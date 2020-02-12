Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hanwa Co., Ltd.    8078   JP3777800008

HANWA CO., LTD.

(8078)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hanwa : Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:39am EST

Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019

(Japanese GAAP)

February 12, 2020

Company name:

HANWA Co.,Ltd.

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo

Stock exchange code:

8078

(URL http://www.hanwa.co.jp)

Representative:

Hironari Furukawa

President

Enquiries:

Yoichi Nakagawa

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Phone +81-3-3544-2000

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: February 12, 2020

Scheduled date of payout of dividend: －

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

１．Consolidated financial results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the Company

For the 3rd Quarter

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

ended December 31, 2019

1,423,294

(8.7)

20,417

(4.3)

14,544

(22.4)

9,929

(12.4)

ended December 31, 2018

1,558,271

19.3

21,334

13.5

18,746

3.4

11,331

(7.5)

Note:

Comprehensive income

For the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019

6,797

million yen

295.5 %

For the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018

1,718

million yen

(89.3) %

Net income

Net income

per share

per share(diluted)

For the 3rd Quarter

(yen)

(yen)

ended December 31, 2019

244.34

ended December 31, 2018

278.86

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(yen)

As of December 31, 2019

897,468

202,868

21.2

4,682.83

As of March 31, 2019

933,307

202,459

20.2

4,632.55

Note:

Shareholders' equity

As of December 31, 2019

190,300

million yen

As of March 31, 2019

188,245

million yen

２．Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-end

Annual

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

Year ended March 31, 2019

75.00

75.00

150.00

Year ending March 31, 2020

75.00

Year ending March 31, 2020

25.00

100.00

（estimated）

  • For more information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendment to Forecast of Dividend for FY2019" announced on February 12, 2020.

３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of the Company

per share

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen)

(％)

(Millions of yen) (％)

(Millions of yen) (％)

(yen)

Annual

2,000,000

(3.6)

31,000

7.3

18,500

(20.9)

10,700

(23.1)

263.30

  • The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.

－1－

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019

《Consolidated Balance Sheets》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets;

Cash and deposits

59,307

53,964

Trade notes and accounts receivable

416,394

365,059

Electronically recorded monetary claims

36,637

32,699

Securities

1,190

1,174

Inventories

140,633

142,335

Other

71,328

99,123

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(504)

(483)

Total current assets

724,987

693,875

Investments and noncurrent receivables;

Investment securities

101,900

93,868

Other

33,853

31,247

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(1,327)

(1,509)

Total investments and other assets

134,426

123,605

Property and equipment;

Land

33,864

34,126

Other

34,997

40,040

Total property and equipment

68,862

74,167

Other assets

Intangible assets

5,031

5,820

Total other assets

5,031

5,820

Total

933,307

897,468

Liabilities and Net Assets

Current liabilities;

Short-term loans payable

92,851

108,613

Current portion of bonds payable

10,021

10,021

Trade notes and accounts payable

280,858

216,578

Electronically recorded obligations

4,964

19,301

Accrued bonuses

2,647

1,565

Provision for product warranties

253

516

Income taxes payable

3,486

2,391

Other

59,833

74,051

Total current liabilities

454,916

433,038

Noncurrent liabilities;

Long-term loans payable

208,936

204,180

Bonds payable

50,034

40,024

Retirement benefits liabilities

5,950

5,906

Other

11,010

11,450

Total noncurrent liabilities

275,931

261,561

Net assets

Shareholders' equity;

Common stock

45,651

45,651

Retained earnings

139,036

143,074

Treasury stock

(3,737)

(3,728)

Total shareholders' equity

180,949

184,997

Accumulated other comprehensive income;

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes

10,800

11,106

Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes

61

363

Land revaluation difference, net of taxes

3,343

3,277

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,435)

(4,482)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(5,473)

