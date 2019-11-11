Hanwa : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019 0 11/11/2019 | 12:10am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019 (Japanese GAAP) November 11, 2019 Company name: HANWA Co.,Ltd. Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Stock exchange code: 8078 (URL http://www.hanwa.co.jp) Representative: Hironari Furukawa President Enquiries: Yoichi Nakagawa Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Phone +81-3-3544-2000 Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: November 11, 2019 Scheduled date of payout of dividend: December 2, 2019 (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) １．Consolidated financial results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated operating results （Percentage indicate a change from the previous year） Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of the Company For the 2nd Quarter (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) ended September 30, 2019 946,024 (5.9) 13,618 3.6 10,814 (0.2) 5,157 (21.4) ended September 30, 2018 1,004,927 20.1 13,147 14.7 10,839 (17.3) 6,564 (23.2) Note: Comprehensive income For the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2019 2,692 million yen (48.5) % For the Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2018 5,100 million yen (53.5) % Net income Net income per share per share(diluted) For the 2nd Quarter (yen) (yen) ended September 30, 2019 126.91 － ended September 30, 2018 161.53 － (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' Net assets equity ratio per share (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (％) (yen) As of September 30, 2019 892,732 201,800 21.0 4,618.28 As of March 31, 2019 933,307 202,459 20.2 4,632.55 Note: Shareholders' equity As of September 30, 2019 187,677 million yen As of March 31, 2019 188,245 million yen ２．Cash dividends Cash dividends per share 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Year-end Annual (yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) Year ended March 31, 2019 － 75.00 － 75.00 150.00 Year ended March 31, 2020 － 75.00 Year ending March 31, 2020 － － － （estimated） For more information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019" announced on November 11, 2019. ３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) （Percentage indicate a change from the previous year） Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income owners of the Company per share (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (Millions of yen) (％) (yen) Annual 2,000,000 (3.6) 31,000 7.3 18,500 (20.9) 10,700 (23.1) 263.32 For more information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019" announced on November 11, 2019.

The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information. －1－ HANWA Co., Ltd. Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019 《Consolidated Balance Sheets》 (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) Millions of yen March 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Assets Current assets; Cash and deposits 59,307 59,148 Trade notes and accounts receivable 416,394 368,742 Electronically recorded monetary claims 36,637 40,875 Securities 1,190 1,157 Inventories 140,633 143,219 Other 71,328 78,723 Allowance for doubtful receivables (504) (475) Total current assets 724,987 691,390 Investments and noncurrent receivables; Investment securities 101,900 92,647 Other 33,853 30,561 Allowance for doubtful receivables (1,327) (1,414) Total investments and other assets 134,426 121,794 Property and equipment; Land 33,864 34,128 Other 34,997 39,736 Total property and equipment 68,862 73,865 Other assets Intangible assets 5,031 5,682 Total other assets 5,031 5,682 Total 933,307 892,732 Liabilities and Net Assets Current liabilities; Short-term loans payable 92,851 103,898 Current portion of bonds payable 10,021 10,021 Trade notes and accounts payable 280,858 219,641 Electronically recorded obligations 4,964 17,862 Accrued bonuses 2,647 2,699 Provision for product warranties 253 150 Income taxes payable 3,486 3,085 Other 59,833 73,503 Total current liabilities 454,916 430,862 Noncurrent liabilities; Long-term loans payable 208,936 203,367 Bonds payable 50,034 40,024 Retirement benefits liabilities 5,950 5,951 Other 11,010 10,726 Total noncurrent liabilities 275,931 260,069 Net assets Shareholders' equity; Common stock 45,651 45,651 Retained earnings 139,036 141,277 Treasury stock (3,737) (3,727) Total shareholders' equity 180,949 183,200 Accumulated other comprehensive income; Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes 10,800 10,282 Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes 61 (548) Land revaluation difference, net of taxes 3,343 3,277 Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,435) (3,407) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (5,473) (5,127) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 7,295 4,476 Non-controlling interests 14,214 14,123 Total net assets 202,459 201,800 Total 933,307 892,732 －２－ HANWA Co., Ltd. Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019 《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》 (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) Millions of yen 2nd Quarter ended 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Net sales 1,004,927 946,024 Cost of sales 966,984 906,316 Gross profit 37,942 39,707 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,795 26,089 Operating income 13,147 13,618 Other income; Interest income 1,635 1,051 Dividend income 863 1,181 Other 694 710 Total other income 3,193 2,944 Other expenses; Interest expense 2,067 2,880 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method 172 551 Foreign exchange loss 2,418 1,619 Other 842 697 Total other expenses 5,501 5,748 Ordinary income 10,839 10,814 Extraordinary income; Gain on sales of property and equipment 410 201 Gain on sales of investment securities ― 780 Total extraordinary income 410 981 Extraordinary loss; Loss on sale of property and equipment 182 ― Loss