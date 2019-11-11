Hanwa : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019

Log in
0
11/11/2019 | 12:10am EST

Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019

(Japanese GAAP)

November 11, 2019

Company name:

HANWA Co.,Ltd.

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo

Stock exchange code:

8078

(URL http://www.hanwa.co.jp)

Representative:

Hironari Furukawa

President

Enquiries:

Yoichi Nakagawa

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Phone +81-3-3544-2000

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: November 11, 2019

Scheduled date of payout of dividend: December 2, 2019

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

１．Consolidated financial results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the Company

For the 2nd Quarter

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

ended September 30, 2019

946,024

(5.9)

13,618

3.6

10,814

(0.2)

5,157

(21.4)

ended September 30, 2018

1,004,927

20.1

13,147

14.7

10,839

(17.3)

6,564

(23.2)

Note:

Comprehensive income

For the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2019

2,692

million yen

(48.5) %

For the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2018

5,100

million yen

(53.5) %

Net income

Net income

per share

per share(diluted)

For the 2nd Quarter

(yen)

(yen)

ended September 30, 2019

126.91

ended September 30, 2018

161.53

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(yen)

As of September 30, 2019

892,732

201,800

21.0

4,618.28

As of March 31, 2019

933,307

202,459

20.2

4,632.55

Note:

Shareholders' equity

As of September 30, 2019 187,677 million yen

As of March 31, 2019

188,245 million yen

２．Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

Year ended March 31, 2019

75.00

75.00

150.00

Year ended March 31, 2020

75.00

Year ending March 31, 2020

（estimated）

  • For more information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019" announced on November 11, 2019.

３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of the Company

per share

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen) (％)

(Millions of yen) (％)

(yen)

Annual

2,000,000

(3.6)

31,000

7.3

18,500

(20.9)

10,700

(23.1)

263.32

  • For more information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019" announced on November 11, 2019.
  • The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019

《Consolidated Balance Sheets》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

March 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets;

Cash and deposits

59,307

59,148

Trade notes and accounts receivable

416,394

368,742

Electronically recorded monetary claims

36,637

40,875

Securities

1,190

1,157

Inventories

140,633

143,219

Other

71,328

78,723

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(504)

(475)

Total current assets

724,987

691,390

Investments and noncurrent receivables;

Investment securities

101,900

92,647

Other

33,853

30,561

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(1,327)

(1,414)

Total investments and other assets

134,426

121,794

Property and equipment;

Land

33,864

34,128

Other

34,997

39,736

Total property and equipment

68,862

73,865

Other assets

Intangible assets

5,031

5,682

Total other assets

5,031

5,682

Total

933,307

892,732

Liabilities and Net Assets

Current liabilities;

Short-term loans payable

92,851

103,898

Current portion of bonds payable

10,021

10,021

Trade notes and accounts payable

280,858

219,641

Electronically recorded obligations

4,964

17,862

Accrued bonuses

2,647

2,699

Provision for product warranties

253

150

Income taxes payable

3,486

3,085

Other

59,833

73,503

Total current liabilities

454,916

430,862

Noncurrent liabilities;

Long-term loans payable

208,936

203,367

Bonds payable

50,034

40,024

Retirement benefits liabilities

5,950

5,951

Other

11,010

10,726

Total noncurrent liabilities

275,931

260,069

Net assets

Shareholders' equity;

Common stock

45,651

45,651

Retained earnings

139,036

141,277

Treasury stock

(3,737)

(3,727)

Total shareholders' equity

180,949

183,200

Accumulated other comprehensive income;

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes

10,800

10,282

Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes

61

(548)

Land revaluation difference, net of taxes

3,343

3,277

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,435)

(3,407)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(5,473)

(5,127)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,295

4,476

Non-controlling interests

14,214

14,123

Total net assets

202,459

201,800

Total

933,307

892,732

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019

《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

2nd Quarter ended

2nd Quarter ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Net sales

1,004,927

946,024

Cost of sales

966,984

906,316

Gross profit

37,942

39,707

Selling, general and administrative expenses

24,795

26,089

Operating income

13,147

13,618

Other income;

Interest income

1,635

1,051

Dividend income

863

1,181

Other

694

710

Total other income

3,193

2,944

Other expenses;

Interest expense

2,067

2,880

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

172

551

Foreign exchange loss

2,418

1,619

Other

842

697

Total other expenses

5,501

5,748

Ordinary income

10,839

10,814

Extraordinary income;

Gain on sales of property and equipment

410

201

Gain on sales of investment securities

780

Total extraordinary income

410

981

Extraordinary loss;