(4,962)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,295

5,302

Non-controlling interests

14,214

12,567

Total net assets

202,459

202,867

Total

933,307

897,468

－２－

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019

《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

Millions of yen

3rd Quarter ended

3rd Quarter ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net sales

1,558,271

1,423,294

Cost of sales

1,499,359

1,363,454

Gross profit

58,911

59,839

Selling, general and administrative expenses

37,577

39,421

Operating income

21,334

20,417

Other income;

Interest income

3,172

1,616

Dividend income

1,317

1,655

Other

871

937

Total other income

5,360

4,209

Other expenses;

Interest expense

3,566

4,149

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

604

2,609

Foreign exchange loss

2,380

2,355

Other

1,396

968

Total other expenses

7,948

10,082

Ordinary income

18,746

14,544

Extraordinary income;

Gain on sales of property and equipment

412

208

Gain on sales of investment securities

806

Total extraordinary income

412

1,014

Extraordinary loss;

Loss on sale of property and equipment

191

Loss on impairment of property and equipment

298

Loss on natural disaster

43

Loss on valuation of investment securities

1,846

426

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates

149

Total extraordinary loss

2,081

873

Income before income taxes

17,078

14,685

Income taxes

6,004

5,880

Net income

11,073

8,805

Net income attributable to

Owners of the parent

11,331

9,929

non-controlling interests

(258)

(1,123)

Other Comprehensive Income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes

(6,173)

312

Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes

1,012

302

Land revaluation difference

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(206)

(560)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of taxes

541

536

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

(4,529)

(2,598)

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(9,354)

(2,008)

Comprehensive Income

1,718

6,797

Comprehensive income attributable to;

Owners of the parent

3,779

8,738

non-controlling interests

(2,060)

(1,941)

－３－

HANWA co.,ltd.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019

《Segment information》

Segment information by business category for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, is as follows:

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2018

Millions of yen

Reportable segment

Consoli-

Steel

Primary

Metal

Foods

Petroleum

Overseas

Sub-

Other

Total

Adjustment

Metal

Recycling

& chemicals

sales

total

dated

subsidiaries

Net sales

Customers

758,019

229,441

56,991

79,333

182,274

193,430

1,499,491

58,780

1,558,271

1,558,271

Inter-segment

8,101

6,326

4,613

978

8,731

47,707

76,458

2,095

78,553

(78,553)

Total

766,121

235,767

61,605

80,311

191,005

241,137

1,575,949

60,875

1,636,825

(78,553)

1,558,271

Segment income(loss)

11,938

3,841

1,742

1,509

1,629

906

21,568

502

22,071

(3,324)

18,746

3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2019

Millions of yen

Reportable segment

Consoli-

Steel

Primary

Metal

Foods

Petroleum

Overseas

Sub-

Other

Total

Adjustment

Metal

Recycling

& chemicals

sales

total

dated

subsidiaries

Net sales

Customers

731,842

188,592

58,698

79,079

145,652

156,495

1,360,359

62,935

1,423,294

1,423,294

Inter-segment

8,792

3,165

854

1,001

5,804

35,012

54,631

2,108

56,739

(56,739)

Total

740,634

191,758

59,553

80,080

151,456

191,507

1,414,990

65,043

1,480,034

(56,739)

1,423,294

Segment income(loss)

11,279

(40)

1,514

884

2,832

414

16,886

1,276

18,162

(3,617)

14,544

Notes:

  1. "Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section.
  2. Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments.
  3. Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.
  4. Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year, following the organizational change on April 1, 2019, Company reviewed the classification method for business segments and changed the reportable segments from "Metals & alloys" and "Non-ferrous metals" to "Primary Metal" and "Metal Recycling".
    Segment information for the 3rd Quarter of the previous fiscal year has been recomposed by the new classification method.

－４－

February 12, 2020

Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY2019(Japan GAAP)

HANWA Co., Ltd.

