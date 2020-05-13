Hanwa : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: Jun 25, 2020
Scheduled date of payout of dividend:
Jun 25, 2020
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
１．Consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the Company
Fiscal Year
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
ended March 31, 2020
1,907,493
(8.1)
27,330
(5.4)
(12,598)
－
(13,674)
－
ended March 31, 2019
2,074,600
15.8
28,904
10.2
23,395
(8.3)
13,914
(19.8)
Note:
Comprehensive income
For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020
(29,972) million yen
－ %
For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019
3,444 million yen
(84.7) %
Net income
Net income
Ratio of net income to
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
per share(diluted)
shareholders' equity
income to total assets
income to net sales
Fiscal Year
(yen)
(yen)
(％)
(％)
(％)
ended March 31, 2020
(336.51)
－
(7.8)
(1.5)
1.4
ended March 31, 2019
342.41
－
7.4
2.6
1.4
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets
equity ratio
per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(yen)
As of March 31, 2020
798,442
166,097
20.5
4,027.01
As of March 31, 2019
933,307
202,459
20.2
4,632.55
Note:
Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2020
163,648 million yen
As of March 31, 2019
188,245 million yen
(3) Consolidated cash flows situation
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
Operating activities
Investing activities
Financing activities
equivalents at end of year
Fiscal Year
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
ended March 31, 2020
74,261
(24,159)
(42,314)
67,243
ended March 31, 2019
15,417
(20,623)
28,132
58,384
２．Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
Total
Dividend
Dividend on
amount of
payout ratio
shareholders'
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-end
Annual
dividend
(Consolidated)
equity
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen) (Millions of yen)
(％)
(％)
Year ended March 31, 2019
－
75.00
－
75.00
150.00
6,095
43.8
3.2
Year ended March 31, 2020
－
75.00
－
25.00
100.00
4,063
－
2.3
Year ending March 31, 2021
－
－
－
－
－
－
（estimated）
The dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are currently undetermined due to difficulty calculating the forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year. The forecasts will be promptly announced when it becomes available.
３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
The forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are currently undetermined because it is difficult to reasonably calculate the impact of the spread of novel coronavirus on our group business activities and financial results. The forecasts will be promptly announced when it becomes available.
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020
《Consolidated Balance Sheets》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets;
Cash and deposits
59,307
67,256
Trade notes and accounts receivable
416,394
341,559
Electronically recorded monetary claims
36,637
21,281
Securities
1,190
1,167
Inventories
140,633
127,460
Others
71,328
69,949
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(504)
(1,046)
Total current assets
724,987
627,629
Fixed assets;
Property and equipment;
Buildings and structures
22,176
26,252
Land
33,864
34,165
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
7,624
8,624
Others
5,196
6,119
Total property and equipment
68,862
75,162
Intangible assets
5,031
6,331
Investments and other assets;
Investment securities
101,900
56,892
Long-term loans receivable
21,162
19,141
Deferred tax asset
385
600
Others
12,304
13,754
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(1,327)
(1,070)
Total investments and other assets
134,426
89,318
Total fixed assets
208,319
170,812
Total assets
933,307
798,442
Liabilities;
Current liabilities;
Trade notes and accounts payable
280,858
202,671
Electronically record obligations
4,964
19,146
Short-term loans payable
92,851
67,177
Current portion of bonds payable
10,021
10,021
Income taxes payable
3,486
2,466
Accrued bonuses
2,647
2,774
Provision for product warranties
253
481
Others
59,833
59,913
Total current liabilities
454,916
364,653
Long-term liabilities;
Bonds payable
50,034
40,013
Long-term loans payable
208,936
212,372
Deferred tax liabilities
3,173
1,308
Deferred tax liabilities by land revaluation
1,591
1,562
Retirement benefits liabilities
5,950
6,162
Others
6,245
6,271
Total long-term liabilities
275,931
267,691
Total liabilities
730,847
632,344
