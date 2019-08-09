Hanwa : Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: August 14, 2019
Scheduled date of payout of dividend: －
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
１．Consolidated financial results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated operating results
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the Company
For the 1st Quarter
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
ended June 30, 2019
472,424
(5.0)
6,935
12.5
6,431
17.5
4,140
16.0
ended June 30, 2018
497,464
21.8
6,165
16.7
5,474
(17.3)
3,569
(19.5)
Note:
Comprehensive
income
For the Fiscal
Year ended June 30, 2019
1,899
million yen
(13.8) %
For the Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2018
2,202
million yen
(41.8) %
Net income
Net income
per share
per share(diluted)
For the 1st Quarter
(yen)
(yen)
ended June 30, 2019
101.88
－
ended June 30, 2018
87.84
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets
equity ratio
per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(yen)
As of June 30, 2019
923,110
201,834
20.3
4,160.27
As of March 31, 2019
933,307
202,459
20.2
4,632.55
Note:
Shareholders' equity
As of June 30, 2019
187,351 million yen
As of March 31, 2019
188,245 million yen
２．Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-end
Annual
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
Year ended March 31, 2019
－
75.00
－
75.00
150.00
Year ended March 31, 2020
－
Year ending March 31, 2020
75.00
－
75.00
150.00
（estimated）
３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of the Company
per share
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(yen)
Annual
2,200,000
6.0
35,500
22.8
28,000
19.7
19,200
38.0
472.50
The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019
《Consolidated Balance Sheets》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Assets
Current assets;
Cash and deposits
59,307
63,494
Trade notes and accounts receivable
416,394
392,229
Electronically recorded monetary claims
36,637
44,122
Securities
1,190
1,162
Inventories
140,633
140,666
Other
71,328
77,960
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(504)
(483)
Total current assets
724,987
719,151
Investments and noncurrent receivables;
Investment securities
101,900
92,917
Other
33,853
32,949
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(1,327)
(1,373)
Total investments and other assets
134,426
124,493
Property and equipment;
Land
33,864
34,221
Other
34,997
39,661
Total property and equipment
68,862
73,883
Other assets
Intangible assets
5,031
5,581
Total other assets
5,031
5,581
Total
933,307
923,110
Liabilities and Net Assets
Current liabilities;
Short-term loans payable
92,851
111,506
Current portion of bonds payable
10,021
10,021
Trade notes and accounts payable
280,858
230,176
Electronically recorded obligations
4,964
18,582
Accrued bonuses
2,647
1,503
Provision for product warranties
253
248
Income taxes payable
3,486
2,222
Other
59,833
71,508
Total current liabilities
454,916
445,770
Noncurrent liabilities;
Long-term loans payable
208,936
208,847
Bonds payable
50,034
50,034
Retirement benefits liabilities
5,950
5,974
Other
11,010
10,649
Total noncurrent liabilities
275,931
275,506
Net assets
Shareholders' equity;
Common stock
45,651
45,651
Retained earnings
139,036
140,128
Treasury stock
(3,737)
(3,727)
Total shareholders' equity
180,949
182,051
Accumulated other comprehensive income;
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes
10,800
9,485
Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes
61
62
Land revaluation difference, net of taxes
3,343
3,343
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1,435)
(2,290)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(5,473)
(5,300)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
7,295
5,300
Non-controlling interests
14,214
14,482
Total net assets
202,459
201,834
Total
933,307
923,110
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019
《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
Year ended
Year ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Net sales
497,464
472,424
Cost of sales
479,028
452,479
Gross profit
18,436
19,945
Selling, general and administrative expenses
12,270
13,010
Operating income
6,165
6,935
Other income;
Interest income
482
521
Dividend income
787
1,069
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
―
24
Other
345
328
Total other income
1,615
1,943
Other expenses;
Interest expense
1,018
1,476
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
357
―
Foreign exchange loss
539
610
Other
390
359
Total other expenses
2,306
2,446
Ordinary income
5,474
6,431
Extraordinary income;
Gain on sales of property and equipment
―
162
Total extraordinary income
―
162
Extraordinary loss;
Loss on valuation of investment securities
137
334
Total extraordinary loss
137
334
Income before income taxes
5,337
6,260
Income taxes
1,997
2,141
Net income
3,340
4,119
Net income attributable to
Owners of the parent
3,569
4,140
non-controlling interests
(229)
(21)
Other Comprehensive Income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes
202
(1,313)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes
14
1
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(830)
(859)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of taxes
180
178
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
(704)
(227)
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(1,137)
(2,219)
Comprehensive Income
2,203
1,899
Comprehensive income attributable to;
Owners of the parent
2,694
1,977
non-controlling interests
(491)
(78)
HANWA co.,ltd.
Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019
《Segment information》
Segment information by business category for the 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2018 and 2019, is as follows:
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1st Quarter ended June 30, 2018
Millions of yen
Reportable segment
Consoli-
Primary
Metal
Petroleum
Overseas
Sub-
Other
Total
Adjustment
Steel
Foods
dated
sales
Metal
Recycling
& chemicals
subsidiaries
total
Net sales
Customers
241,167
76,770
19,542
27,187
56,963
57,125
478,758
18,706
497,464
―
497,464
Inter-segment
2,286
2,345
1,682
294
2,544
12,920
22,073
493
22,566
(22,566)
―
Total
243,454
79,115
21,224
27,482
59,508
70,046
500,831
19,199
520,031
(22,566)
497,464
Segment income(loss)
4,418
(566)
630
580
471
411
5,945
71
6,017
(542)
5,474
1st Quarter ended June 30, 2019
Millions of yen
Reportable segment
Consoli-
Primary
Metal
Petroleum
Overseas
Sub-
Other
Total
Adjustment
Steel
Foods
dated
sales
Metal
Recycling
& chemicals
subsidiaries
total
Net sales
Customers
238,686
59,292
21,118
26,392
48,027
58,299
451,816
20,608
472,424
―
472,424
Inter-segment
2,504
1,021
381
312
1,643
10,078
15,941
649
16,591
(16,591)
―
Total
241,191
60,313
21,499
26,704
49,670
68,377
467,758
21,258
489,016
(16,591)
472,424
Segment income(loss)
3,979
1,567
998
225
700
165
7,637
242
7,880
(1,448)
6,431
Notes:
"Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section.
Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments.
Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.
Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year, following the organizational change on April 1, 2019, Company reviewed the classification method for business segments and changed the reportable segments from "Metals & alloys" and "Non-ferrous metals" to "Primary Metal" and "Metal Recycling".
Segment information for the 1st Quarter of the previous fiscal year has been recomposed by the new classification method.
August 9, 2019
Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2019(Japan GAAP)
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Outline of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY2019
・ As for the 1st quarter result for this fiscal year, net sales have decreased by 5% in the same period of the previous year, hence reached to 472.4
billion yen, due to weak global market of nonferrous metals and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales for domestic and export in
・ steel business.
(Unit: billion yen, rounded down to 0.1 billions of yen)
Financial Position
Jun. 2019
Mar. 2019
Comparison with Mar. 2019
Main Factors
Change
rate
Ordinary income was 6.4 billion yen, increased by 18%, mainly due to dividend income from strategically invested companies and decrease in
・ loss on investment in affiliates in the same period of the previous year.
We plan to pay 150 yen as the annual (75 yen as the interim and 75 yen as the year-end) dividend.
Operating Results
1Q
1Q
Year-on-year
Main Factors
of FY2019
of FY2018
Change
rate
Total assets
923.1
933.3
(10.1)
-1%
(Current assets)
719.1
724.9
(5.8)
-1%
(Fixed assets)
203.9
208.3
(4.3)
-2%
Total liabilities
721.2
730.8
(9.5)
-1%
(Total Assets)
Total assets decreased by 1% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in trade receivables along with sales decline.
Trade notes and accounts receivables 392.2 billion yen (-6% from the end of the previous period)
Net sales
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
Operating income
Non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Ordinary income
Extraordinary gain
472.4
497.4
(25.0)
-5%
19.9
18.4
1.5
8%
13.0
12.2
0.7
6%
6.9
6.1
0.7
13%
1.9
1.6
0.3
20%
2.4
2.3
0.1
6%
6.4
5.4
0.9
18%
0.1
―
0.1
―
(Net sales)
Net sales have decreased by 5% from the same period of the previous year. This was mainly due to weak global market of nonferrous metals and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales for domestic and export in steel business.
(SG&A expenses)
SG & A expenses have increased 0.7 billion yen from the same period of previous year. 0.3 out of 0.7 billion yen was accounted for newly consolidated subsidiaries.
Our personnel expenses have increased 0.3 billion yen, including 0.1 billion yen from newly consolidated subsidiaries.
(Non-operating income/expenses)
Non-operating income and expenses have increased 0.3 billion yen and 0.1 billion yen, respectively. The breakdown of the
(Interest-bearing debt)
381.8
363.2
18.5
5%
(Net interest-bearing debt)
318.3
303.9
14.4
5%
Net DER
*
161%/131%
9pt
5%
170%/138%
Total net assets
201.8
202.4
(0.6)
-0%
(Equity capital)
182.0
180.9
1.1
1%
(Valuation & translation
5.3
7.2
(1.9)
-27%
adjustments)
(Minority interests)
14.4
14.2
0.2
2%
BPS (yen)
4,610.27
4,632.55
(22.28)
-0%
Shareholders' equity
187.3
188.2
(0.8)
-0%
Shareholders' equity ratio
*
*
0.1pt
―
20.3/23.0 %
20.2/22.8 %
【Changes in Net Sales】
(Liabilities)
Total liabilities decreased by 1% from the end of the previous year, due to the decrease in trade payables. As interest-bearing debt increased by 5%, net debt-equity ratio was turned into 170%
（*138%).
