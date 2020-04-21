Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited    3692   KYG549581067

HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMI

(3692)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/20
28.75 HKD   -1.54%
08:46pHANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL : Seeks to Raise HK$3.48 Billion via Share Placement
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hansoh Pharmaceutical : Seeks to Raise HK$3.48 Billion via Share Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. said it is planning to raise 3.48 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$449.03 million) in net proceeds through a share placement for investment in research and development.

The company will sell a total of 130.38 million shares or 2.20% of the company to third parties, Hansoh Pharmaceutical said Wednesday.

Shares will be sold for HK$26.75 a piece, which is a 5.98% discount to Tuesday's closing price.

Morgan Stanley and Citi are advising the company on the placement, it said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROU
08:46pHANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL : Seeks to Raise HK$3.48 Billion via Share Placement
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 9 582 M
EBIT 2019 2 906 M
Net income 2019 2 539 M
Finance 2019 7 460 M
Yield 2019 0,38%
P/E ratio 2019 58,8x
P/E ratio 2020 47,6x
EV / Sales2019 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 13,8x
Capitalization 151 B
Chart HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,00  CNY
Last Close Price 26,03  CNY
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hui Juan Zhong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ai Feng Lyu Executive Director
Yu An Sun Executive Director
Cui Fang Ma Non-Executive Director
Guo Qiang Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.54%21 808
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.22%400 778
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.09%287 725
MERCK & CO., INC-8.63%210 744
PFIZER, INC.-7.91%204 763
NOVARTIS-6.42%201 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group