Net assets;
Shareholders' equity;
Common stock
45,651
45,651
Retained earnings
139,036
119,475
Treasury stock
(3,737)
(3,728)
Total shareholders' equity
180,949
161,398
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains on securities
10,800
6,042
Deferred hedge profit and loss
61
745
Land revaluation difference
3,343
3,277
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1,435)
(2,434)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(5,473)
(5,380)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
7,295
2,250
Minority interests
14,214
2,448
Total net assets
202,459
166,097
Total liabilities and net assets
933,307
798,442
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020
《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
Year ended
Year ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Net sales
2,074,600
1,907,493
Cost of sales
1,995,378
1,827,666
Gross profit
79,222
79,826
Selling, general and administrative expenses
50,318
52,496
Operating income
28,904
27,330
Other income;
Interest income
4,195
2,142
Dividend income
1,383
1,868
Others
1,387
1,316
Total other income
6,965
5,327
Other expenses;
Interest expenses
5,052
5,494
Equity in losses of affiliate
75
35,439
Foreign exchange loss
3,331
2,515
Others
4,014
1,805
Total other expenses
12,474
45,255
Ordinary income
23,395
(12,598)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of property and equipment
416
229
Gain on sale of investment securities
―
976
Total extraordinary income
416
1,206
Extraordinary loss;
Loss on sale of property and equipment
202
―
Loss on retirement of property and equipment
236
―
Loss on impairment of property and equipment
251
1,003
Loss on natural disaster
32
―
Loss on devaluation of investments securities
1,820
6,589
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates
203
615
Provision for product warranties
―
394
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
109
―
Total extraordinary loss
2,856
8,603
Income before income taxes and minority interest
20,955
(19,995)
Income, inhabitant & business tax - current
7,396
5,962
Income tax expense-deferred
(266)
(406)
Total income taxes
7,130
5,555
Net income
13,825
(25,548)
Net income attributable to
Net income attributable to owners of the Company
13,914
(13,674)
Net income(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(88)
(11,876)
Other Comprehensive Income
Net unrealized holding gains on securities
(3,549)
(4,755)
Deferred hedge profit and loss
230
684
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(799)
287
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(79)
92
Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted
(6,183)
(730)
for using equity method
Total other comprehensive Income
(10,381)
(4,421)
Comprehensive Income
3,444
(29,972)
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
5,964
(17,974)
Comprehensive income(loss) attributable to non-controlling
(2,520)
(11,997)
interests
HANWA co.,ltd.
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020
《Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Retaine
Total
Net
Deferred
Foreign
Remeasure
Total
Minority
Total
Common
Capital
Treasury
sharehol
unrealized
Land
valuation
net
hedge
currency
ments of
stock
surplus
d
stock
ders'
holding
profit and
revaluation
translation
defined
and
interests
assets
earnings
gains on
difference
translation
loss
adjustments
benefit plans
equity
securities
adjustments
Balance at March 31, 2018
45,651
－ 131,045
(3,726) 172,969
14,342
(169)
2,963
3,110
(5,388)
14,858
15,872
203,700
Increase (decrease) during the term:
Cash dividends paid
(6,095)
(6,095)
(6,095)
Change of scope of consolidated
569
569
569
subsidiaries
Change of scope of equity method
(17)
(17)
(17)
Reversal of land revaluation
(379)
(379)
(379)
difference
Net income attributable to
13,914
13,914
13,914
owners of the parent
Purchase of treasury stocks
(1)
(1)
(1)
Capital increase from purchase of
－
－
－
－
stock of consolidated subsidiaries
Capital increase from sales of
－
－
－
stock of consolidated subsidiaries
Others
－
(9)
(9)
(9)
Net increase (decrease) during
the term, except for items under
(3,542)
230
379
(4,545)
(85)
(7,562)
(1,657)
(9,220)
shareholders' equity
Total increase (decrease)
－
－
7,991
(11)
7,979
(3,542)
230
379
(4,545)
(85)
(7,562)
(1,657)
(1,240)
Balance at March 31, 2019
45,651
－ 139,036
(3,737) 180,949
10,800
61
3,343
(1,435)
(5,473)
7,295
14,214
202,459
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Retaine
Total
Net
Deferred
Foreign
Remeasure
Total
Minority
Total
Common
Capital
Treasury
sharehol
unrealized
Land
valuation
net
hedge
currency
ments of
stock
surplus
d
