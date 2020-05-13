Hanwa : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 0 05/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT Send by mail :

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Stock exchange code: 8078 (URL http://www.hanwa.co.jp) Representative: Hironari Furukawa President Enquiries: Yoichi Nakagawa Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Phone +81-3-3544-2000 Scheduled date of Shareholders' Meeting: Jun 24 2020 Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: Jun 25, 2020 Scheduled date of payout of dividend: Jun 25, 2020 (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) １．Consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results （Percentage indicate a change from the previous year） Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of the Company Fiscal Year (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) ended March 31, 2020 1,907,493 (8.1) 27,330 (5.4) (12,598) － (13,674) － ended March 31, 2019 2,074,600 15.8 28,904 10.2 23,395 (8.3) 13,914 (19.8) Note: Comprehensive income For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 (29,972) million yen － % For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019 3,444 million yen (84.7) % Net income Net income Ratio of net income to Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating per share per share(diluted) shareholders' equity income to total assets income to net sales Fiscal Year (yen) (yen) (％) (％) (％) ended March 31, 2020 (336.51) － (7.8) (1.5) 1.4 ended March 31, 2019 342.41 － 7.4 2.6 1.4 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' Net assets equity ratio per share (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (％) (yen) As of March 31, 2020 798,442 166,097 20.5 4,027.01 As of March 31, 2019 933,307 202,459 20.2 4,632.55 Note: Shareholders' equity As of March 31, 2020 163,648 million yen As of March 31, 2019 188,245 million yen (3) Consolidated cash flows situation Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities equivalents at end of year Fiscal Year (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) ended March 31, 2020 74,261 (24,159) (42,314) 67,243 ended March 31, 2019 15,417 (20,623) 28,132 58,384 ２．Cash dividends Cash dividends per share Total Dividend Dividend on amount of payout ratio shareholders' 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Year-end Annual dividend (Consolidated) equity (Annual) (Consolidated) (yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) (Millions of yen) (％) (％) Year ended March 31, 2019 － 75.00 － 75.00 150.00 6,095 43.8 3.2 Year ended March 31, 2020 － 75.00 － 25.00 100.00 4,063 － 2.3 Year ending March 31, 2021 － － － － － － （estimated） The dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are currently undetermined due to difficulty calculating the forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year. The forecasts will be promptly announced when it becomes available. ３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) The forecasts of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 are currently undetermined because it is difficult to reasonably calculate the impact of the spread of novel coronavirus on our group business activities and financial results. The forecasts will be promptly announced when it becomes available. －1－ HANWA Co., Ltd. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 《Consolidated Balance Sheets》 (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) Millions of yen March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Assets Current assets; Cash and deposits 59,307 67,256 Trade notes and accounts receivable 416,394 341,559 Electronically recorded monetary claims 36,637 21,281 Securities 1,190 1,167 Inventories 140,633 127,460 Others 71,328 69,949 Allowance for doubtful receivables (504) (1,046) Total current assets 724,987 627,629 Fixed assets; Property and equipment; Buildings and structures 22,176 26,252 Land 33,864 34,165 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 7,624 8,624 Others 5,196 6,119 Total property and equipment 68,862 75,162 Intangible assets 5,031 6,331 Investments and other assets; Investment securities 