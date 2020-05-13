Log in
Hanwa : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

05/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

(Japan GAAP)

May 13, 2020

Company name:

HANWA Co.,Ltd.

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo

Stock exchange code:

8078

(URL http://www.hanwa.co.jp)

Representative:

Hironari Furukawa

President

Enquiries:

Yoichi Nakagawa

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Phone +81-3-3544-2000

Scheduled date of Shareholders' Meeting:

Jun 24 2020

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: Jun 25, 2020

Scheduled date of payout of dividend:

Jun 25, 2020

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

１．Consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the Company

Fiscal Year

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

ended March 31, 2020

1,907,493

(8.1)

27,330

(5.4)

(12,598)

(13,674)

ended March 31, 2019

2,074,600

15.8

28,904

10.2

23,395

(8.3)

13,914

(19.8)

Note:

Comprehensive income

For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

(29,972) million yen

－ %

For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019

3,444 million yen

(84.7) %

Net income

Net income

Ratio of net income to

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

per share

per share(diluted)

shareholders' equity

income to total assets

income to net sales

Fiscal Year

(yen)

(yen)

(％)

(％)

(％)

ended March 31, 2020

(336.51)

(7.8)

(1.5)

1.4

ended March 31, 2019

342.41

7.4

2.6

1.4

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(yen)

As of March 31, 2020

798,442

166,097

20.5

4,027.01

As of March 31, 2019

933,307

202,459

20.2

4,632.55

Note:

Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2020

163,648 million yen

As of March 31, 2019

188,245 million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows situation

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

equivalents at end of year

Fiscal Year

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

ended March 31, 2020

74,261

(24,159)

(42,314)

67,243

ended March 31, 2019

15,417

(20,623)

28,132

58,384

２．Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share

Total

Dividend

Dividend on

amount of

payout ratio

shareholders'

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

dividend

(Consolidated)

equity

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen) (Millions of yen)

(％)

(％)

Year ended March 31, 2019

75.00

75.00

150.00

6,095

43.8

3.2

Year ended March 31, 2020

75.00

25.00

100.00

4,063

2.3

Year ending March 31, 2021

（estimated）

The dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are currently undetermined due to difficulty calculating the forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year. The forecasts will be promptly announced when it becomes available.

３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

The forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are currently undetermined because it is difficult to reasonably calculate the impact of the spread of novel coronavirus on our group business activities and financial results. The forecasts will be promptly announced when it becomes available.

－1－

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

《Consolidated Balance Sheets》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets;

Cash and deposits

59,307

67,256

Trade notes and accounts receivable

416,394

341,559

Electronically recorded monetary claims

36,637

21,281

Securities

1,190

1,167

Inventories

140,633

127,460

Others

71,328

69,949

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(504)

(1,046)

Total current assets

724,987

627,629

Fixed assets;

Property and equipment;

Buildings and structures

22,176

26,252

Land

33,864

34,165

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

7,624

8,624

Others

5,196

6,119

Total property and equipment

68,862

75,162

Intangible assets

5,031

6,331

Investments and other assets;

Investment securities

101,900

56,892

Long-term loans receivable

21,162

19,141

Deferred tax asset

385

600

Others

12,304

13,754

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(1,327)

(1,070)

Total investments and other assets

134,426

89,318

Total fixed assets

208,319

170,812

Total assets

933,307

798,442

Liabilities;

Current liabilities;

Trade notes and accounts payable

280,858

202,671

Electronically record obligations

4,964

19,146

Short-term loans payable

92,851

67,177

Current portion of bonds payable

10,021

10,021

Income taxes payable

3,486

2,466

Accrued bonuses

2,647

2,774

Provision for product warranties

253

481

Others

59,833

59,913

Total current liabilities

454,916

364,653

Long-term liabilities;

Bonds payable

50,034

40,013

Long-term loans payable

208,936

212,372

Deferred tax liabilities

3,173

1,308

Deferred tax liabilities by land revaluation

1,591

1,562

Retirement benefits liabilities

5,950

6,162

Others

6,245

6,271

Total long-term liabilities

275,931

267,691

Total liabilities

730,847

632,344

Net assets;