stock
ders'
holding
profit and
revaluation
translation
defined
and
interests
assets
earnings
gains on
difference
translation
loss
adjustments
benefit plans
equity
securities
adjustments
Balance at March 31, 2019
45,651
－ 139,036
(3,737) 180,949
10,800
61
3,343
(1,435)
(5,473)
7,295
14,214
202,459
Increase (decrease) during the term:
Cash dividends paid
(6,095)
(6,095)
(6,095)
Change of scope of consolidated
(906)
(906)
(906)
subsidiaries
Change of scope of equity method
1,141
1,141
1,141
Reversal of land revaluation
66
66
66
difference
Net income attributable to
(13,674)
(13,674)
(13,674)
owners of the parent
Purchase of treasury stocks
(0)
(0)
(0)
Capital increase from purchase of
0
0
0
stock of consolidated subsidiaries
Capital increase from sales of
(91)
(91)
(91)
stock of consolidated subsidiaries
Others
0
9
9
9
Net increase (decrease) during
the term, except for items under
(4,758)
684
(66)
(998)
93
(5,045)
(11,765)
(16,811)
shareholders' equity
Total increase (decrease)
－
－ (19,560)
9
(19,551)
(4,758)
684
(66)
(998)
93
(5,045)
(11,765)
(36,362)
Balance at March 31, 2020
45,651
－ 119,475
(3,728) 161,398
6,042
745
3,277
(2,432)
(5,380)
2,250
2,448
166,097
HANWA co.,ltd.
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020
《Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
Year ended
Year ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities;
Income before income taxes
20,955
(19,995)
Depreciation and amortization
4,513
5,245
Loss on impairment of property and equipment
251
1,003
Amortization of goodwill
671
514
Increase(decrease) in allowance for doubtful receivables
422
(358)
Interest and dividend income
(5,578)
(4,010)
Interest expense
5,052
5,494
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (gain)
75
35,439
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(416)
(229)
Gain on sale of investment securities of unconsolidated subsidiaries
―
(976)
Loss on sale of property and equipment
202
―
Loss on retirement of property and equipment
236
―
Loss on natural disaster
32
―
Loss on devaluation of investments securities
1,820
6,589
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates
203
615
Provision for product warranties
―
394
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
109
―
(Increase)decrease in trade receivables
(24,019)
95,209
(Increase)decrease in inventories
(4,357)
21,897
Increase(decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable
17,181
(69,814)
(Increase)decrease in deposits received
21,097
(10,004)
Increase(decrease) in advanced payment
(29,789)
12,212
Increase(decrease) in retirement benefits
1,009
321
Other, net
13,731
2,421
Sub total
23,404
81,969
Interest and dividends received
5,858
4,931
Interest paid
(4,919)
(5,594)
Income taxes paid
(8,926)
(7,044)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
15,417
74,261
Cash flows from investing activities;
Payment for time deposits
(2,030)
(679)
Proceeds from refund of time deposits
2,446
1,598
Payment for purchase of property and equipment
(7,718)
(7,500)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,261
575
Payment for acquisition of investment securities
(8,325)
(10,614)
Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities
1,156
1,546
(Increase)decrease in short - term loans receivable, net
(4,435)
(3,516)
Increase in long - term loans receivable
(5,049)
(7,091)
Collection of long-term loans receivable
4,224
5,188
Other, net
(2,153)
(3,665)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(20,623)
(24,159)
Cash flows from financing activities;
Increase(decrease) in short-term loans, net
(19,091)
(23,470)
Increase(decrease) in commercial paper, net
(10,000)
―
Proceeds from long-term debt
91,161
30,854
Repayments of long-term debt
(37,272)
(32,958)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
19,892
―
Payment for redemption of bonds
(10,121)
(10,021)
Payment for cash dividends
(6,089)
(6,092)
Cash dividends paid to minority interest in consolidated subsidiaries
(48)
(143)
Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in no change in scope of consolidation
―
(187)
Other, net
(298)
(295)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
28,132
(42,314)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(0)
(1,389)
Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
22,926
6,398
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
34,855
58,384
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiaries
576
2,460
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from mergers with unconsolidated subsidiaries
25
―
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
58,384
67,243
HANWA co.,ltd.