101,900 56,892 Long-term loans receivable 21,162 19,141 Deferred tax asset 385 600 Others 12,304 13,754 Allowance for doubtful receivables (1,327) (1,070) Total investments and other assets 134,426 89,318 Total fixed assets 208,319 170,812 Total assets 933,307 798,442 Liabilities; Current liabilities; Trade notes and accounts payable 280,858 202,671 Electronically record obligations 4,964 19,146 Short-term loans payable 92,851 67,177 Current portion of bonds payable 10,021 10,021 Income taxes payable 3,486 2,466 Accrued bonuses 2,647 2,774 Provision for product warranties 253 481 Others 59,833 59,913 Total current liabilities 454,916 364,653 Long-term liabilities; Bonds payable 50,034 40,013 Long-term loans payable 208,936 212,372 Deferred tax liabilities 3,173 1,308 Deferred tax liabilities by land revaluation 1,591 1,562 Retirement benefits liabilities 5,950 6,162 Others 6,245 6,271 Total long-term liabilities 275,931 267,691 Total liabilities 730,847 632,344 Net assets; Shareholders' equity; Common stock 45,651 45,651 Retained earnings 139,036 119,475 Treasury stock (3,737) (3,728) Total shareholders' equity 180,949 161,398 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding gains on securities 10,800 6,042 Deferred hedge profit and loss 61 745 Land revaluation difference 3,343 3,277 Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,435) (2,434) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (5,473) (5,380) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 7,295 2,250 Minority interests 14,214 2,448 Total net assets 202,459 166,097 Total liabilities and net assets 933,307 798,442 －2－ HANWA Co., Ltd. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》 (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) Millions of yen Year ended Year ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Net sales 2,074,600 1,907,493 Cost of sales 1,995,378 1,827,666 Gross profit 79,222 79,826 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,318 52,496 Operating income 28,904 27,330 Other income; Interest income 4,195 2,142 Dividend income 1,383 1,868 Others 1,387 1,316 Total other income 6,965 5,327 Other expenses; Interest expenses 5,052 5,494 Equity in losses of affiliate 75 35,439 Foreign exchange loss 3,331 2,515 Others 4,014 1,805 Total other expenses 12,474 45,255 Ordinary income 23,395 (12,598) Extraordinary income Gain on sale of property and equipment 416 229 Gain on sale of investment securities ― 976 Total extraordinary income 416 1,206 Extraordinary loss; Loss on sale of property and equipment 202 ― Loss on retirement of property and equipment 236 ― Loss on impairment of property and equipment 251 1,003 Loss on natural disaster 32 ― Loss on devaluation of investments securities 1,820 6,589 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates 203 615 Provision for product warranties ― 394 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 109 ― Total extraordinary loss 2,856 8,603 Income before income taxes and minority interest 20,955 (19,995) Income, inhabitant & business tax - current 7,396 5,962 Income tax expense-deferred (266) (406) Total income taxes 7,130 5,555 Net income 13,825 (25,548) Net income attributable to Net income attributable to owners of the Company 13,914 (13,674) Net income(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (88) (11,876) Other Comprehensive Income Net unrealized holding gains on securities (3,549) (4,755) Deferred hedge profit and loss 230 684 Foreign currency translation adjustments (799) 287 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (79) 92 Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted (6,183) (730) for using equity method Total other comprehensive Income (10,381) (4,421) Comprehensive Income 3,444 (29,972) Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent 5,964 (17,974) Comprehensive income(loss) attributable to non-controlling (2,520) (11,997) interests －3－ HANWA co.,ltd. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 《Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets》 (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) Millions of yen Shareholders' equity Accumulated other comprehensive income Retaine Total Net Deferred Foreign Remeasure Total Minority Total Common Capital Treasury sharehol unrealized Land valuation net hedge currency ments of stock surplus d stock ders' holding profit and revaluation translation defined and interests assets earnings gains on difference translation loss adjustments benefit plans equity securities adjustments Balance at March 31, 2018 45,651 － 131,045 (3,726) 172,969 14,342 (169) 2,963 3,110 (5,388) 14,858 15,872 203,700 Increase (decrease) during the term: Cash dividends paid (6,095) (6,095) (6,095) Change of scope of consolidated 569 569 569 subsidiaries Change of scope of equity method (17) (17) (17) Reversal of land revaluation (379) (379) (379) difference Net income attributable to 13,914 13,914 13,914 owners of the parent Purchase of treasury stocks (1) (1) (1) Capital increase from purchase of － － － － stock of consolidated subsidiaries Capital increase from sales of － － － stock of consolidated subsidiaries Others － (9) (9) (9) Net increase (decrease) during the term, except for items under (3,542) 230 379 (4,545) (85) (7,562) (1,657) (9,220) shareholders' equity Total increase (decrease) － － 7,991 (11) 7,979 (3,542) 230 379 (4,545) (85) (7,562) (1,657) (1,240) Balance at March 31, 2019 45,651 － 139,036 (3,737) 180,949 10,800 61 3,343 (1,435) (5,473) 7,295 14,214 202,459 Millions of yen Shareholders' equity Accumulated other comprehensive income Retaine Total Net Deferred Foreign Remeasure Total Minority Total Common Capital Treasury sharehol unrealized Land valuation net hedge currency ments of stock surplus d stock ders' holding profit and revaluation translation defined and interests assets earnings gains on difference translation loss adjustments benefit plans equity securities adjustments Balance at March 31, 2019 45,651 － 139,036 (3,737) 180,949 10,800 61 3,343 (1,435) (5,473) 7,295 14,214 202,459 Increase (decrease) during the term: Cash dividends paid (6,095) (6,095) (6,095) Change of scope of consolidated (906) (906) (906) subsidiaries Change of scope of equity method 1,141 1,141 1,141 Reversal of land revaluation 66 66 66 difference Net income attributable to (13,674) (13,674) (13,674) owners of the parent Purchase of treasury stocks (0) (0) (0) Capital increase from purchase of 0 0 0 stock of consolidated subsidiaries Capital increase from sales of (91) (91) (91) stock of consolidated subsidiaries Others 0 9 9 9 Net increase (decrease) during the term, except for items under (4,758) 684 (66) (998) 93 (5,045) (11,765) (16,811) shareholders' equity Total increase (decrease) － － (19,560) 9 (19,551) (4,758) 684 (66) (998) 93 (5,045) (11,765) (36,362) Balance at March 31, 2020 45,651 － 119,475 (3,728) 161,398 6,042 745 3,277 (2,432) (5,380) 2,250 2,448 166,097 －4－ HANWA co.,ltd. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 《Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows》 (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) Millions of yen Year ended Year ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities; Income before income taxes 20,955 (19,995) Depreciation and amortization 4,513 5,245 Loss on impairment of property and equipment 251 1,003 Amortization of goodwill 671 514 Increase(decrease) in allowance for doubtful receivables 422 (358) Interest and dividend income (5,578) (4,010) Interest expense 5,052 5,494 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (gain) 75 35,439 Gain on sale of property and equipment (416) (229) Gain on sale of investment securities of unconsolidated subsidiaries ― (976) Loss on sale of property and equipment 202 ― Loss on retirement of property and equipment 236 ― Loss on natural disaster 32 ― Loss on devaluation of investments securities 1,820 6,589 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates 203 615 Provision for product warranties ― 394 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 109 ― (Increase)decrease in trade receivables (24,019) 95,209 (Increase)decrease in inventories (4,357) 21,897 Increase(decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable 17,181 (69,814) (Increase)decrease in deposits received 21,097 (10,004) Increase(decrease) in advanced payment (29,789) 12,212 Increase(decrease) in retirement benefits 1,009 321 Other, net 13,731 2,421 Sub total 23,404 81,969 Interest and dividends received 5,858 