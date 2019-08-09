Log in
Hanwa : Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019

0
08/09/2019 | 12:16am EDT

Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019

(Japanese GAAP)

August 9, 2019

Company name:

HANWA Co.,Ltd.

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo

Stock exchange code:

8078

(URL http://www.hanwa.co.jp)

Representative:

Hironari Furukawa

President

Enquiries:

Yoichi Nakagawa

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Phone +81-3-3544-2000

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: August 14, 2019

Scheduled date of payout of dividend:

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

１．Consolidated financial results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Percentage indicate a change from the previous year

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the Company

For the 1st Quarter

(Millions of yen)

()

(Millions of yen)

()

(Millions of yen)

()

(Millions of yen)

()

ended June 30, 2019

472,424

(5.0)

6,935

12.5

6,431

17.5

4,140

16.0

ended June 30, 2018

497,464

21.8

6,165

16.7

5,474

(17.3)

3,569

(19.5)

Note:

Comprehensive

income

For the Fiscal

Year ended June 30, 2019

1,899

million yen

(13.8) %

For the Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2018

2,202

million yen

(41.8) %

Net income

Net income

per share

per share(diluted)

For the 1st Quarter

(yen)

(yen)

ended June 30, 2019

101.88

ended June 30, 2018

87.84

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

()

(yen)

As of June 30, 2019

923,110

201,834

20.3

4,160.27

As of March 31, 2019

933,307

202,459

20.2

4,632.55

Note:

Shareholders' equity

As of June 30, 2019

187,351 million yen

As of March 31, 2019

188,245 million yen

２．Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

Year ended March 31, 2019

75.00

75.00

150.00

Year ended March 31, 2020

Year ending March 31, 2020

75.00

75.00

150.00

estimated

３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Percentage indicate a change from the previous year

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of the Company

per share

(Millions of yen)

()

(Millions of yen)

()

(Millions of yen)

()

(Millions of yen)

()

(yen)

Annual

2,200,000

6.0

35,500

22.8

28,000

19.7

19,200

38.0

472.50

  • The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.

1

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets;

Cash and deposits

59,307

63,494

Trade notes and accounts receivable

416,394

392,229

Electronically recorded monetary claims

36,637

44,122

Securities

1,190

1,162

Inventories

140,633

140,666

Other

71,328

77,960

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(504)

(483)

Total current assets

724,987

719,151

Investments and noncurrent receivables;

Investment securities

101,900

92,917

Other

33,853

32,949

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(1,327)

(1,373)

Total investments and other assets

134,426

124,493

Property and equipment;

Land

33,864

34,221

Other

34,997

39,661

Total property and equipment

68,862

73,883

Other assets

Intangible assets

5,031

5,581

Total other assets

5,031

5,581

Total

933,307

923,110

Liabilities and Net Assets

Current liabilities;

Short-term loans payable

92,851

111,506

Current portion of bonds payable

10,021

10,021

Trade notes and accounts payable

280,858

230,176

Electronically recorded obligations

4,964

18,582

Accrued bonuses

2,647

1,503

Provision for product warranties

253

248

Income taxes payable

3,486

2,222

Other

59,833

71,508

Total current liabilities

454,916

445,770

Noncurrent liabilities;

Long-term loans payable

208,936

208,847

Bonds payable

50,034

50,034

Retirement benefits liabilities

5,950

5,974

Other

11,010

10,649

Total noncurrent liabilities

275,931

275,506

Net assets

Shareholders' equity;

Common stock

45,651

45,651

Retained earnings

139,036

140,128

Treasury stock

(3,737)

(3,727)

Total shareholders' equity

180,949

182,051

Accumulated other comprehensive income;

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes

10,800

9,485

Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes

61

62

Land revaluation difference, net of taxes

3,343

3,343

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,435)

(2,290)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(5,473)

(5,300)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,295

5,300

Non-controlling interests

14,214

14,482

Total net assets

202,459

201,834

Total

933,307

923,110

－２－

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

Year ended

Year ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

Net sales

497,464

472,424

Cost of sales

479,028

452,479

Gross profit

18,436

19,945

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,270

13,010

Operating income

6,165

6,935

Other income;

Interest income

482

521

Dividend income

787

1,069

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

24

Other

345

328

Total other income

1,615

1,943

Other expenses;

Interest expense

1,018

1,476

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

357

Foreign exchange loss

539

610

Other

390

359

Total other expenses

2,306

2,446

Ordinary income

5,474

6,431

Extraordinary income;

Gain on sales of property and equipment

162

Total extraordinary income

162

Extraordinary loss;

Loss on valuation of investment securities

137

334

Total extraordinary loss

137

334

Income before income taxes

5,337

6,260

Income taxes

1,997

2,141

Net income

3,340

4,119

Net income attributable to

Owners of the parent

3,569

4,140

non-controlling interests

(229)

(21)

Other Comprehensive Income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes

202

(1,313)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes

14

1

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(830)

(859)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of taxes

180

178

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

(704)

(227)

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(1,137)

(2,219)

Comprehensive Income

2,203

1,899

Comprehensive income attributable to;

