Hanwa : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: November 11, 2019
Scheduled date of payout of dividend: December 2, 2019
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
１．Consolidated financial results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated operating results
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the Company
For the 2nd Quarter
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
ended September 30, 2019
946,024
(5.9)
13,618
3.6
10,814
(0.2)
5,157
(21.4)
ended September 30, 2018
1,004,927
20.1
13,147
14.7
10,839
(17.3)
6,564
(23.2)
Note:
Comprehensive income
For the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2019
2,692
million yen
(48.5) %
For the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2018
5,100
million yen
(53.5) %
Net income
Net income
per share
per share(diluted)
For the 2nd Quarter
(yen)
(yen)
ended September 30, 2019
126.91
－
ended September 30, 2018
161.53
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets
equity ratio
per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(yen)
As of September 30, 2019
892,732
201,800
21.0
4,618.28
As of March 31, 2019
933,307
202,459
20.2
4,632.55
Note:
Shareholders' equity
As of September 30, 2019 187,677 million yen
As of March 31, 2019
188,245 million yen
２．Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-end
Annual
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
Year ended March 31, 2019
－
75.00
－
75.00
150.00
Year ended March 31, 2020
－
75.00
Year ending March 31, 2020
－
－
－
（estimated）
For more information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019" announced on November 11, 2019.
３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of the Company
per share
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen) (％)
(Millions of yen) (％)
(yen)
Annual
2,000,000
(3.6)
31,000
7.3
18,500
(20.9)
10,700
(23.1)
263.32
For more information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019" announced on November 11, 2019.
The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.
－1－
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019
《Consolidated Balance Sheets》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
March 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
Assets
Current assets;
Cash and deposits
59,307
59,148
Trade notes and accounts receivable
416,394
368,742
Electronically recorded monetary claims
36,637
40,875
Securities
1,190
1,157
Inventories
140,633
143,219
Other
71,328
78,723
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(504)
(475)
Total current assets
724,987
691,390
Investments and noncurrent receivables;
Investment securities
101,900
92,647
Other
33,853
30,561
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(1,327)
(1,414)
Total investments and other assets
134,426
121,794
Property and equipment;
Land
33,864
34,128
Other
34,997
39,736
Total property and equipment
68,862
73,865
Other assets
Intangible assets
5,031
5,682
Total other assets
5,031
5,682
Total
933,307
892,732
Liabilities and Net Assets
Current liabilities;
Short-term loans payable
92,851
103,898
Current portion of bonds payable
10,021
10,021
Trade notes and accounts payable
280,858
219,641
Electronically recorded obligations
4,964
17,862
Accrued bonuses
2,647
2,699
Provision for product warranties
253
150
Income taxes payable
3,486
3,085
Other
59,833
73,503
Total current liabilities
454,916
430,862
Noncurrent liabilities;
Long-term loans payable
208,936
203,367
Bonds payable
50,034
40,024
Retirement benefits liabilities
5,950
5,951
Other
11,010
10,726
Total noncurrent liabilities
275,931
260,069
Net assets
Shareholders' equity;
Common stock
45,651
45,651
Retained earnings
139,036
141,277
Treasury stock
(3,737)
(3,727)
Total shareholders' equity
180,949
183,200
Accumulated other comprehensive income;
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes
10,800
10,282
Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes
61
(548)
Land revaluation difference, net of taxes
3,343
3,277
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1,435)
(3,407)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(5,473)
(5,127)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
7,295
4,476
Non-controlling interests
14,214
14,123
Total net assets
202,459
201,800
Total
933,307
892,732
－２－
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019
《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
2nd Quarter ended
2nd Quarter ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Net sales
1,004,927
946,024
Cost of sales
966,984
906,316
Gross profit
37,942
39,707
Selling, general and administrative expenses
24,795
26,089
Operating income
13,147
13,618
Other income;
Interest income
1,635
1,051
Dividend income
863
1,181
Other
694
710
Total other income
3,193
2,944
Other expenses;
Interest expense
2,067
2,880
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
172
551
Foreign exchange loss
2,418
1,619
Other
842
697
Total other expenses
5,501
5,748
Ordinary income
10,839
10,814
Extraordinary income;
Gain on sales of property and equipment
410
201
Gain on sales of investment securities
―
780
Total extraordinary income
410
981
Extraordinary loss;
Loss on sale of property and equipment
182
―
Loss on impairment of property and equipment
―
163
Loss on natural disaster
166
―
Loss on valuation of investment securities
1,011
3,718
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates
―
101
Total extraordinary loss
1,360
3,983
Income before income taxes
9,890
7,812
Income taxes
3,553
2,971
Net income
6,336
4,840
Net income attributable to
Owners of the parent
6,564
5,157
non-controlling interests
(227)
(317)
Other Comprehensive Income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes
2,855
(515)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes
887
(609)
Land revaluation difference
―
(66)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(671)
(803)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of taxes
360
357
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
(4,668)
(577)
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(1,236)
(2,214)
Comprehensive Income
5,100
2,625
Comprehensive income attributable to;
Owners of the parent
7,127
3,017
non-controlling interests
(2,027)
(391)
－３－
HANWA co.,ltd.
Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019
《Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
2nd Quarter ended
2nd Quarter ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities;
Income before income taxes
9,890
7,812
Depreciation and amortization
2,324
2,500
Amortization of goodwill
425
265
Increase(decrease) in allowance for doubtful receivables
186
31
Interest and dividend income
(2,498)
(2,233)
Interest expense
2,067
2,880
Share of loss(profit) of entities accounted for using equity method
172
551
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(410)
(201)
Gain on sales of investment securities
―
(780)
Loss on sale of property and equipment
182
―
Loss on impairment of property and equipment
―
163
Loss on natural disaster
166
―
Loss on valuation of investments securities
1,011
3,718
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates
―
101
(Increase)decrease in trade receivables
1,872
47,179
(Increase)decrease in inventories
(14,375)
5,420
Increase(decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable
1,341
(53,402)
Increase(decrease) in deposits received
2,093
9,284
Increase(decrease) in advance received
23,479
6,592
(Increase)decrease in advance payments
(71,133)
(8,219)
Increase(decrease) in retirement benefits
494
496
Other, net
8,584
(3,885)
Sub total
(34,123)
18,275
Interest and dividends received
1,713
2,447
Interest paid
(2,030)
(2,986)
Income taxes paid
(4,854)
(3,387)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(39,293)
14,349
Cash flows from investing activities;
Payment for time deposits
(1,114)
(675)
Proceeds from refund of time deposits
1,260
1,600
Payment for purchase of property and equipment
(3,418)
(3,760)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,018
477
Payment for acquisition of investment securities
(2,263)
(2,924)
Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities
255
22
(Increase)decrease in short - term loans receivable, net
(2,585)
224
Increase in long - term loans receivable
(363)
(861)
Collection of long-term loans receivable
853
2,112
Other, net
(984)
(1,312)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(7,342)
(5,096)
Cash flows from financing activities;
Increase(decrease) in short-term loans, net
32,153
4,184
Increase(decrease) in commercial paper, net
10,000
―
Proceeds from long-term debt
295
5,374
Repayments of long-term debt
(833)
(6,745)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
19,892
―
Payment for redemption of bonds
(10,010)
(10,010)
Payment for cash dividends
(2,892)
(3,046)
Cash dividends paid to minority interest in consolidated subsidiaries
(48)
(79)
Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in no change in scope of consolidation
―
(187)
Other, net
(98)
(150)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
48,457
(10,661)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
418
(303)
Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,239
(1,711)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
34,855
58,384
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiaries
576
2,460
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from mergers with unconsolidated subsidiaries
25
―
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
37,696
59,133
－４－
HANWA co.,ltd.
Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019
《Segment information》
Segment information by business category for the 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, is as follows:
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2018
Millions of yen
Reportable segment
Consoli-
Steel
Primary
Metal
Foods
Petroleum
Overseas
Sub-
Other
Total
Adjustment
Metal
Recycling
& chemicals
sales
total
dated
subsidiaries
Net sales
Customers
487,763
151,560
38,041
51,969
120,574
116,868
966,779
38,148
1,004,927
―
1,004,927
Inter-segment
5,180
4,317
3,327
746
6,050
33,775
53,399
1,158
54,558
(54,558)
―
Total
492,943
155,878
41,369
52,716
126,625
150,644
1,020,178
39,307
1,059,485
(54,558)
1,004,927
Segment income(loss)
7,766
96
1,031
1,020
850
673
11,439
451
11,890
(1,050)
10,839
2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2019
Millions of yen
Reportable segment
Consoli-
Steel
Primary
Metal
Foods
Petroleum
Overseas
Sub-
Other
Total
Adjustment
Metal
Recycling
& chemicals
sales
total
dated
subsidiaries
Net sales
Customers
489,225
120,846
39,973
51,481
94,036
107,533
903,097
42,927
946,024
―
946,024
Inter-segment
5,502
2,207
579
821
2,841
24,131
36,082
1,487
37,570
(37,570)
―
Total
494,727
123,054
40,552
52,302
96,877
131,665
939,179
44,415
983,595
(37,570)
946,024
Segment income(loss)
7,838
1,343
848
510
1,703
33
12,278
978
13,256
(2,442)
10,814
Notes:
"Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section.
Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments.
Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.
Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year, following the organizational change on April 1, 2019, Company reviewed the classification method for business segments and changed the reportable segments from "Metals & alloys" and "Non-ferrous metals" to "Primary Metal" and "Metal Recycling".
Segment information for the 2nd Quarter of the previous fiscal year has been recomposed by the new classification method.
－５－
November 11, 2019
Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2019(Japan GAAP)
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Outline of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2019
・ As for the interim result for this fiscal year, net sales have decreased by 6% in the same period of the previous year, hence reached to 946.0
billion yen, due to weak global market of metals and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales in reporting segments.
・ Regarding profit, operating profits have increased thanks to profit contributions from Petroleum & chemicals business, and also from Other
(Unit: billion yen, rounded down to 0.1 billions of yen)
Financial Position
Sep. 2019
Mar. 2019
Comparison with Mar. 2019
Main Factors
Change
rate
business. However, ordinary income was 10.8 billion yen, decreased by 0.2%, mainly due to increase in interest payments and loss on
investment in affiliates.
・ We plan to pay 75 yen as the interim dividend, but the year-end dividend will be disclosed as soon as such forecast becomes available.
Operating Results
1Q-2Q
1Q-2Q
Year-on-year
Main Factors
of FY2019
of FY2018
Change
rate
Total assets
892.7
(Current assets)
691.3
(Fixed assets)
201.3
Total liabilities
690.9
933.3
(40.5)
-4%
724.9
(33.5)
-5%
208.3
(6.9)
-3%
730.8
(39.9)
-5%
(Total Assets)
Total assets decreased by 4% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in trade receivables along with sales decline.
Trade notes and accounts receivables 368.7 billion yen (-11% from the end of the previous period)
Net sales
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
Operating income
Non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Ordinary income
946.0
1,004.9
(58.9)
-6%
39.7
37.9
1.7
5%
26.0
24.7
1.2
5%
13.6
13.1
0.4
4%
2.9
3.1
(0.2)
-8%
5.7
5.5
0.2
4%
10.8
10.8
(0.0)
-0%
(Net sales)
Net sales have decreased by 6% from the same period of the previous year. This was mainly due to weak global market of metals and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales in reporting segments.
(SG&A expenses)
SG & A expenses have increased 1.2 billion yen from the same period of previous year. 0.6 out of 1.2 billion yen was accounted for newly consolidated subsidiaries.
Our personnel expenses have increased 0.7 billion yen, including 0.2 billion yen from newly consolidated subsidiaries.
(Non-operating income/expenses)
(Interest-bearing debt)
358.6
(Net interest-bearing debt)
299.5
Net DER
*
160%/130%
Total net assets
201.8
(Equity capital)
183.2
(Valuation & translation
4.4
adjustments)
(Minority interests)
14.1
BPS (yen)
4,618.28
Shareholders' equity
187.6
Shareholders' equity ratio
*
21.0/23.8 %
363.2
(4.6)
-1%
303.9
(4.4)
-1%
*
-1pt
-1%
161%/131%
202.4
(0.6)
-0%
180.9
2.2
1%
7.2
(2.8)
-39%
14.2
(0.0)
-1%
4,632.55
(14.27)
-0%
188.2
(0.5)
-0%
20.2/22.8*%
0.9pt
―
(Liabilities)
Total liabilities decreased by 5% from the end of the previous year, due to the decrease in trade payables. As interest-bearing debt decreased by 1%, net debt-equity ratio was turned into 160%
（*130%).
(Net assets)
Total net assets decreased by 0.3% from the end of the previous year, mainly due to decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income including foreign currency translation adjustments.
Meanwhile shareholders' equity ratio was 21.0%(*23.8%), which is
0.9 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year. *Reflecting equity credit attributes of the subordinated loan
Extraordinary gain
Extraordinary loss
Income before income taxes and others
Income taxes
Net income
Owners of the Company(loss)
Non-controlling interests(loss)
0.9
0.4
0.5
―
3.9
1.3
2.6
―
7.8
9.8
(2.0)
-21%
2.9
3.5
(0.5)
-16%
4.8
6.3
(1.4)
-24%
5.1
6.5
(1.4)
-21%
(0.3)
(0.2)
(0.0)
39%
Non-operating income have decreased 0.2 billion yen and non- operating expenses have increased 0.2 billion yen. The breakdown of the main causes is as follows.