4,931 Interest paid (4,919) (5,594) Income taxes paid (8,926) (7,044) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,417 74,261 Cash flows from investing activities; Payment for time deposits (2,030) (679) Proceeds from refund of time deposits 2,446 1,598 Payment for purchase of property and equipment (7,718) (7,500) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,261 575 Payment for acquisition of investment securities (8,325) (10,614) Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities 1,156 1,546 (Increase)decrease in short - term loans receivable, net (4,435) (3,516) Increase in long - term loans receivable (5,049) (7,091) Collection of long-term loans receivable 4,224 5,188 Other, net (2,153) (3,665) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (20,623) (24,159) Cash flows from financing activities; Increase(decrease) in short-term loans, net (19,091) (23,470) Increase(decrease) in commercial paper, net (10,000) ― Proceeds from long-term debt 91,161 30,854 Repayments of long-term debt (37,272) (32,958) Proceeds from issuance of bonds 19,892 ― Payment for redemption of bonds (10,121) (10,021) Payment for cash dividends (6,089) (6,092) Cash dividends paid to minority interest in consolidated subsidiaries (48) (143) Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in no change in scope of consolidation ― (187) Other, net (298) (295) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 28,132 (42,314) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0) (1,389) Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 22,926 6,398 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 34,855 58,384 Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiaries 576 2,460 Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from mergers with unconsolidated subsidiaries 25 ― Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 58,384 67,243 －5－ HANWA co.,ltd. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 《Segment information》 Segment information by business category for the fiscal year 2018 and 2019, is as follows: (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2019 Millions of yen Reportable segment Consoli- Steel Primary Metal Foods Petroleum Overseas Sub- Other Total Adjustment Metal Recycling & chemicals sales total dated subsidiaries Net sales Customers 1,037,297 296,437 73,847 100,093 233,664 253,495 1,994,837 79,763 2,074,600 ― 2,074,600 Inter-segment 10,676 7,421 6,056 1,296 10,585 61,259 97,295 2,751 100,046 (100,046) ― Total 1,047,974 303,858 79,903 101,389 244,250 314,754 2,092,132 82,514 2,174,646 (100,046) 2,074,600 Segment income(loss) 17,393 5,817 1,520 1,543 2,165 1,024 29,464 966 30,431 (7,036) 23,395 Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 Millions of yen Reportable segment Consoli- Steel Primary Metal Foods Petroleum Overseas Sub- Other Total Adjustment Metal Recycling & chemicals sales total dated subsidiaries Net sales Customers 994,269 255,660 77,609 100,615 201,763 195,325 1,825,244 82,248 1,907,493 ― 1,907,493 Inter-segment 11,134 4,195 1,209 1,139 8,693 45,686 72,057 2,755 74,812 (74,812) ― Total 1,005,403 259,855 78,818 101,754 210,457 241,011 1,897,301 85,004 1,982,305 (74,812) 1,907,493 Segment income(loss) 14,628 (30,506) 2,302 (144) 4,177 466 (9,076) 1,400 (7,676) (4,921) (12,598) Notes: "Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section. Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments. Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year 2019, following the organizational change on April 1, 2019, Company reviewed the classification method for business segments and changed the reportable segments from "Metals & alloys" and "Non-ferrous metals" to "Primary Metal" and "Metal Recycling".