Outline of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY2019

As for the 3rd quarter result for this fiscal year, net sales have decreased by 9% in the same period of the previous year, hence reached to 1,423.2

billion yen, due to weak global market of nonferrous metals, ferroalloy products and petroleum, as well as decline of volumes and sales in reporting

segments. Operating profit declined 4% year on year, to 20.4 billion yen chiefly because profits decreased in the Steel business and MetalsAlloys

(Unit: billion yen, rounded down to 0.1 billions of yen)

Financial Position

Dec. 2019

Mar. 2019

Comparison with Mar. 2019

Main Factors

Change

rate

business, and ordinary income stood at 14.5 billion yen, down 22% from the same period of the previous year mainly due to decrease in interest

income and increase of loss on investment in affiliates .

We paid 75 yen as the interim dividend and plan to pay additional 25 yen as the year-end dividend.

Total assets

897.4

933.3

(35.8)

-4%

(Current assets)

693.8

724.9

(31.1)

-4%

(Total Assets)

Total assets decreased by 4% from the end of the previous year, due to decrease in trade receivables along with sales decline.

Operating Results

Net sales

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

Operating income

Non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Ordinary income

Extraordinary gain

1Q-3Q

1Q-3Q

Year-on-year

Main Factors

of FY2019

of FY2018

Change

rate

1,423.2

1,558.2

(134.9)

-9%

(Net sales)

Net sales have decreased by 9% from the same period of the

59.8

58.9

0.9

2%

previous year. This was mainly due to weak global market of

nonferrous metals, ferroalloy products and petroleum, as well as

39.4

37.5

1.8

5%

decline of volumes and sales in reporting segments.

(SG&A expenses)

20.4

21.3

(0.9)

-4%

SG & A expenses have increased 1.8 billion yen from the same

4.2

5.3

(1.1)

-21%

period of previous year. 1.0 out of 1.8 billion yen was

accounted for newly consolidated subsidiaries.

10.0

7.9

2.1

27%

Our personnel expenses have increased 0.9 billion yen,

including 0.3 billion yen from newly consolidated subsidiaries.

14.5

18.7

(4.2)

-22%

(Non-operating income/expenses)

Non-operating income has decreased 1.1 billion yen and Non-

1.0

0.4

0.6

146%

operating expenses have increased 2.1 billion yen. The

(Fixed assets)

203.5

208.3

(4.7)

-2%

Total liabilities

694.6

730.8

(36.2)

-5%

(Interest-bearing debt)

364.1

363.2

0.8

0%

(Net interest-bearing debt)

310.1

303.9

6.2

2%

Net DER

*

*

2.0pt

1%

163%/132%

161%/131%

Total net assets

202.8

202.4

0.4

0%

(Equity capital)

184.9

180.9

4.0

2%

(Valuation & translation

5.3

7.2

(1.9)

-27%

adjustments)

(Minority interests)

12.5

14.2

(1.6)

-12%

BPS (yen)

4,682.83

4,632.55

50.28

1%

Shareholders' equity

190.3

188.2

2.0

1%

Shareholders' equity ratio

21.2/24.0*%

20.2/22.8*%

1.0pt

5%

Changes in Net Sales

Trade notes and accounts receivables 365.0 billion yen (-12% from the end of the previous period).

(Liabilities)

Total liabilities decreased by 5% from the end of the previous year, due to the decrease in trade payables. As interest-bearing debt increased by 0.2%, net debt-equity ratio was turned into 163%

*132%).

(Net assets)

Total net assets increased by 0.2% from the end of the previous year, due to the carryover of retained earnings, the appropriation of surplus for year-end dividend and decrease of foreign currency translation adjustments.

Meanwhile shareholders' equity ratio was 21.2%(*24.0%), which is

1.0 percentage point higher than the end of the previous year. *Reflecting equity credit attributes of the subordinated loan

Quarterly Operating Results

Extraordinary loss

Income before income taxes and others

Income taxes

Net income

Owners of the Company(loss)

Non-controlling interests(loss)

EPS (yen)

Comprehensive income

0.8

2.0

(1.2)

-58%

breakdown of the main causes is as follows.