Shareholders' equity;

Common stock

45,651

45,651

Retained earnings

139,036

119,475

Treasury stock

(3,737)

(3,728)

Total shareholders' equity

180,949

161,398

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains on securities

10,800

6,042

Deferred hedge profit and loss

61

745

Land revaluation difference

3,343

3,277

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,435)

(2,434)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(5,473)

(5,380)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,295

2,250

Minority interests

14,214

2,448

Total net assets

202,459

166,097

Total liabilities and net assets

933,307

798,442

－2－

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Net sales

2,074,600

1,907,493

Cost of sales

1,995,378

1,827,666

Gross profit

79,222

79,826

Selling, general and administrative expenses

50,318

52,496

Operating income

28,904

27,330

Other income;

Interest income

4,195

2,142

Dividend income

1,383

1,868

Others

1,387

1,316

Total other income

6,965

5,327

Other expenses;

Interest expenses

5,052

5,494

Equity in losses of affiliate

75

35,439

Foreign exchange loss

3,331

2,515

Others

4,014

1,805

Total other expenses

12,474

45,255

Ordinary income

23,395

(12,598)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of property and equipment

416

229

Gain on sale of investment securities

976

Total extraordinary income

416

1,206

Extraordinary loss;

Loss on sale of property and equipment

202

Loss on retirement of property and equipment

236

Loss on impairment of property and equipment

251

1,003

Loss on natural disaster

32

Loss on devaluation of investments securities

1,820

6,589

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates

203

615

Provision for product warranties

394

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

109

Total extraordinary loss

2,856

8,603

Income before income taxes and minority interest

20,955

(19,995)

Income, inhabitant & business tax - current

7,396

5,962

Income tax expense-deferred

(266)

(406)

Total income taxes

7,130

5,555

Net income

13,825

(25,548)

Net income attributable to

Net income attributable to owners of the Company

13,914

(13,674)

Net income(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(88)

(11,876)

Other Comprehensive Income

Net unrealized holding gains on securities

(3,549)

(4,755)

Deferred hedge profit and loss

230

684

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(799)

287

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(79)

92

Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted

(6,183)

(730)

for using equity method

Total other comprehensive Income

(10,381)

(4,421)

Comprehensive Income

3,444

(29,972)

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

5,964

(17,974)

Comprehensive income(loss) attributable to non-controlling

(2,520)

(11,997)

interests

－3－

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

《Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

Shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Retaine

Total

Net

Deferred

Foreign

Remeasure

Total

Minority

Total

Common

Capital

Treasury

sharehol

unrealized

Land

valuation

net

hedge

currency

ments of

stock

surplus

d

stock

ders'

holding

profit and

revaluation

translation

defined

and

interests

assets

earnings

gains on

difference

translation

loss

adjustments

benefit plans

equity

securities

adjustments

Balance at March 31, 2018

45,651

－ 131,045

(3,726) 172,969

14,342

(169)

2,963

3,110

(5,388)

14,858

15,872

203,700

Increase (decrease) during the term:

Cash dividends paid

(6,095)

(6,095)

(6,095)

Change of scope of consolidated

569

569

569

subsidiaries

Change of scope of equity method

(17)

(17)

(17)

Reversal of land revaluation

(379)

(379)

(379)

difference

Net income attributable to

13,914

13,914

13,914

owners of the parent

Purchase of treasury stocks

(1)

(1)

(1)

Capital increase from purchase of

stock of consolidated subsidiaries

Capital increase from sales of

stock of consolidated subsidiaries

Others

(9)

(9)

(9)

Net increase (decrease) during

the term, except for items under

(3,542)

230

379

(4,545)

(85)

(7,562)

(1,657)

(9,220)

shareholders' equity

Total increase (decrease)

7,991

(11)

7,979

(3,542)

230

379

(4,545)

(85)

(7,562)

(1,657)

(1,240)

Balance at March 31, 2019

45,651

－ 139,036

(3,737) 180,949

10,800

61

3,343

(1,435)