on impairment of property and equipment ― 163 Loss on natural disaster 166 ― Loss on valuation of investment securities 1,011 3,718 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates ― 101 Total extraordinary loss 1,360 3,983 Income before income taxes 9,890 7,812 Income taxes 3,553 2,971 Net income 6,336 4,840 Net income attributable to Owners of the parent 6,564 5,157 non-controlling interests (227) (317) Other Comprehensive Income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes 2,855 (515) Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes 887 (609) Land revaluation difference ― (66) Foreign currency translation adjustment (671) (803) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of taxes 360 357 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for (4,668) (577) using equity method Total other comprehensive income (1,236) (2,214) Comprehensive Income 5,100 2,625 Comprehensive income attributable to; Owners of the parent 7,127 3,017 non-controlling interests (2,027) (391) －３－ HANWA co.,ltd. Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019 《Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows》 (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) Millions of yen 2nd Quarter ended 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities; Income before income taxes 9,890 7,812 Depreciation and amortization 2,324 2,500 Amortization of goodwill 425 265 Increase(decrease) in allowance for doubtful receivables 186 31 Interest and dividend income (2,498) (2,233) Interest expense 2,067 2,880 Share of loss(profit) of entities accounted for using equity method 172 551 Gain on sale of property and equipment (410) (201) Gain on sales of investment securities ― (780) Loss on sale of property and equipment 182 ― Loss on impairment of property and equipment ― 163 Loss on natural disaster 166 ― Loss on valuation of investments securities 1,011 3,718 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates ― 101 (Increase)decrease in trade receivables 1,872 47,179 (Increase)decrease in inventories (14,375) 5,420 Increase(decrease) in trade notes and accounts payable 1,341 (53,402) Increase(decrease) in deposits received 2,093 9,284 Increase(decrease) in advance received 23,479 6,592 (Increase)decrease in advance payments (71,133) (8,219) Increase(decrease) in retirement benefits 494 496 Other, net 8,584 (3,885) Sub total (34,123) 18,275 Interest and dividends received 1,713 2,447 Interest paid (2,030) (2,986) Income taxes paid (4,854) (3,387) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (39,293) 14,349 Cash flows from investing activities; Payment for time deposits (1,114) (675) Proceeds from refund of time deposits 1,260 1,600 Payment for purchase of property and equipment (3,418) (3,760) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,018 477 Payment for acquisition of investment securities (2,263) (2,924) Proceeds from sale and redemption of investment securities 255 22 (Increase)decrease in short - term loans receivable, net (2,585) 224 Increase in long - term loans receivable (363) (861) Collection of long-term loans receivable 853 2,112 Other, net (984) (1,312) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,342) (5,096) Cash flows from financing activities; Increase(decrease) in short-term loans, net 32,153 4,184 Increase(decrease) in commercial paper, net 10,000 ― Proceeds from long-term debt 295 5,374 Repayments of long-term debt (833) (6,745) Proceeds from issuance of bonds 19,892 ― Payment for redemption of bonds (10,010) (10,010) Payment for cash dividends (2,892) (3,046) Cash dividends paid to minority interest in consolidated subsidiaries (48) (79) Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting in no change in scope of consolidation ― (187) Other, net (98) (150) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 48,457 (10,661) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 418 (303) Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,239 (1,711) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 34,855 58,384 Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiaries 576 2,460 Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from mergers with unconsolidated subsidiaries 25 ― Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 37,696 59,133 －４－ HANWA co.,ltd. Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019 《Segment information》 Segment information by business category for the 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, is as follows: (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2018 Millions of yen Reportable segment Consoli- Steel Primary Metal Foods Petroleum Overseas Sub- Other Total Adjustment Metal Recycling & chemicals sales total dated subsidiaries Net sales Customers 487,763 151,560 38,041 51,969 120,574 116,868 966,779 38,148 1,004,927 ― 1,004,927 Inter-segment 5,180 4,317 3,327 746 6,050 33,775 53,399 1,158 54,558 (54,558) ― Total 492,943 155,878 41,369 52,716 126,625 150,644 1,020,178 39,307 1,059,485 (54,558) 1,004,927 Segment income(loss) 7,766 96 1,031 1,020 850 673 11,439 451 11,890 (1,050) 10,839 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2019 Millions of yen Reportable segment Consoli- Steel Primary Metal Foods Petroleum Overseas Sub- Other Total Adjustment Metal Recycling & chemicals sales total dated subsidiaries Net sales Customers 489,225 120,846 39,973 51,481 94,036 107,533 903,097 42,927 946,024 ― 946,024 Inter-segment 5,502 2,207 579 821 2,841 24,131 36,082 1,487 37,570 (37,570) ― Total 494,727 123,054 40,552 52,302 96,877 131,665 939,179 44,415 983,595 (37,570) 946,024 Segment income(loss) 7,838 1,343 848 510 1,703 33 12,278 978 13,256 (2,442) 10,814 Notes: "Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section. Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments. Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year, following the organizational change on April 1, 2019, Company reviewed the classification method for business segments and changed the reportable segments from "Metals & alloys" and "Non-ferrous metals" to "Primary Metal" and "Metal Recycling".

