Hansteen : Notice of Half-Year Results

18 June 2019
Hansteen Holdings PLC
Notice of Half-Year Results
Hansteen Holdings PLC (LSE: HSTN), the UK and Continental European property investment company, will announce its half-year results for the period ended 30 June 2019 on Wednesday, 21 August 2019.
There will be a meeting for analysts (with dial-in facility) at 09:30 a.m. on the day of announcement, hosted by joint chief executives Ian Watson and Morgan Jones, to be held at Tavistock, 1 Cornhill, London EC3V 3ND.
If you wish to attend, please email Charlotte Dale at charlotte.dale@tavistock.co.uk or telephone on the number below.
For further information:
Jeremy Carey/Charlotte Dale
Tavistock
Tel: 020 7920 3150
Email: jeremy.carey@tavistock.co.uk or charlotte.dale@tavistock.co.uk
Disclaimer
Hansteen Holdings plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 15:08:02 UTC