(5,473)

7,295

14,214

202,459

Millions of yen

Shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Retaine

Total

Net

Deferred

Foreign

Remeasure

Total

Minority

Total

Common

Capital

Treasury

sharehol

unrealized

Land

valuation

net

hedge

currency

ments of

stock

surplus

d

stock

ders'

holding

profit and

revaluation

translation

defined

and

interests

assets

earnings

gains on

difference

translation

loss

adjustments

benefit plans

equity

securities

adjustments

Balance at March 31, 2019

45,651

－ 139,036

(3,737) 180,949

10,800

61

3,343

(1,435)

(5,473)

7,295

14,214

202,459

Increase (decrease) during the term:

Cash dividends paid

(6,095)

(6,095)

(6,095)

Change of scope of consolidated

(906)

(906)

(906)

subsidiaries

Change of scope of equity method

1,141

1,141

1,141

Reversal of land revaluation

66

66

66

difference

Net income attributable to

(13,674)

(13,674)

(13,674)

owners of the parent

Purchase of treasury stocks

(0)

(0)

(0)

Capital increase from purchase of

0

0

0

stock of consolidated subsidiaries

Capital increase from sales of

(91)

(91)

(91)

stock of consolidated subsidiaries

Others

0

9

9

9

Net increase (decrease) during

the term, except for items under

(4,758)

684

(66)

(998)

93

(5,045)

(11,765)

(16,811)

shareholders' equity

Total increase (decrease)

－ (19,560)

9

(19,551)

(4,758)

684

(66)

(998)

93

(5,045)

(11,765)

(36,362)

Balance at March 31, 2020

45,651

－ 119,475

(3,728) 161,398

6,042

745

3,277

(2,432)

(5,380)

2,250

2,448

166,097

－4－

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

《Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities;

Income before income taxes

20,955

(19,995)

Depreciation and amortization

4,513

5,245

Loss on impairment of property and equipment

251

1,003

Amortization of goodwill

671

514

Increase(decrease) in allowance for doubtful receivables

422

(358)

Interest and dividend income

(5,578)

(4,010)

Interest expense

5,052

5,494

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (gain)

75

35,439

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(416)

(229)

Gain on sale of investment securities of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(976)

Loss on sale of property and equipment

202

Loss on retirement of property and equipment

236

Loss on natural disaster

32

Loss on devaluation of investments securities

1,820

6,589

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates

203

615

Provision for product warranties

394

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

109

(Increase)decrease in trade receivables

(24,019)

95,209

(Increase)decrease in inventories

(4,357)

21,897

Increase(decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable

17,181

(69,814)

(Increase)decrease in deposits received

21,097

(10,004)

Increase(decrease) in advanced payment

(29,789)

12,212

Increase(decrease) in retirement benefits

1,009

321

Other, net

13,731

2,421

Sub total

23,404

81,969

Interest and dividends received

5,858

4,931

Interest paid

(4,919)

(5,594)

Income taxes paid

(8,926)

(7,044)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

15,417

74,261

Cash flows from investing activities;

Payment for time deposits

(2,030)

(679)

Proceeds from refund of time deposits

2,446

1,598

Payment for purchase of property and equipment

(7,718)

(7,500)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

1,261

575

Payment for acquisition of investment securities

(8,325)

(10,614)

Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities

1,156

1,546

(Increase)decrease in short - term loans receivable, net

(4,435)

(3,516)

Increase in long - term loans receivable

(5,049)

(7,091)

Collection of long-term loans receivable

4,224

5,188

Other, net

(2,153)

(3,665)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(20,623)

(24,159)

Cash flows from financing activities;

Increase(decrease) in short-term loans, net

(19,091)

(23,470)

Increase(decrease) in commercial paper, net

(10,000)

Proceeds from long-term debt

91,161

30,854

Repayments of long-term debt

(37,272)

(32,958)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

19,892

Payment for redemption of bonds

(10,121)

(10,021)

Payment for cash dividends

(6,089)

(6,092)