Owners of the parent

2,694

1,977

non-controlling interests

(491)

(78)

－３－

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019

Segment information

Segment information by business category for the 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2018 and 2019, is as follows:

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1st Quarter ended June 30, 2018

Millions of yen

Reportable segment

Consoli-

Primary

Metal

Petroleum

Overseas

Sub-

Other

Total

Adjustment

Steel

Foods

dated

sales

Metal

Recycling

& chemicals

subsidiaries

total

Net sales

Customers

241,167

76,770

19,542

27,187

56,963

57,125

478,758

18,706

497,464

497,464

Inter-segment

2,286

2,345

1,682

294

2,544

12,920

22,073

493

22,566

(22,566)

Total

243,454

79,115

21,224

27,482

59,508

70,046

500,831

19,199

520,031

(22,566)

497,464

Segment income(loss)

4,418

(566)

630

580

471

411

5,945

71

6,017

(542)

5,474

1st Quarter ended June 30, 2019

Millions of yen

Reportable segment

Consoli-

Primary

Metal

Petroleum

Overseas

Sub-

Other

Total

Adjustment

Steel

Foods

dated

sales

Metal

Recycling

& chemicals

subsidiaries

total

Net sales

Customers

238,686

59,292

21,118

26,392

48,027

58,299

451,816

20,608

472,424

472,424

Inter-segment

2,504

1,021

381

312

1,643

10,078

15,941

649

16,591

(16,591)

Total

241,191

60,313

21,499

26,704

49,670

68,377

467,758

21,258

489,016

(16,591)

472,424

Segment income(loss)

3,979

1,567

998

225

700

165

7,637

242

7,880

(1,448)

6,431

Notes:

  1. "Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section.
  2. Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments.
  3. Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.
  4. Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year, following the organizational change on April 1, 2019, Company reviewed the classification method for business segments and changed the reportable segments from "Metals & alloys" and "Non-ferrous metals" to "Primary Metal" and "Metal Recycling".
    Segment information for the 1st Quarter of the previous fiscal year has been recomposed by the new classification method.

－４－

August 9, 2019

Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2019(Japan GAAP)

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Outline of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2019

As for the 1st quarter result for this fiscal year, net sales have decreased by 5% in the same period of the previous year, hence reached to 472.4

billion yen, due to weak global market of nonferrous metals and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales for domestic and export in

steel business.

(Unit: billion yen, rounded down to 0.1 billions of yen)

Financial Position

Jun. 2019

Mar. 2019

Comparison with Mar. 2019

Main Factors

Change

rate

Ordinary income was 6.4 billion yen, increased by 18%, mainly due to dividend income from strategically invested companies and decrease in

loss on investment in affiliates in the same period of the previous year.

We plan to pay 150 yen as the annual (75 yen as the interim and 75 yen as the year-end) dividend.

Operating Results

1Q

1Q

Year-on-year

Main Factors

of FY2019

of FY2018

Change

rate

Total assets

923.1

933.3

(10.1)

-1%

(Current assets)

719.1

724.9

(5.8)

-1%

(Fixed assets)

203.9

208.3

(4.3)

-2%

Total liabilities

721.2

730.8

(9.5)

-1%

(Total Assets)

Total assets decreased by 1% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in trade receivables along with sales decline.

Trade notes and accounts receivables 392.2 billion yen (-6% from the end of the previous period)

Net sales

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

Operating income

Non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Ordinary income

Extraordinary gain

472.4

497.4

(25.0)

-5%

19.9

18.4

1.5

8%

13.0

12.2

0.7

6%

6.9

6.1

0.7

13%

1.9

1.6

0.3

20%

2.4

2.3

0.1

6%

6.4

5.4

0.9

18%

0.1

0.1

(Net sales)

Net sales have decreased by 5% from the same period of the previous year. This was mainly due to weak global market of nonferrous metals and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales for domestic and export in steel business.

(SG&A expenses)

SG & A expenses have increased 0.7 billion yen from the same period of previous year. 0.3 out of 0.7 billion yen was accounted for newly consolidated subsidiaries.

Our personnel expenses have increased 0.3 billion yen, including 0.1 billion yen from newly consolidated subsidiaries.

(Non-operating income/expenses)

Non-operating income and expenses have increased 0.3 billion yen and 0.1 billion yen, respectively. The breakdown of the

(Interest-bearing debt)

381.8

363.2

18.5

5%

(Net interest-bearing debt)

318.3

303.9

14.4

5%

Net DER

*

161%/131%

9pt

5%

170%/138%

Total net assets

201.8

202.4

(0.6)

-0%

(Equity capital)

182.0

180.9

1.1

1%

(Valuation & translation

5.3

7.2

(1.9)

-27%

adjustments)

(Minority interests)

14.4

14.2

0.2

2%

BPS (yen)

4,610.27

4,632.55

(22.28)

-0%

Shareholders' equity

187.3

188.2

(0.8)

-0%

Shareholders' equity ratio

*

*

0.1pt

20.3/23.0 %

20.2/22.8 %

Changes in Net Sales

(Liabilities)

Total liabilities decreased by 1% from the end of the previous year, due to the decrease in trade payables. As interest-bearing debt increased by 5%, net debt-equity ratio was turned into 170%

*138%).