Segment information for the 2nd Quarter of the previous fiscal year has been recomposed by the new classification method. －５－ November 11, 2019 Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2019(Japan GAAP) HANWA Co., Ltd. Outline of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2019 ・ As for the interim result for this fiscal year, net sales have decreased by 6% in the same period of the previous year, hence reached to 946.0 billion yen, due to weak global market of metals and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales in reporting segments. ・ Regarding profit, operating profits have increased thanks to profit contributions from Petroleum & chemicals business, and also from Other (Unit: billion yen, rounded down to 0.1 billions of yen) Financial Position Sep. 2019 Mar. 2019 Comparison with Mar. 2019 Main Factors Change rate business. However, ordinary income was 10.8 billion yen, decreased by 0.2%, mainly due to increase in interest payments and loss on investment in affiliates. ・ We plan to pay 75 yen as the interim dividend, but the year-end dividend will be disclosed as soon as such forecast becomes available. Operating Results 1Q-2Q 1Q-2Q Year-on-year Main Factors of FY2019 of FY2018 Change rate Total assets 892.7 (Current assets) 691.3 (Fixed assets) 201.3 Total liabilities 690.9 933.3 (40.5) -4% 724.9 (33.5) -5% 208.3 (6.9) -3% 730.8 (39.9) -5% (Total Assets) Total assets decreased by 4% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in trade receivables along with sales decline. Trade notes and accounts receivables 368.7 billion yen (-11% from the end of the previous period) Net sales Gross profit SG&A expenses Operating income Non-operating income Non-operating expenses Ordinary income 946.0 1,004.9 (58.9) -6% 39.7 37.9 1.7 5% 26.0 24.7 1.2 5% 13.6 13.1 0.4 4% 2.9 3.1 (0.2) -8% 5.7 5.5 0.2 4% 10.8 10.8 (0.0) -0% (Net sales) Net sales have decreased by 6% from the same period of the previous year. This was mainly due to weak global market of metals and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales in reporting segments. (SG&A expenses) SG & A expenses have increased 1.2 billion yen from the same period of previous year. 0.6 out of 1.2 billion yen was accounted for newly consolidated subsidiaries. Our personnel expenses have increased 0.7 billion yen, including 0.2 billion yen from newly consolidated subsidiaries. (Non-operating income/expenses) (Interest-bearing debt) 358.6 (Net interest-bearing debt) 299.5 Net DER * 160%/130% Total net assets 201.8 (Equity capital) 183.2 (Valuation & translation 4.4 adjustments) (Minority interests) 14.1 BPS (yen) 4,618.28 Shareholders' equity 187.6 Shareholders' equity ratio * 21.0/23.8 % 363.2 (4.6) -1% 303.9 (4.4) -1% * -1pt -1% 161%/131% 202.4 (0.6) -0% 180.9 2.2 1% 7.2 (2.8) -39% 14.2 (0.0) -1% 4,632.55 (14.27) -0% 188.2 (0.5) -0% 20.2/22.8*% 0.9pt ― (Liabilities) Total liabilities decreased by 5% from the end of the previous year, due to the decrease in trade payables. As interest-bearing debt decreased by 1%, net debt-equity ratio was turned into 160% （*130%). (Net assets) Total net assets decreased by 0.3% from the end of the previous year, mainly due to decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income including foreign currency translation adjustments. Meanwhile shareholders' equity ratio was 21.0%(*23.8%), which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year. *Reflecting equity credit attributes of the subordinated loan Extraordinary gain Extraordinary loss Income before income taxes and others Income taxes Net income Owners of the Company(loss) Non-controlling interests(loss) 0.9 0.4 0.5 ― 3.9 1.3 2.6 ― 7.8 9.8 (2.0) -21% 2.9 3.5 (0.5) -16% 4.8 6.3 (1.4) -24% 5.1 6.5 (1.4) -21% (0.3) (0.2) (0.0) 39% Non-operating income have decreased 0.2 billion yen and non- operating expenses have increased 0.2 billion yen. The breakdown of the main causes is as follows. Dividends: increase of 0.3 billion yen(YoY) Interest income: decrease of 0.5 billion yen(YoY) Interest expenses: increase of 0.8 billion yen(YoY) Foreign exchange loss : decrease of 0.7 billion yen(YoY) (Extraordinary gain/loss) Gain on sales of investment securities 0.7 billion