Cash dividends paid to minority interest in consolidated subsidiaries

(48)

(143)

Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in no change in scope of consolidation

(187)

Other, net

(298)

(295)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

28,132

(42,314)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(0)

(1,389)

Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

22,926

6,398

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

34,855

58,384

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiaries

576

2,460

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from mergers with unconsolidated subsidiaries

25

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

58,384

67,243

－5－

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

《Segment information》

Segment information by business category for the fiscal year 2018 and 2019, is as follows:

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019

Millions of yen

Reportable segment

Consoli-

Steel

Primary

Metal

Foods

Petroleum

Overseas

Sub-

Other

Total

Adjustment

Metal

Recycling

& chemicals

sales

total

dated

subsidiaries

Net sales

Customers

1,037,297

296,437

73,847

100,093

233,664

253,495

1,994,837

79,763

2,074,600

2,074,600

Inter-segment

10,676

7,421

6,056

1,296

10,585

61,259

97,295

2,751

100,046

(100,046)

Total

1,047,974

303,858

79,903

101,389

244,250

314,754

2,092,132

82,514

2,174,646

(100,046)

2,074,600

Segment income(loss)

17,393

5,817

1,520

1,543

2,165

1,024

29,464

966

30,431

(7,036)

23,395

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

Millions of yen

Reportable segment

Consoli-

Steel

Primary

Metal

Foods

Petroleum

Overseas

Sub-

Other

Total

Adjustment

Metal

Recycling

& chemicals

sales

total

dated

subsidiaries

Net sales

Customers

994,269

255,660

77,609

100,615

201,763

195,325

1,825,244

82,248

1,907,493

1,907,493

Inter-segment

11,134

4,195

1,209

1,139

8,693

45,686

72,057

2,755

74,812

(74,812)

Total

1,005,403

259,855

78,818

101,754

210,457

241,011

1,897,301

85,004

1,982,305

(74,812)

1,907,493

Segment income(loss)

14,628

(30,506)

2,302

(144)

4,177

466

(9,076)

1,400

(7,676)

(4,921)

(12,598)

Notes:

  1. "Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section.
  2. Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments.
  3. Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.
  4. Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year 2019, following the organizational change on April 1, 2019, Company reviewed the classification method for business segments and changed the reportable segments from "Metals & alloys" and "Non-ferrous metals" to "Primary Metal" and "Metal Recycling".
    Segment information of the previous fiscal year has been recomposed by the new classification method.

－6－

Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2019

May 13, 2020

(Japan GAAP)

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Outline of Financial Results for the FY2019

As for the fiscal year, net sales have decreased by 8% compared with the previous year, hence reached to 1,907.4billion yen, due to decrease of transaction

volume under weak demands in steel business and decline in commodity prices including non-ferrous metal, ferroalloy products and petroleum. Operating

profit declined 5% year on year, to 27.3 billion yen chiefly because profits decreased in the Primary Metal business, Steel business and Food business, and

ordinary income was a loss of 12.5 billion yen, due to impairment loss on investment in SAMANCOR which was recorded in non-operating expenses as

(Unit: billion yen, rounded down to 0.1 billions yen)

Financial Position

Mar. 2020

Mar. 2019

Comparison with Mar. 2019

Main Factors

Change

rate

equity in losses of affiliates.Net income was a loss of 13.6 billion yen, due to impairment accounting on securities, including available-for-sale securities.

We paid 75 yen as the interim dividend and plan to pay additional 25 yen as the year-end dividend.

Operating Results

FY2019

FY2018

Year-on-year

Main Factors

Change

rate

Total assets

798.4

(Current assets)

627.6

(Fixed assets)

170.8

Total liabilities

632.3

933.3

(134.8)

-14%

724.9

(97.3)

-13%

208.3

(37.5)

-18%

730.8

(98.5)

-13%

(Total Assets)

Total assets decreased by 14% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in trade receivables and investment securities. Trade notes and accounts receivables 341.5 billion yen (-18% from the end of the previous period).Investment securities 56.8 billion yen (-44% from the end of the previous period).