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020
《Segment information》
Segment information by business category for the fiscal year 2018 and 2019, is as follows:
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019
Millions of yen
Reportable segment
Consoli-
Steel
Primary
Metal
Foods
Petroleum
Overseas
Sub-
Other
Total
Adjustment
Metal
Recycling
& chemicals
sales
total
dated
subsidiaries
Net sales
Customers
1,037,297
296,437
73,847
100,093
233,664
253,495
1,994,837
79,763
2,074,600
―
2,074,600
Inter-segment
10,676
7,421
6,056
1,296
10,585
61,259
97,295
2,751
100,046
(100,046)
―
Total
1,047,974
303,858
79,903
101,389
244,250
314,754
2,092,132
82,514
2,174,646
(100,046)
2,074,600
Segment income(loss)
17,393
5,817
1,520
1,543
2,165
1,024
29,464
966
30,431
(7,036)
23,395
Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020
Millions of yen
Reportable segment
Consoli-
Steel
Primary
Metal
Foods
Petroleum
Overseas
Sub-
Other
Total
Adjustment
Metal
Recycling
& chemicals
sales
total
dated
subsidiaries
Net sales
Customers
994,269
255,660
77,609
100,615
201,763
195,325
1,825,244
82,248
1,907,493
―
1,907,493
Inter-segment
11,134
4,195
1,209
1,139
8,693
45,686
72,057
2,755
74,812
(74,812)
―
Total
1,005,403
259,855
78,818
101,754
210,457
241,011
1,897,301
85,004
1,982,305
(74,812)
1,907,493
Segment income(loss)
14,628
(30,506)
2,302
(144)
4,177
466
(9,076)
1,400
(7,676)
(4,921)
(12,598)
Notes:
"Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section.
Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments.
Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.
Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year 2019, following the organizational change on April 1, 2019, Company reviewed the classification method for business segments and changed the reportable segments from "Metals & alloys" and "Non-ferrous metals" to "Primary Metal" and "Metal Recycling".
Segment information of the previous fiscal year has been recomposed by the new classification method.
Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2019
May 13, 2020
(Japan GAAP)
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Outline of Financial Results for the FY2019
・ As for the fiscal year, net sales have decreased by 8% compared with the previous year, hence reached to 1,907.4billion yen, due to decrease of transaction
volume under weak demands in steel business and decline in commodity prices including non-ferrous metal, ferroalloy products and petroleum. Operating
profit declined 5% year on year, to 27.3 billion yen chiefly because profits decreased in the Primary Metal business, Steel business and Food business, and
ordinary income was a loss of 12.5 billion yen, due to impairment loss on investment in SAMANCOR which was recorded in non-operating expenses as
(Unit: billion yen, rounded down to 0.1 billions yen)
Financial Position
Mar. 2020
Mar. 2019
Comparison with Mar. 2019
Main Factors
Change
rate
equity in losses of affiliates.Net income was a loss of 13.6 billion yen, due to impairment accounting on securities, including available-for-sale securities.
・ We paid 75 yen as the interim dividend and plan to pay additional 25 yen as the year-end dividend.
Operating Results
FY2019
FY2018
Year-on-year
Main Factors
Change
rate
Total assets
798.4
(Current assets)
627.6
(Fixed assets)
170.8
Total liabilities
632.3
933.3
(134.8)
-14%
724.9
(97.3)
-13%
208.3
(37.5)
-18%
730.8
(98.5)
-13%
(Total Assets)
Total assets decreased by 14% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in trade receivables and investment securities. Trade notes and accounts receivables 341.5 billion yen (-18% from the end of the previous period).Investment securities 56.8 billion yen (-44% from the end of the previous period).