Loss on sale of property and equipment

182

Loss on impairment of property and equipment

163

Loss on natural disaster

166

Loss on valuation of investment securities

1,011

3,718

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates

101

Total extraordinary loss

1,360

3,983

Income before income taxes

9,890

7,812

Income taxes

3,553

2,971

Net income

6,336

4,840

Net income attributable to

Owners of the parent

6,564

5,157

non-controlling interests

(227)

(317)

Other Comprehensive Income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes

2,855

(515)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes

887

(609)

Land revaluation difference

(66)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(671)

(803)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of taxes

360

357

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

(4,668)

(577)

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(1,236)

(2,214)

Comprehensive Income

5,100

2,625

Comprehensive income attributable to;

Owners of the parent

7,127

3,017

non-controlling interests

(2,027)

(391)

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019

《Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

2nd Quarter ended

2nd Quarter ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities;

Income before income taxes

9,890

7,812

Depreciation and amortization

2,324

2,500

Amortization of goodwill

425

265

Increase(decrease) in allowance for doubtful receivables

186

31

Interest and dividend income

(2,498)

(2,233)

Interest expense

2,067

2,880

Share of loss(profit) of entities accounted for using equity method

172

551

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(410)

(201)

Gain on sales of investment securities

(780)

Loss on sale of property and equipment

182

Loss on impairment of property and equipment

163

Loss on natural disaster

166

Loss on valuation of investments securities

1,011

3,718

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates

101

(Increase)decrease in trade receivables

1,872

47,179

(Increase)decrease in inventories

(14,375)

5,420

Increase(decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable

1,341

(53,402)

Increase(decrease) in deposits received

2,093

9,284

Increase(decrease) in advance received

23,479

6,592

(Increase)decrease in advance payments

(71,133)

(8,219)

Increase(decrease) in retirement benefits

494

496

Other, net

8,584

(3,885)

Sub total

(34,123)

18,275

Interest and dividends received

1,713

2,447

Interest paid

(2,030)

(2,986)

Income taxes paid

(4,854)

(3,387)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(39,293)

14,349

Cash flows from investing activities;

Payment for time deposits

(1,114)

(675)

Proceeds from refund of time deposits

1,260

1,600

Payment for purchase of property and equipment

(3,418)

(3,760)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

1,018

477

Payment for acquisition of investment securities

(2,263)

(2,924)

Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities

255

22

(Increase)decrease in short - term loans receivable, net

(2,585)

224

Increase in long - term loans receivable

(363)

(861)

Collection of long-term loans receivable

853

2,112

Other, net

(984)

(1,312)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,342)

(5,096)

Cash flows from financing activities;

Increase(decrease) in short-term loans, net

32,153

4,184

Increase(decrease) in commercial paper, net

10,000

Proceeds from long-term debt

295

5,374

Repayments of long-term debt

(833)

(6,745)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

19,892

Payment for redemption of bonds

(10,010)

(10,010)

Payment for cash dividends

(2,892)

(3,046)

Cash dividends paid to minority interest in consolidated subsidiaries

(48)

(79)

Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in no change in scope of consolidation

(187)

Other, net

(98)

(150)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

48,457

(10,661)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

418

(303)

Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,239

(1,711)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

34,855

58,384

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiaries

576

2,460

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from mergers with unconsolidated subsidiaries

25

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

37,696

59,133

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019

《Segment information》

Segment information by business category for the 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, is as follows:

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2018

Millions of yen

Reportable segment

Consoli-

Steel

Primary

Metal

Foods

Petroleum

Overseas

Sub-

Other

Total

Adjustment

Metal

Recycling

& chemicals

sales

total

dated

subsidiaries

Net sales

Customers

487,763

151,560

38,041

51,969

120,574

116,868

966,779

38,148

1,004,927

1,004,927

Inter-segment

5,180

4,317

3,327

746

6,050

33,775

53,399

1,158

54,558

(54,558)

Total

492,943

155,878

41,369

52,716

126,625

150,644

1,020,178

39,307

1,059,485

(54,558)

1,004,927

Segment income(loss)

7,766

96

1,031

1,020

850

673

11,439

451

11,890

(1,050)

10,839

2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2019

Millions of yen

Reportable segment

Consoli-

Steel

Primary

Metal

Foods

Petroleum

Overseas

Sub-

Other

Total

Adjustment

Metal

Recycling

& chemicals

sales

total

dated

subsidiaries

Net sales

Customers

489,225

120,846

39,973

51,481

94,036

107,533

903,097

42,927

946,024

946,024

Inter-segment

5,502

2,207

579

821

2,841

24,131

36,082

1,487

37,570

(37,570)

Total

494,727

123,054

40,552

52,302

96,877

131,665

939,179

44,415

983,595

(37,570)

946,024

Segment income(loss)

7,838

1,343

848

510

1,703

33

12,278

978

13,256

(2,442)

10,814

Notes:

  1. "Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section.
  2. Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments.
  3. Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.
  4. Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year, following the organizational change on April 1, 2019, Company reviewed the classification method for business segments and changed the reportable segments from "Metals & alloys" and "Non-ferrous metals" to "Primary Metal" and "Metal Recycling".
    Segment information for the 2nd Quarter of the previous fiscal year has been recomposed by the new classification method.