(Net assets)

Total net assets decreased by 0.3% from the end of the previous year, due to the appropriation of surplus for year-end dividend and decrease in net unrealized holding gains on securities.

Meanwhile shareholders' equity ratio was 20.3%(*23.0%), which is

0.1 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year. *Reflecting equity credit attributes of the subordinated loan

Quarterly Operating Results

Extraordinary loss

Income before income taxes and others

Income taxes

Net income

Owners of the Company(loss)

Non-controlling interests(loss)

EPS (yen)

Comprehensive income

0.3

0.1

0.1

144%

6.2

5.3

0.9

17%

2.1

1.9

0.1

7%

4.1

3.3

0.7

23%

4.1

3.5

0.5

16%

(0.0)

(0.2)

0.2

-91%

101.88

87.84

14.04

16%

1.8

2.2

(0.3)

-14%

main causes is as follows.

Dividends: increase of 0.3 billion yen(YoY)

Interest expenses: increase of 0.4 billion yen(YoY)

Loss on investment in affiliates: decrease of 0.3 billion

(Extraordinary gain/loss)

Gain on sales of fixed assets 0.1 billion yen : mainly due to sales of real estate by consolidated subsidiaries

Loss on devaluation of investments securities 0.3 billion yen mainly due to decline in listed stocks

2,500

1sthalf

2nd half

1stquarter

2,074.6

2,200.0

2,000

1,791.1

1,069.6

1,514.0

954.1

1,500

798.4

1,000

1,004.9

836.9

715.6

500

497.4

350.5

408.3

472.4

0

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019(E)

800

Netsales

Operating income

10

6.9

8.1

7.5

6.9

8

600

6.1

6

400

507.4

553.3

516.3

4

497.4

472.4

200

2

0

0

2018/1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2019/1Q

Segment

Information

Net sales

Segment income

Main Factors

1Q of

1Q of

rate

1Q of

1Q of

rate

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

Changes in Net Income

Changes in Interest-bearing Debt

Steel

241.1

243.4

-1%

3.9

4.4

-10%

Primary Metal

60.3

79.1

-24%

1.5

0.5

Metal Recycling

21.4

21.2

1%

0.9

0.6

58%

Foods

26.7

27.4

-3%

0.2

0.5

-61%

Petroleum & chemicals

49.6

59.5

-17%

0.7

0.4

49%

Overseas sales

68.3

70.0

-2%

0.1

0.4

-60%

subsidiaries

Total for reportable

467.7

500.8

-7%

7.6

5.9

28%

segments

(Steel business)

While the market price of steel products remained at high levels, segment income decreased due to difficuities in passing costs increase to end-users, so it ended decline of profit margins.

(Primary metals business)

Segment income increased mainly due to the reduction of loss on investment in affiliates especially in SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD. and the turnaround from foreign exchange losses in the same period of previous year to foreign exchange gains in this fiscal year.

(Metal recycling business)

Segment income increased mainly due to high-profit margin sales on copper business by low procurement costs and foreign exchange gains. (Foods business)

Segment income decreased due to stagnant market condition for shrimp and foreign exchange losses.

25.0

1sthalf

2nd half

1stquarter

500

Interest-bearing debt

Net DER

3

19.2

Reflecting subordinated loan

20.0

400

381.8

17.3

363.2

16.3

325.5

2

13.9

1.7

15.0

8.8

300

1.6

10.1

259.6

1.5

7.3

200

1.4

10.0

1.3

1.4

1

8.5

6.5

100

5.0

6.2

2.8

4.4

3.5

4.1

0

0

0.0

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019(E)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2018/1Q

Other

21.2

19.1

11%

0.2

0.0

238%

Total

489.0

520.0

-6%

7.8

6.0

31%

Adjustment

(16.5)

(22.5)

27%

(1.4)

(0.5)

-167%

Consolidated

472.4

497.4

-5%

6.4

5.4

17%

(Petroleum & chemicals business)

Despite decreased volume by weak market condition of petroleum products, segment income increased mainly due to the expansion of sales of biomass fuels such as palm kernel shells (PKS).

(Overseas sales subsidiaries)

Segment income decreased due to price douwnturn in metal and nonferrous metal and volume decrease, mainly in the U.S.and ASEAN region.

Forecast

FY2019

(Annual)

Net sales

2,200.0

Operating income

35.5

FY2018

change

2,074.6 6%

28.9 23%

Cash Dividends

Interim (yen)

Year-end (yen)

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

(estimated)

50.00

75.00

75.00

75.00

75.00

75.00

May.

Decided to acquire 65% of the stocks of the SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO., LTD .which is a coil service center in

Topics

Vietnam.

Ordinary income

28.0

Net income attributable

19.2

to owners of parent

23.3 20%

13.9 38%

Annual (yen)

Dividend payout ratio

125.00

150.00

150.00

29%

44%

32%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 04:15:07 UTC