Net sales
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
Operating income
Non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Ordinary income
1,907.4
2,074.6
(167.1)
-8%
(Net sales)
Net sales have decreased by 8% from the previous year. This was
79.8
79.2
0.6
1%
mainly due to decrease of transaction volume under weak demands
in steel business and decline in commodity prices including non-
52.4
50.3
2.1
4%
ferrous metal, ferroalloy products and petroleum.
(SG&A expenses)
27.3
28.9
(1.5)
-5%
SG & A expenses have increased 2.1 billion yen from the previous
5.3
6.9
(1.6)
-24%
year. 1.5 out of 2.1 billion yen was accounted for newly
consolidated subsidiaries.
45.2
12.4
32.7
263%
Our personnel expenses have increased 1.0 billion yen, including
0.5 billion yen from newly consolidated subsidiaries.
(12.5)
23.3
(35.9)
―
(Non-operating income/expenses)
(Interest-bearing debt)
331.1
(Net interest-bearing debt)
263.8
Net DER
*
161%/127%
Total net assets
166.0
(Equity capital)
161.3
(Valuation & translation
2.2
adjustments)
(Minority interests)
2.4
BPS (yen)
4,027.01
Shareholders' equity
163.6
Shareholders' equity ratio
*
20.5/23.6 %
363.2
(32.1)
-9%
303.9
(40.0)
-13%
*
0.2pt
-0%
161%/131%
202.4
(36.3)
-18%
180.9
(19.5)
-11%
7.2
(5.0)
-69%
14.2
(11.7)
-83%
4,632.55
(605.55)
-13%
188.2
(24.5)
-13%
20.2/22.8*%
0.3pt
2%
(Liabilities)
Total liabilities decreased by 13% from the end of the previous year, due to the decrease in trade payables and short-term loans. As interest-bearing debt decreased by 13%, net debt-equity ratio was turned into 161%（*127%).
(Net assets)
Total net assets decreased by 18% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in retained earnings caused by recording net income loss attributable to owners of the company and net unrealized holding gains on securities.
Meanwhile shareholders' equity ratio was 20.5%(*23.6%), which is
0.3 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year. *Reflecting equity credit attributes of the subordinated loan
Extraordinary gain
Extraordinary loss
Income before income taxes and others
Income taxes
Net income
Owners of the Company(loss)
1.2
0.4
0.7
189%
Non-operating income has decreased 1.6 billion yen and Non-
operating expenses have increased 32.7 billion yen. The
8.6
2.8
5.7
201%
breakdown of the main causes is as follows.
Dividends: increase of 0.4 billion yen(YoY)
(19.9)
20.9
(40.9)
―
Interest income: decrease of 2.0 billion yen(YoY)
Equity in losses of affiliates: increase of 35.3 billion yen(YoY)
5.5
7.1
(1.5)
-22%
(34.9 billion yen(YoY) from SAMANCOR,
including impairment losses 27.3 billion yen）
(25.5)
13.8
(39.3)
―
(Extraordinary gain/loss)
(13.6)
13.9
(27.5)
―
Gain on sales of investment securities 0.9 billion yen : due to sales
of listed stocks
Cash Flow
FY2019
FY2018
Year-on-year
Change
rate
Cash flows from operating
74.2
15.4
58.8
382%
activities
Cash flows from investing
(24.1)
(20.6)
(3.5)
17%
activities
Cash flows from financing
(42.3)
28.1
(70.4)
―
activities
Cash and cash equivalents
67.2
58.3
8.8
15%
at end of period
Main Factors
(Operating cash flows)
Due to decrease in trade receivables and inventories.
(Investment cash flows)
Due to purchase of investment securities and tangible fixed assets.
(Financial cash flows)
Due to repayment of short-term loans and redemption of corporate bonds.