Segment information of the previous fiscal year has been recomposed by the new classification method. －6－ Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2019 May 13, 2020 (Japan GAAP) HANWA Co., Ltd. Outline of Financial Results for the FY2019 ・ As for the fiscal year, net sales have decreased by 8% compared with the previous year, hence reached to 1,907.4billion yen, due to decrease of transaction volume under weak demands in steel business and decline in commodity prices including non-ferrous metal, ferroalloy products and petroleum. Operating profit declined 5% year on year, to 27.3 billion yen chiefly because profits decreased in the Primary Metal business, Steel business and Food business, and ordinary income was a loss of 12.5 billion yen, due to impairment loss on investment in SAMANCOR which was recorded in non-operating expenses as (Unit: billion yen, rounded down to 0.1 billions yen) Financial Position Mar. 2020 Mar. 2019 Comparison with Mar. 2019 Main Factors Change rate equity in losses of affiliates.Net income was a loss of 13.6 billion yen, due to impairment accounting on securities, including available-for-sale securities. ・ We paid 75 yen as the interim dividend and plan to pay additional 25 yen as the year-end dividend. Operating Results FY2019 FY2018 Year-on-year Main Factors Change rate Total assets 798.4 (Current assets) 627.6 (Fixed assets) 170.8 Total liabilities 632.3 933.3 (134.8) -14% 724.9 (97.3) -13% 208.3 (37.5) -18% 730.8 (98.5) -13% (Total Assets) Total assets decreased by 14% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in trade receivables and investment securities. Trade notes and accounts receivables 341.5 billion yen (-18% from the end of the previous period).Investment securities 56.8 billion yen (-44% from the end of the previous period). Net sales Gross profit SG&A expenses Operating income Non-operating income Non-operating expenses Ordinary income 1,907.4 2,074.6 (167.1) -8% (Net sales) Net sales have decreased by 8% from the previous year. This was 79.8 79.2 0.6 1% mainly due to decrease of transaction volume under weak demands in steel business and decline in commodity prices including non- 52.4 50.3 2.1 4% ferrous metal, ferroalloy products and petroleum. (SG&A expenses) 27.3 28.9 (1.5) -5% SG & A expenses have increased 2.1 billion yen from the previous 5.3 6.9 (1.6) -24% year. 1.5 out of 2.1 billion yen was accounted for newly consolidated subsidiaries. 45.2 12.4 32.7 263% Our personnel expenses have increased 1.0 billion yen, including 0.5 billion yen from newly consolidated subsidiaries. (12.5) 23.3 (35.9) ― (Non-operating income/expenses) (Interest-bearing debt) 331.1 (Net interest-bearing debt) 263.8 Net DER * 161%/127% Total net assets 166.0 (Equity capital) 161.3 (Valuation & translation 2.2 adjustments) (Minority interests) 2.4 BPS (yen) 4,027.01 Shareholders' equity 163.6 Shareholders' equity ratio * 20.5/23.6 % 363.2 (32.1) -9% 303.9 (40.0) -13% * 0.2pt -0% 161%/131% 202.4 (36.3) -18% 180.9 (19.5) -11% 7.2 (5.0) -69% 14.2 (11.7) -83% 4,632.55 (605.55) -13% 188.2 (24.5) -13% 20.2/22.8*% 0.3pt 2% (Liabilities) Total liabilities decreased by 13% from the end of the previous year, due to the decrease in trade payables and short-term loans. As interest-bearing debt decreased by 13%, net debt-equity ratio was turned into 161%（*127%). (Net assets) Total net assets decreased by 18% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in retained earnings caused by recording net income loss attributable to owners of the company and net unrealized holding gains on securities. Meanwhile shareholders' equity ratio was 20.5%(*23.6%), which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year. *Reflecting equity credit attributes of the subordinated loan Extraordinary gain Extraordinary loss Income before income taxes and others Income taxes Net income Owners of the Company(loss) 1.2 0.4 0.7 189% Non-operating income has decreased 1.6 billion yen and Non- operating expenses have increased 32.7 billion yen. The 8.6 2.8 5.7 201% breakdown of the main causes is as follows. Dividends: increase of 0.4 billion yen(YoY) (19.9) 20.9 (40.9) ― Interest income: decrease of 2.0 billion yen(YoY) Equity in losses of affiliates: increase of 35.3 billion yen(YoY) 5.5 7.1 (1.5) -22% (34.9 billion yen(YoY) from SAMANCOR, including impairment losses 27.3 billion yen） (25.5) 13.8 (39.3) ― (Extraordinary gain/loss) (13.6) 13.9 (27.5) ― Gain on sales of investment securities 0.9 billion yen : due to sales of listed stocks Cash Flow FY2019 FY2018 Year-on-year Change rate Cash flows from operating 74.2 15.4 58.8 382% activities Cash flows from investing (24.1) (20.6) (3.5) 17% activities Cash flows from financing (42.3) 28.1 (70.4) ― activities Cash and cash equivalents 