November 11, 2019

Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2019(Japan GAAP)

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Outline of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2019

As for the interim result for this fiscal year, net sales have decreased by 6% in the same period of the previous year, hence reached to 946.0

billion yen, due to weak global market of metals and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales in reporting segments.

Regarding profit, operating profits have increased thanks to profit contributions from Petroleum & chemicals business, and also from Other

(Unit: billion yen, rounded down to 0.1 billions of yen)

Financial Position

Sep. 2019

Mar. 2019

Comparison with Mar. 2019

Main Factors

Change

rate

business. However, ordinary income was 10.8 billion yen, decreased by 0.2%, mainly due to increase in interest payments and loss on

investment in affiliates.

We plan to pay 75 yen as the interim dividend, but the year-end dividend will be disclosed as soon as such forecast becomes available.

Operating Results

1Q-2Q

1Q-2Q

Year-on-year

Main Factors

of FY2019

of FY2018

Change

rate

Total assets

892.7

(Current assets)

691.3

(Fixed assets)

201.3

Total liabilities

690.9

933.3

(40.5)

-4%

724.9

(33.5)

-5%

208.3

(6.9)

-3%

730.8

(39.9)

-5%

(Total Assets)

Total assets decreased by 4% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in trade receivables along with sales decline.

Trade notes and accounts receivables 368.7 billion yen (-11% from the end of the previous period)

Net sales

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

Operating income

Non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Ordinary income

946.0

1,004.9

(58.9)

-6%

39.7

37.9

1.7

5%

26.0

24.7

1.2

5%

13.6

13.1

0.4

4%

2.9

3.1

(0.2)

-8%

5.7

5.5

0.2

4%

10.8

10.8

(0.0)

-0%

(Net sales)

Net sales have decreased by 6% from the same period of the previous year. This was mainly due to weak global market of metals and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales in reporting segments.

(SG&A expenses)

SG & A expenses have increased 1.2 billion yen from the same period of previous year. 0.6 out of 1.2 billion yen was accounted for newly consolidated subsidiaries.

Our personnel expenses have increased 0.7 billion yen, including 0.2 billion yen from newly consolidated subsidiaries.

(Non-operating income/expenses)

(Interest-bearing debt)

358.6

(Net interest-bearing debt)

299.5

Net DER

*

160%/130%

Total net assets

201.8

(Equity capital)

183.2

(Valuation & translation

4.4

adjustments)

(Minority interests)

14.1

BPS (yen)

4,618.28

Shareholders' equity

187.6

Shareholders' equity ratio

*

21.0/23.8 %

363.2

(4.6)

-1%

303.9

(4.4)

-1%

*

-1pt

-1%

161%/131%

202.4

(0.6)

-0%

180.9

2.2

1%

7.2

(2.8)

-39%

14.2

(0.0)

-1%

4,632.55

(14.27)

-0%

188.2

(0.5)

-0%

20.2/22.8*%

0.9pt

(Liabilities)

Total liabilities decreased by 5% from the end of the previous year, due to the decrease in trade payables. As interest-bearing debt decreased by 1%, net debt-equity ratio was turned into 160%

*130%).

(Net assets)

Total net assets decreased by 0.3% from the end of the previous year, mainly due to decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income including foreign currency translation adjustments.

Meanwhile shareholders' equity ratio was 21.0%(*23.8%), which is

0.9 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year. *Reflecting equity credit attributes of the subordinated loan

Extraordinary gain

Extraordinary loss

Income before income taxes and others

Income taxes

Net income

Owners of the Company(loss)

Non-controlling interests(loss)

0.9

0.4

0.5

3.9

1.3

2.6

7.8

9.8

(2.0)

-21%

2.9

3.5

(0.5)

-16%

4.8

6.3

(1.4)

-24%

5.1

6.5

(1.4)

-21%

(0.3)

(0.2)

(0.0)

39%

Non-operating income have decreased 0.2 billion yen and non- operating expenses have increased 0.2 billion yen. The breakdown of the main causes is as follows.

