 1st Quarter 2016/2017 Turnover 26.3 25.0 23.3 21.6 EBITDA -2.6 -1.3 -1.3 -1.4 1) Backlog of ORDERS 71.5 71.3 66.0 66.0

1) Adjusted by one-off income from a write-back in 2016/2017