Net sales

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

Operating income

Non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Ordinary income

1,907.4

2,074.6

(167.1)

-8%

(Net sales)

Net sales have decreased by 8% from the previous year. This was

79.8

79.2

0.6

1%

mainly due to decrease of transaction volume under weak demands

in steel business and decline in commodity prices including non-

52.4

50.3

2.1

4%

ferrous metal, ferroalloy products and petroleum.

(SG&A expenses)

27.3

28.9

(1.5)

-5%

SG & A expenses have increased 2.1 billion yen from the previous

5.3

6.9

(1.6)

-24%

year. 1.5 out of 2.1 billion yen was accounted for newly

consolidated subsidiaries.

45.2

12.4

32.7

263%

Our personnel expenses have increased 1.0 billion yen, including

0.5 billion yen from newly consolidated subsidiaries.

(12.5)

23.3

(35.9)

(Non-operating income/expenses)

(Interest-bearing debt)

331.1

(Net interest-bearing debt)

263.8

Net DER

*

161%/127%

Total net assets

166.0

(Equity capital)

161.3

(Valuation & translation

2.2

adjustments)

(Minority interests)

2.4

BPS (yen)

4,027.01

Shareholders' equity

163.6

Shareholders' equity ratio

*

20.5/23.6 %

363.2

(32.1)

-9%

303.9

(40.0)

-13%

*

0.2pt

-0%

161%/131%

202.4

(36.3)

-18%

180.9

(19.5)

-11%

7.2

(5.0)

-69%

14.2

(11.7)

-83%

4,632.55

(605.55)

-13%

188.2

(24.5)

-13%

20.2/22.8*%

0.3pt

2%

(Liabilities)

Total liabilities decreased by 13% from the end of the previous year, due to the decrease in trade payables and short-term loans. As interest-bearing debt decreased by 13%, net debt-equity ratio was turned into 161%*127%).

(Net assets)

Total net assets decreased by 18% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in retained earnings caused by recording net income loss attributable to owners of the company and net unrealized holding gains on securities.

Meanwhile shareholders' equity ratio was 20.5%(*23.6%), which is

0.3 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year. *Reflecting equity credit attributes of the subordinated loan

Extraordinary gain

Extraordinary loss

Income before income taxes and others

Income taxes

Net income

Owners of the Company(loss)

1.2

0.4

0.7

189%

Non-operating income has decreased 1.6 billion yen and Non-

operating expenses have increased 32.7 billion yen. The

8.6

2.8

5.7

201%

breakdown of the main causes is as follows.

Dividends: increase of 0.4 billion yen(YoY)

(19.9)

20.9

(40.9)

Interest income: decrease of 2.0 billion yen(YoY)

Equity in losses of affiliates: increase of 35.3 billion yen(YoY)

5.5

7.1

(1.5)

-22%

(34.9 billion yen(YoY) from SAMANCOR,

including impairment losses 27.3 billion yen

(25.5)

13.8

(39.3)

(Extraordinary gain/loss)

(13.6)

13.9

(27.5)

Gain on sales of investment securities 0.9 billion yen : due to sales

of listed stocks

Cash Flow

FY2019

FY2018

Year-on-year

Change

rate

Cash flows from operating

74.2

15.4

58.8

382%

activities

Cash flows from investing

(24.1)

(20.6)

(3.5)

17%

activities

Cash flows from financing

(42.3)

28.1

(70.4)

activities

Cash and cash equivalents

67.2

58.3

8.8

15%

at end of period

Main Factors

(Operating cash flows)

Due to decrease in trade receivables and inventories.

(Investment cash flows)

Due to purchase of investment securities and tangible fixed assets.

(Financial cash flows)

Due to repayment of short-term loans and redemption of corporate bonds.