Dividends: increase of 0.3 billion yen(YoY)

Interest income: decrease of 0.5 billion yen(YoY)

Interest expenses: increase of 0.8 billion yen(YoY)

Foreign exchange loss : decrease of 0.7 billion yen(YoY)

(Extraordinary gain/loss)

Gain on sales of investment securities 0.7 billion yen : due to sales of securities

Cash Flow

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1Q-2Q

of FY2019

14.3

(5.0)

(10.6)

59.1

1Q-2Q

Year-on-year

of FY2018

Change

rate

(39.2)

53.6

(7.3)

2.2

-31%

48.4

(59.1)

37.6

21.4

57%

Main Factors

(Operating cash flows)

Due to increase in Deposits received and a smaller increase in working capital.

(Investment cash flows)

Due to purchase of investment securities and tangible fixed assets.

(Financial cash flows)

Due mainly to the redemption of bonds.

EPS (yen)

Comprehensive income

126.91

161.53

(34.62)

-21%

2.6

5.1

(2.4)

-47%

Loss on devaluation of investments securities 3.7billion yen : mainly due to decline in listed stocks

Changes in Net Sales

2,500

1st half

2nd half

2,074.6

2,000.0

2,000

1,791.1

Quarterly Operating Results

800

Net sales

8.1

Operating income

10

7.5

Segment

Information

Net sales

Segment income

Main Factors

1Q-2Q of

1Q-2Q of

rate

1Q-2Q of

1Q-2Q of

rate

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

1,500

1,514.0

1,069.6

1,054.0

954.1

1,000

798.4

500

715.6

836.9

1,004.9

946.0

600

6.1

6.9

6.9

6.7

8

400

6

553.3

4

200

497.4

507.4

516.3

472.4

473.6

2

Steel

494.7

492.9

0%

7.8

7.7

1%

Primary Metal

123.0

155.8

-21%

1.3

0.0

Metal Recycling

40.5

41.3

-2%

0.8

1.0

-18%

Foods

52.3

52.7

-1%

0.5

1.0

-50%

Petroleum & chemicals

96.8

126.6

-23%

1.7

0.8

Overseas sales

131.6

150.6

-13%

0.0

0.6

-95%

subsidiaries

Total for reportable

939.1

1,020.1

-8%

12.2

11.4

7%

segments

(Steel business)

Despite decrease in the sales volume, segment income increased due to revenue from large-scale property construction projects as well as high level of market price of steel products.

(Primary metals business)

Despite the increase of loss on investment in affiliates especially in SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD., segment income increased by the turnaround from foreign exchange losses in the same period of previous year to foreign exchange gains in this fiscal year. (Metal recycling business)

Segment income decreased due to decline of base metal prices in the same period of the previous year as well as decrease in the volume of both stainless and copper scrap.

(Foods business)

Segment income decreased due to shrinking margins of consolidated subsidiaries by stagnant market condition for shrimp and foreign exchange losses.

0

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019(E)

Changes in Net Income

25.0

1st half

2nd half

20.0

16.3

17.3

15.0

13.9

8.8

10.7

10.0

10.1

7.3

5.6

5.0

6.2

8.5

6.5

5.1

0.0

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019(E)

0

0

2018/1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2019/1Q

2Q

Changes in Interest-bearing Debt

500

Interest-bearing debt

Net DER

3

400

Reflecting subordinated loan

363.2

358.6

300

259.6

325.5

1.6

1.6

2

200

1.4

1.5

1.3

1.3

1

100

0

0

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019/1H

Other

44.4

39.3

13%

0.9

0.4

Total

983.5

1,059.4

-7%

13.2

11.8

11%

Adjustment

(37.5)

(54.5)

31%

(2.4)

(1.0)

Consolidated

946.0

1,004.9

-6%

10.8

10.8

-0%

(Petroleum & chemicals business)

Despite decreased volume by weak market of petroleum products, segment income increased mainly due to the expansion of profit margins of bunker fuel oil and biomass fuels such as palm kernel shells(PKS). (Overseas sales subsidiaries)

Segment income decreased due to price downturn in metal and nonferrous metal and volume decrease, mainly in the U.S.and ASEAN region.

Forecast

FY2019

FY2018

Cash Dividends

(Annual)

Previous

Revised

change

Net sales

2,200.0

2,000.0

2,074.6

-4%

Interim (yen)

Operating income

35.5

31.0

28.9

7%

Year-end (yen)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

(estimated)

75.00

75.00

75.00

To be

determined

May

Decided to acquire 65% of the stocks of the SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO., LTD. which is a steel service center in

Topics

Aug

Vietnam.(By August 21, transaction was completed and changed name to HANWA SMC STEEL SERVICE HA NOI CO., LTD..)

We have published our first integrated report to replace our Annual Report.

Ordinary income

28.0

18.5

23.3

-21%

Annual (yen)

Net income attributable

19.2

10.7

13.9

-23%

Dividend payout ratio

to owners of parent

150.00

44%

To be

determined

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 05:09:09 UTC