Non-controlling interests(loss)
EPS (yen)
Comprehensive income
Segment
Information
(11.8)
(0.8)
(11.7)
―
Loss on devaluation of investments securities 6.5billion yen :
(336.51)
342.41
(678.92)
―
mainly due to decline in listed stocks
(29.9)
3.4
(33.4)
―
Impairment loss 1.0billion yen : mainly due to impairment losses
on land and buildings held by consolidated subsidiaries
Net sales
Segment income
Main Factors
FY2019
FY2018
rate
FY2019
FY2018
rate
【Changes in Net Sales】
2,500
1s t half
2nd half
2,000
2,074.6
1,907.4
1,514.0
1,791.1
1,069.6
1,500
961.4
954.1
798.4
1,000
1,004.9
500
946.0
836.9
715.6
【Quarterly Operating Results】
800
Netsales
Operating income
10
8.1
7.5
6.7
6.9
8
600
6.9
6.6
6
400
553.3
516.3
4
472.4
473.5
477.2
484.2
200
2
Steel
Primary Metal
Metal Recycling
Foods
Petroleum & chemicals
Overseas sales
subsidiaries
Total for reportable
segments
Other
Total
1,005.4 1,047.9 -4%
259.8 303.8 -14%
78.8
79.9
-1%
101.7 101.3 0%
210.4 244.2 -14%
241.0 314.7 -23%
1,897.3 2,092.1 -9%
85.0 82.5 3%
1,982.3 2,174.6 -9%
14.6
17.3
-16%
(30.5)
5.8
―
2.3
1.5
51%
(0.1)
1.5
―
4.1
2.1
93%
0.4
1.0
-54%
(9.0)
29.4
―
1.4
0.9
45%
(7.6)
30.4
―
(Steel business)
Both net sales and volumes declined due to sluggish demand, and segment income decreased mainly due to declining profit margins at domestic subsidiaries in sluggish domestic steel market.
(Primary metals business)
Segment income was a loss mainly due to expansion of equity in losses of affiliates for impairment losses in SAMANCOR.
(Metal recycling business)
Segment income increased due to improved profitability by procuring low price in the downward phase of copper scrap prices and the additional income from the newly consolidated subsidiary PT.
HANWA ROYAL METALS. (Foods business)
Segment income was a loss mainly due to decline in market prices of salmon, increase in valuation losses on inventories, and decrease in foreign exchange gains.
(Petroleum & chemicals business)
Despite decreased volume by weak market of petroleum products, segment income increased mainly due to the expansion of profit margins of bunker fuel oil and biomass fuels such as palm kernel shells(PKS).
0
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
【Changes in Net Income】
25.0
1s thalf
2nd half
20.0
16.3
17.3
13.9
15.0
10.1
8.8
10.0
7.3
5.0
8.5
6.2
6.5
0.0
5.1
-5.0
-10.0
(18.8)
-15.0
-20.0
(13.6)
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
Forecast
FY2020*
FY2019
(Annual)
(estimated)
change
0
0
2018/3Q
4Q
2019/1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
【Changes in Interest-bearing Debt】
500
Interest-bearing debt
Net DER
3
Reflecting subordinated loan
400
363.2
325.5
331.1
2
300
1.6
1.6
259.6
1.5
200
1.4
1.3
1.3
1
100
0
0
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
Cash Dividends
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020*
(estimated)
Adjustment
Consolidated
(74.8) (100.0) -25%
1,907.4 2,074.6 -8%
(4.9)
(7.0)
-30%
(12.5)
23.3
―
(Overseas sales subsidiaries)
Segment income decreased mainly due to decline transaction volumes in the US and ASEAN region and increase local currency procurement costs due to increase in local transactions in Indonesia.
Net sales
―
1,907.4
―
Interim (yen)
75.00
75.00
―
Operating income
―
27.3
―
Year-end (yen)
75.00
25.00
―
・ Aug.
Acquired 65% of the stocks of the SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO.,LTD.(and changed name to HANWA SMC STEEL SERVICE HA NOI
Topics
CO., LTD.) We have published our first integrated report to replace our Annual Report.
・ Mar.
Acquired 10% of the stocks of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia, a steel blast furnace mill, a joint venture established by Delong Steel Group.
Ordinary income
―
(12.5)
―
Annual (yen)
150.00
100.00
―
Net income attributable
―
(13.6)
―
Dividend payout ratio
44%
―
―
to owners of parent
Forecasts for the FY2020 have not yet been determined given that it is difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.