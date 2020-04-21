Hansoh Pharmaceutical : Seeks to Raise HK$3.48 Billion via Share Placement

By P.R. Venkat



Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. said it is planning to raise 3.48 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$449.03 million) in net proceeds through a share placement for investment in research and development.

The company will sell a total of 130.38 million shares or 2.20% of the company to third parties, Hansoh Pharmaceutical said Wednesday.

Shares will be sold for HK$26.75 a piece, which is a 5.98% discount to Tuesday's closing price.

Morgan Stanley and Citi are advising the company on the placement, it said.