67.2 58.3 8.8 15% at end of period Main Factors (Operating cash flows) Due to decrease in trade receivables and inventories. (Investment cash flows) Due to purchase of investment securities and tangible fixed assets. (Financial cash flows) Due to repayment of short-term loans and redemption of corporate bonds. Non-controlling interests(loss) EPS (yen) Comprehensive income Segment Information (11.8) (0.8) (11.7) ― Loss on devaluation of investments securities 6.5billion yen : (336.51) 342.41 (678.92) ― mainly due to decline in listed stocks (29.9) 3.4 (33.4) ― Impairment loss 1.0billion yen : mainly due to impairment losses on land and buildings held by consolidated subsidiaries Net sales Segment income Main Factors FY2019 FY2018 rate FY2019 FY2018 rate 【Changes in Net Sales】 2,500 1s t half 2nd half 2,000 2,074.6 1,907.4 1,514.0 1,791.1 1,069.6 1,500 961.4 954.1 798.4 1,000 1,004.9 500 946.0 836.9 715.6 【Quarterly Operating Results】 800 Netsales Operating income 10 8.1 7.5 6.7 6.9 8 600 6.9 6.6 6 400 553.3 516.3 4 472.4 473.5 477.2 484.2 200 2 Steel Primary Metal Metal Recycling Foods Petroleum & chemicals Overseas sales subsidiaries Total for reportable segments Other Total 1,005.4 1,047.9 -4% 259.8 303.8 -14% 78.8 79.9 -1% 101.7 101.3 0% 210.4 244.2 -14% 241.0 314.7 -23% 1,897.3 2,092.1 -9% 85.0 82.5 3% 1,982.3 2,174.6 -9% 14.6 17.3 -16% (30.5) 5.8 ― 2.3 1.5 51% (0.1) 1.5 ― 4.1 2.1 93% 0.4 1.0 -54% (9.0) 29.4 ― 1.4 0.9 45% (7.6) 30.4 ― (Steel business) Both net sales and volumes declined due to sluggish demand, and segment income decreased mainly due to declining profit margins at domestic subsidiaries in sluggish domestic steel market. (Primary metals business) Segment income was a loss mainly due to expansion of equity in losses of affiliates for impairment losses in SAMANCOR. (Metal recycling business) Segment income increased due to improved profitability by procuring low price in the downward phase of copper scrap prices and the additional income from the newly consolidated subsidiary PT. HANWA ROYAL METALS. (Foods business) Segment income was a loss mainly due to decline in market prices of salmon, increase in valuation losses on inventories, and decrease in foreign exchange gains. (Petroleum & chemicals business) Despite decreased volume by weak market of petroleum products, segment income increased mainly due to the expansion of profit margins of bunker fuel oil and biomass fuels such as palm kernel shells(PKS). 0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 【Changes in Net Income】 25.0 1s thalf 2nd half 20.0 16.3 17.3 13.9 15.0 10.1 8.8 10.0 7.3 5.0 8.5 6.2 6.5 0.0 5.1 -5.0 -10.0 (18.8) -15.0 -20.0 (13.6) FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Forecast FY2020* FY2019 (Annual) (estimated) change 0 0 2018/3Q 4Q 2019/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 【Changes in Interest-bearing Debt】 500 Interest-bearing debt Net DER 3 Reflecting subordinated loan 400 363.2 325.5 331.1 2 300 1.6 1.6 259.6 1.5 200 1.4 1.3 1.3 1 100 0 0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Cash Dividends FY2018 FY2019 FY2020* (estimated) Adjustment Consolidated (74.8) (100.0) -25% 1,907.4 2,074.6 -8% (4.9) (7.0) -30% (12.5) 23.3 ― (Overseas sales subsidiaries) Segment income decreased mainly due to decline transaction volumes in the US and ASEAN region and increase local currency procurement costs due to increase in local transactions in Indonesia. Net sales ― 1,907.4 ― Interim (yen) 75.00 75.00 ― Operating income ― 27.3 ― Year-end (yen) 75.00 25.00 ― ・ Aug. Acquired 65% of the stocks of the SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO.,LTD.(and changed name to HANWA SMC STEEL SERVICE HA NOI Topics CO., LTD.) We have published our first integrated report to replace our Annual Report. ・ Mar. Acquired 10% of the stocks of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia, a steel blast furnace mill, a joint venture established by Delong Steel Group. Ordinary income ― (12.5) ― Annual (yen) 150.00 100.00 ― Net income attributable ― (13.6) ― Dividend payout ratio 44% ― ― to owners of parent Forecasts for the FY2020 have not yet been determined given that it is difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Attachments Original document

