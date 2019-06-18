Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hansteen Holdings plc    HSTN   GB00B0PPFY88

HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC

(HSTN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/18 11:23:13 am
96.45 GBp   -0.57%
11:09aHANSTEEN : Notice of Half-Year Results
PU
04/29HANSTEEN : Portfolio Update
PU
04/25HANSTEEN : Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of 2019 AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hansteen : Notice of Half-Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 11:09am EDT

18 June 2019

Hansteen Holdings PLC

Notice of Half-Year Results

Hansteen Holdings PLC (LSE: HSTN), the UK and Continental European property investment company, will announce its half-year results for the period ended 30 June 2019 on Wednesday, 21 August 2019.

There will be a meeting for analysts (with dial-in facility) at 09:30 a.m. on the day of announcement, hosted by joint chief executives Ian Watson and Morgan Jones, to be held at Tavistock, 1 Cornhill, London EC3V 3ND.

If you wish to attend, please email Charlotte Dale at charlotte.dale@tavistock.co.uk or telephone on the number below.

For further information:

Jeremy Carey/Charlotte Dale

Tavistock

Tel: 020 7920 3150

Email: jeremy.carey@tavistock.co.uk or charlotte.dale@tavistock.co.uk

Disclaimer

Hansteen Holdings plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 15:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC
11:09aHANSTEEN : Notice of Half-Year Results
PU
04/29HANSTEEN : Portfolio Update
PU
04/25HANSTEEN : Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of 2019 AGM
PU
04/04HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/27HANSTEEN : Issue of equity and Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03/20HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
2018HANSTEEN : £86.5 million of property disposals
PU
2018HANSTEEN : Board Change
PU
2018HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018RE : Potential disposal
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 44,4 M
EBIT 2019 30,5 M
Net income 2019 39,0 M
Finance 2019 205 M
Yield 2019 5,16%
P/E ratio 2019 11,35
P/E ratio 2020 13,40
EV / Sales 2019 4,67x
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
Capitalization 412 M
Chart HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Hansteen Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Richard Watson Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Morgan L. Jones Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Melvyn John Egglenton Non-Executive Chairman
Janine Anne McDonald Operations Director
Richard Phillip Lowes Executive Director & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC4.70%513
PROLOGIS INC37.81%47 373
GOODMAN GROUP37.06%17 209
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION22.59%10 959
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST31.17%5 985
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.27.79%4 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About