Non-controlling interests(loss)

EPS (yen)

Comprehensive income

Segment

Information

(11.8)

(0.8)

(11.7)

Loss on devaluation of investments securities 6.5billion yen :

(336.51)

342.41

(678.92)

mainly due to decline in listed stocks

(29.9)

3.4

(33.4)

Impairment loss 1.0billion yen : mainly due to impairment losses

on land and buildings held by consolidated subsidiaries

Net sales

Segment income

Main Factors

FY2019

FY2018

rate

FY2019

FY2018

rate

Changes in Net Sales

2,500

1s t half

2nd half

2,000

2,074.6

1,907.4

1,514.0

1,791.1

1,069.6

1,500

961.4

954.1

798.4

1,000

1,004.9

500

946.0

836.9

715.6

Quarterly Operating Results

800

Netsales

Operating income

10

8.1

7.5

6.7

6.9

8

600

6.9

6.6

6

400

553.3

516.3

4

472.4

473.5

477.2

484.2

200

2

Steel

Primary Metal

Metal Recycling

Foods

Petroleum & chemicals

Overseas sales

subsidiaries

Total for reportable

segments

Other

Total

1,005.4 1,047.9 -4%

259.8 303.8 -14%

78.8

79.9

-1%

101.7 101.3 0%

210.4 244.2 -14%

241.0 314.7 -23%

1,897.3 2,092.1 -9%

85.0 82.5 3%

1,982.3 2,174.6 -9%

14.6

17.3

-16%

(30.5)

5.8

2.3

1.5

51%

(0.1)

1.5

4.1

2.1

93%

0.4

1.0

-54%

(9.0)

29.4

1.4

0.9

45%

(7.6)

30.4

(Steel business)

Both net sales and volumes declined due to sluggish demand, and segment income decreased mainly due to declining profit margins at domestic subsidiaries in sluggish domestic steel market.

(Primary metals business)

Segment income was a loss mainly due to expansion of equity in losses of affiliates for impairment losses in SAMANCOR.

(Metal recycling business)

Segment income increased due to improved profitability by procuring low price in the downward phase of copper scrap prices and the additional income from the newly consolidated subsidiary PT.

HANWA ROYAL METALS. (Foods business)

Segment income was a loss mainly due to decline in market prices of salmon, increase in valuation losses on inventories, and decrease in foreign exchange gains.

(Petroleum & chemicals business)

Despite decreased volume by weak market of petroleum products, segment income increased mainly due to the expansion of profit margins of bunker fuel oil and biomass fuels such as palm kernel shells(PKS).

0

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Changes in Net Income

25.0

1s thalf

2nd half

20.0

16.3

17.3

13.9

15.0

10.1

8.8

10.0

7.3

5.0

8.5

6.2

6.5

0.0

5.1

-5.0

-10.0

(18.8)

-15.0

-20.0

(13.6)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Forecast

FY2020*

FY2019

(Annual)

(estimated)

change

0

0

2018/3Q

4Q

2019/1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Changes in Interest-bearing Debt

500

Interest-bearing debt

Net DER

3

Reflecting subordinated loan

400

363.2

325.5

331.1

2

300

1.6

1.6

259.6

1.5

200

1.4

1.3

1.3

1

100

0

0

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Cash Dividends

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020*

(estimated)

Adjustment

Consolidated

(74.8) (100.0) -25%

1,907.4 2,074.6 -8%

(4.9)

(7.0)

-30%

(12.5)

23.3

(Overseas sales subsidiaries)

Segment income decreased mainly due to decline transaction volumes in the US and ASEAN region and increase local currency procurement costs due to increase in local transactions in Indonesia.

Net sales

1,907.4

Interim (yen)

75.00

75.00

Operating income

27.3

Year-end (yen)

75.00

25.00

Aug.

Acquired 65% of the stocks of the SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO.,LTD.(and changed name to HANWA SMC STEEL SERVICE HA NOI

Topics

CO., LTD.) We have published our first integrated report to replace our Annual Report.

Mar.

Acquired 10% of the stocks of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia, a steel blast furnace mill, a joint venture established by Delong Steel Group.

Ordinary income

(12.5)

Annual (yen)

150.00

100.00

Net income attributable

(13.6)

Dividend payout ratio

44%

to owners of parent

  • Forecasts for the FY2020 have not yet been determined given that it is difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 04:09:06 UTC