Dividends: increase of 0.3 billion yen(YoY)
Interest income: decrease of 0.5 billion yen(YoY)
Interest expenses: increase of 0.8 billion yen(YoY)
Foreign exchange loss : decrease of 0.7 billion yen(YoY)
(Extraordinary gain/loss)
Gain on sales of investment securities 0.7 billion yen : due to sales of securities
Cash Flow
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1Q-2Q
of FY2019
14.3
(5.0)
(10.6)
59.1
1Q-2Q
Year-on-year
of FY2018
Change
rate
(39.2)
53.6
―
(7.3)
2.2
-31%
48.4
(59.1)
―
37.6
21.4
57%
Main Factors
(Operating cash flows)
Due to increase in Deposits received and a smaller increase in working capital.
(Investment cash flows)
Due to purchase of investment securities and tangible fixed assets.
(Financial cash flows)
Due mainly to the redemption of bonds.
EPS (yen)
Comprehensive income
126.91
161.53
(34.62)
-21%
2.6
5.1
(2.4)
-47%
Loss on devaluation of investments securities 3.7billion yen : mainly due to decline in listed stocks
【Changes in Net Sales】
2,500
1st half
2nd half
2,074.6
2,000.0
2,000
1,791.1
【Quarterly Operating Results】
800
Net sales
8.1
Operating income
10
7.5
Segment
Information
Net sales
Segment income
Main Factors
1Q-2Q of
1Q-2Q of
rate
1Q-2Q of
1Q-2Q of
rate
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
1,500
1,514.0
1,069.6
1,054.0
954.1
1,000
798.4
500
715.6
836.9
1,004.9
946.0
600
6.1
6.9
6.9
6.7
8
400
6
553.3
4
200
497.4
507.4
516.3
472.4
473.6
2
Steel
494.7
492.9
0%
7.8
7.7
1%
Primary Metal
123.0
155.8
-21%
1.3
0.0
―
Metal Recycling
40.5
41.3
-2%
0.8
1.0
-18%
Foods
52.3
52.7
-1%
0.5
1.0
-50%
Petroleum & chemicals
96.8
126.6
-23%
1.7
0.8
―
Overseas sales
131.6
150.6
-13%
0.0
0.6
-95%
subsidiaries
Total for reportable
939.1
1,020.1
-8%
12.2
11.4
7%
segments
(Steel business)
Despite decrease in the sales volume, segment income increased due to revenue from large-scale property construction projects as well as high level of market price of steel products.
(Primary metals business)
Despite the increase of loss on investment in affiliates especially in SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD., segment income increased by the turnaround from foreign exchange losses in the same period of previous year to foreign exchange gains in this fiscal year. (Metal recycling business)
Segment income decreased due to decline of base metal prices in the same period of the previous year as well as decrease in the volume of both stainless and copper scrap.
(Foods business)
Segment income decreased due to shrinking margins of consolidated subsidiaries by stagnant market condition for shrimp and foreign exchange losses.
0
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019(E)
【Changes in Net Income】
25.0
1st half
2nd half
20.0
16.3
17.3
15.0
13.9
8.8
10.7
10.0
10.1
7.3
5.6
5.0
6.2
8.5
6.5
5.1
0.0
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019(E)
0
0
2018/1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2019/1Q
2Q
【Changes in Interest-bearing Debt】
500
Interest-bearing debt
Net DER
3
400
Reflecting subordinated loan
363.2
358.6
300
259.6
325.5
1.6
1.6
2
200
1.4
1.5
1.3
1.3
1
100
0
0
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019/1H
Other
44.4
39.3
13%
0.9
0.4
―
Total
983.5
1,059.4
-7%
13.2
11.8
11%
Adjustment
(37.5)
(54.5)
31%
(2.4)
(1.0)
―
Consolidated
946.0
1,004.9
-6%
10.8
10.8
-0%
(Petroleum & chemicals business)
Despite decreased volume by weak market of petroleum products, segment income increased mainly due to the expansion of profit margins of bunker fuel oil and biomass fuels such as palm kernel shells(PKS). (Overseas sales subsidiaries)
Segment income decreased due to price downturn in metal and nonferrous metal and volume decrease, mainly in the U.S.and ASEAN region.
Forecast
FY2019
FY2018
Cash Dividends
(Annual)
Previous
Revised
change
Net sales
2,200.0
2,000.0
2,074.6
-4%
Interim (yen)
Operating income
35.5
31.0
28.9
7%
Year-end (yen)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019
(estimated)
75.00
75.00
―
75.00
―
To be
determined
・ May
Decided to acquire 65% of the stocks of the SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO., LTD. which is a steel service center in
Topics
・ Aug
Vietnam.(By August 21, transaction was completed and changed name to HANWA SMC STEEL SERVICE HA NOI CO., LTD..)
We have published our first integrated report to replace our Annual Report.
Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 05:09:09 UTC