yen : due to sales of securities Cash Flow Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1Q-2Q of FY2019 14.3 (5.0) (10.6) 59.1 1Q-2Q Year-on-year of FY2018 Change rate (39.2) 53.6 ― (7.3) 2.2 -31% 48.4 (59.1) ― 37.6 21.4 57% Main Factors (Operating cash flows) Due to increase in Deposits received and a smaller increase in working capital. (Investment cash flows) Due to purchase of investment securities and tangible fixed assets. (Financial cash flows) Due mainly to the redemption of bonds. EPS (yen) Comprehensive income 126.91 161.53 (34.62) -21% 2.6 5.1 (2.4) -47% Loss on devaluation of investments securities 3.7billion yen : mainly due to decline in listed stocks 【Changes in Net Sales】 2,500 1st half 2nd half 2,074.6 2,000.0 2,000 1,791.1 【Quarterly Operating Results】 800 Net sales 8.1 Operating income 10 7.5 Segment Information Net sales Segment income Main Factors 1Q-2Q of 1Q-2Q of rate 1Q-2Q of 1Q-2Q of rate FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 1,500 1,514.0 1,069.6 1,054.0 954.1 1,000 798.4 500 715.6 836.9 1,004.9 946.0 600 6.1 6.9 6.9 6.7 8 400 6 553.3 4 200 497.4 507.4 516.3 472.4 473.6 2 Steel 494.7 492.9 0% 7.8 7.7 1% Primary Metal 123.0 155.8 -21% 1.3 0.0 ― Metal Recycling 40.5 41.3 -2% 0.8 1.0 -18% Foods 52.3 52.7 -1% 0.5 1.0 -50% Petroleum & chemicals 96.8 126.6 -23% 1.7 0.8 ― Overseas sales 131.6 150.6 -13% 0.0 0.6 -95% subsidiaries Total for reportable 939.1 1,020.1 -8% 12.2 11.4 7% segments (Steel business) Despite decrease in the sales volume, segment income increased due to revenue from large-scale property construction projects as well as high level of market price of steel products. (Primary metals business) Despite the increase of loss on investment in affiliates especially in SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD., segment income increased by the turnaround from foreign exchange losses in the same period of previous year to foreign exchange gains in this fiscal year. (Metal recycling business) Segment income decreased due to decline of base metal prices in the same period of the previous year as well as decrease in the volume of both stainless and copper scrap. (Foods business) Segment income decreased due to shrinking margins of consolidated subsidiaries by stagnant market condition for shrimp and foreign exchange losses. 0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019(E) 【Changes in Net Income】 25.0 1st half 2nd half 20.0 16.3 17.3 15.0 13.9 8.8 10.7 10.0 10.1 7.3 5.6 5.0 6.2 8.5 6.5 5.1 0.0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019(E) 0 0 2018/1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 2019/1Q 2Q 【Changes in Interest-bearing Debt】 500 Interest-bearing debt Net DER 3 400 Reflecting subordinated loan 363.2 358.6 300 259.6 325.5 1.6 1.6 2 200 1.4 1.5 1.3 1.3 1 100 0 0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019/1H Other 44.4 39.3 13% 0.9 0.4 ― Total 983.5 1,059.4 -7% 13.2 11.8 11% Adjustment (37.5) (54.5) 31% (2.4) (1.0) ― Consolidated 946.0 1,004.9 -6% 10.8 10.8 -0% (Petroleum & chemicals business) Despite decreased volume by weak market of petroleum products, segment income increased mainly due to the expansion of profit margins of bunker fuel oil and biomass fuels such as palm kernel shells(PKS). (Overseas sales subsidiaries) Segment income decreased due to price downturn in metal and nonferrous metal and volume decrease, mainly in the U.S.and ASEAN region. Forecast FY2019 FY2018 Cash Dividends (Annual) Previous Revised change Net sales 2,200.0 2,000.0 2,074.6 -4% Interim (yen) Operating income 35.5 31.0 28.9 7% Year-end (yen) FY2018 FY2019 FY2019 (estimated) 75.00 75.00 ― 75.00 ― To be determined ・ May Decided to acquire 65% of the stocks of the SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO., LTD. which is a steel service center in Topics ・ Aug Vietnam.(By August 21, transaction was completed and changed name to HANWA SMC STEEL SERVICE HA NOI CO., LTD..) We have published our first integrated report to replace our Annual Report. Ordinary income 28.0 18.5 23.3 -21% Annual (yen) Net income attributable 19.2 10.7 13.9 -23% Dividend payout ratio to owners of parent 150.00 ― ― 44% ― To be determined Attachments Original document

