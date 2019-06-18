Hansteen : Notice of Half-Year Results

18 June 2019

Hansteen Holdings PLC

Notice of Half-Year Results

Hansteen Holdings PLC (LSE: HSTN), the UK and Continental European property investment company, will announce its half-year results for the period ended 30 June 2019 on Wednesday, 21 August 2019.

There will be a meeting for analysts (with dial-in facility) at 09:30 a.m. on the day of announcement, hosted by joint chief executives Ian Watson and Morgan Jones, to be held at Tavistock, 1 Cornhill, London EC3V 3ND.

If you wish to attend, please email Charlotte Dale at charlotte.dale@tavistock.co.uk or telephone on the number below.

For further information:

Jeremy Carey/Charlotte Dale

Tavistock

Tel: 020 7920 3150

Email: jeremy.carey@tavistock.co.uk or charlotte.dale@tavistock.co.uk