(Net assets)
Total net assets decreased by 0.3% from the end of the previous year, due to the appropriation of surplus for year-end dividend and decrease in net unrealized holding gains on securities.
Meanwhile shareholders' equity ratio was 20.3%(*23.0%), which is
0.1 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year. *Reflecting equity credit attributes of the subordinated loan
【Quarterly Operating Results】
Extraordinary loss
Income before income taxes and others
Income taxes
Net income
Owners of the Company(loss)
Non-controlling interests(loss)
EPS (yen)
Comprehensive income
0.3
0.1
0.1
144%
6.2
5.3
0.9
17%
2.1
1.9
0.1
7%
4.1
3.3
0.7
23%
4.1
3.5
0.5
16%
(0.0)
(0.2)
0.2
-91%
101.88
87.84
14.04
16%
1.8
2.2
(0.3)
-14%
main causes is as follows.
Dividends: increase of 0.3 billion yen(YoY)
Interest expenses: increase of 0.4 billion yen(YoY)
Loss on investment in affiliates: decrease of 0.3 billion
(Extraordinary gain/loss)
Gain on sales of fixed assets 0.1 billion yen : mainly due to sales of real estate by consolidated subsidiaries
Loss on devaluation of investments securities 0.3 billion yen ： mainly due to decline in listed stocks
2,500
1sthalf
2nd half
1stquarter
2,074.6
2,200.0
2,000
1,791.1
1,069.6
1,514.0
954.1
1,500
798.4
1,000
1,004.9
836.9
715.6
500
497.4
350.5
408.3
472.4
0
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019(E)
800
Netsales
Operating income
10
6.9
8.1
7.5
6.9
8
600
6.1
6
400
507.4
553.3
516.3
4
497.4
472.4
200
2
0
0
2018/1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2019/1Q
Segment
Information
Net sales
Segment income
Main Factors
1Q of
1Q of
rate
1Q of
1Q of
rate
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
【Changes in Net Income】
【Changes in Interest-bearing Debt】
Steel
241.1
243.4
-1%
3.9
4.4
-10%
Primary Metal
60.3
79.1
-24%
1.5
△0.5
―
Metal Recycling
21.4
21.2
1%
0.9
0.6
58%
Foods
26.7
27.4
-3%
0.2
0.5
-61%
Petroleum & chemicals
49.6
59.5
-17%
0.7
0.4
49%
Overseas sales
68.3
70.0
-2%
0.1
0.4
-60%
subsidiaries
Total for reportable
467.7
500.8
-7%
7.6
5.9
28%
segments
(Steel business)
While the market price of steel products remained at high levels, segment income decreased due to difficuities in passing costs increase to end-users, so it ended decline of profit margins.
(Primary metals business)
Segment income increased mainly due to the reduction of loss on investment in affiliates especially in SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD. and the turnaround from foreign exchange losses in the same period of previous year to foreign exchange gains in this fiscal year.
(Metal recycling business)
Segment income increased mainly due to high-profit margin sales on copper business by low procurement costs and foreign exchange gains. (Foods business)
Segment income decreased due to stagnant market condition for shrimp and foreign exchange losses.
25.0
1sthalf
2nd half
1stquarter
500
Interest-bearing debt
Net DER
3
19.2
Reflecting subordinated loan
20.0
400
381.8
17.3
363.2
16.3
325.5
2
13.9
1.7
15.0
8.8
300
1.6
10.1
259.6
1.5
7.3
200
1.4
10.0
1.3
1.4
1
8.5
6.5
100
5.0
6.2
2.8
4.4
3.5
4.1
0
0
0.0
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019(E)
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2018/1Q
Other
21.2
19.1
11%
0.2
0.0
238%
Total
489.0
520.0
-6%
7.8
6.0
31%
Adjustment
(16.5)
(22.5)
27%
(1.4)
(0.5)
-167%
Consolidated
472.4
497.4
-5%
6.4
5.4
17%
(Petroleum & chemicals business)
Despite decreased volume by weak market condition of petroleum products, segment income increased mainly due to the expansion of sales of biomass fuels such as palm kernel shells (PKS).
(Overseas sales subsidiaries)
Segment income decreased due to price douwnturn in metal and nonferrous metal and volume decrease, mainly in the U.S.and ASEAN region.
Forecast
FY2019
(Annual)
Net sales
2,200.0
Operating income
35.5
FY2018
change
2,074.6 6%
28.9 23%
Cash Dividends
Interim (yen)
Year-end (yen)
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
(estimated)
50.00
75.00
75.00
75.00
75.00
75.00
・ May.
Decided to acquire 65% of the stocks of the SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO., LTD .which is a coil service center in
Topics
Vietnam.
Ordinary income
28.0
Net income attributable
19.2
to owners of parent
23.3 20%
13.9 38%
Annual (yen)
Dividend payout ratio
125.00
150.00
150.00
29%
44%
32%
