Hanwa : Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019

(Net sales)

Net sales have decreased by 5% from the same period of the previous year. This was mainly due to weak global market of nonferrous metals and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales for domestic and export in steel business.

(SG&A expenses)

SG & A expenses have increased 0.7 billion yen from the same period of previous year. 0.3 out of 0.7 billion yen was accounted for newly consolidated subsidiaries.

Our personnel expenses have increased 0.3 billion yen, including 0.1 billion yen from newly consolidated subsidiaries.

(Non-operating income/expenses)

Non-operating income and expenses have increased 0.3 billion yen and 0.1 billion yen, respectively. The breakdown of the