Dividends: increase of 0.3 billion yen(YoY)

14.6

17.0

(2.3)

-14%

Interest income: decrease of 1.5 billion yen(YoY)

Loss on investment in affiliates: increase of 2.0 billion

5.8

6.0

(0.1)

-2%

yen(YoY)

8.8

11.0

(2.2)

-20%

(Extraordinary gain/loss)

9.9

11.3

(1.4)

-12%

Gain on sales of investment securities 0.8 billion yen : due to sales

(1.1)

(0.2)

(0.8)

335%

of listed stocks

Gain on sales of fixed assets 0.2 billion yen : due to sales of real

244.34

278.86

(34.52)

-12%

estate held by consolidated subsidiaries

6.7

1.7

5.0

296%

Loss on devaluation of investments securities 0.4billion yen :

mainly due to decline in listed stocks

2,500

1sthalf

2nd half

3stquarter

2,000

1,791.1

2,074.6

2,000.0

1,069.6

1,053.9

1,514.0

954.1

1,500

798.4

1,558.2

1,423.2

1,306.5

1,000

1,098.8

1,004.9

836.9

715.6

500

946.0

0

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019(E)

800

Netsales

Operating income

10

6.9

8.1

7.5

6.9

6.7

8

600

6.1

6.6

6

400

507.4

553.3

516.3

4

497.4

472.4

473.5

477.2

200

2

0

0

2018/1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2019/1Q

2Q

3Q

Segment

Information

Net sales

Segment income

Main Factors

1Q-3Q of

1Q-3Q of

rate

1Q-3Q of

1Q-3Q of

rate

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

Changes in Net Income

Changes in Interest-bearing Debt

Steel

Primary Metal

Metal Recycling

Foods

Petroleum & chemicals

Overseas sales

subsidiaries

Total for reportable

segments

740.6

766.1

-3%

191.7

235.7

-19%

59.5

61.6

-3%

80.0

80.3

-0%

151.4

191.0

-21%

191.5

241.1

-21%

1,414.9

1,575.9

-10%

11.2

11.9

-6%

  1. 3.8 -101%

1.5 1.7 -13%

0.8

1.5

-41%

2.8

1.6

74%

0.4

0.9

-54%

16.8

21.5

-22%

(Steel business)

Both net sales and volumes declined due to sluggish demand, and segment income decreased mainly due to declining profit margins at domestic subsidiaries in sluggish domestic steel market.

(Primary metals business)

Segment income decreased mainly due to decrease in interest income and the increase of loss on investment in affiliates especially in

SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD.. (Metal recycling business)

Segment income decreased due to decline of base metal prices in the same period of the previous year as well as decrease in the volume of both aluminum and stainless scrap.

(Foods business)

Segment income decreased reflecting stagnant market condition for marine products, shrinking margins of newly consolidated subsidiary Maruhon Honma Suisan Co.,Ltd. and a decrease in foreign exchange gains.

20.0

17.3

16.3

15.0

8.8

13.9

10.1

10.7

7.3

5.5

10.0

12.2

11.3

9.7

9.9

8.5

5.0

6.2

6.5

5.1

0.0

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019(E)

Reflecting subordinated loan

400

363.2

364.1

325.5

2

300

1.6

1.6

259.6

1.5

200

1.4

1

100

1.3

1.3

0

0

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019/3Q

Other

Total

Adjustment

Consolidated

65.0

60.8

7%

1,480.0

1,636.8

-10%

(56.7)

(78.5)

-28%

1,423.2

1,558.2

-9%

1.2

0.5

154%

18.1

22.0

-18%

(3.6)

(3.3)

9%

14.5

18.7

-22%

(Petroleum & chemicals business)

Despite decreased volume by weak market of petroleum products, segment income increased mainly due to the expansion of profit margins of bunker fuel oil and biomass fuels such as palm kernel shells(PKS).

(Overseas sales subsidiaries)

Segment income decreased due to price douwnturn in metal and nonferrous metal and volume decrease, mainly in the U.S.and ASEAN region.

Forecast

FY2019

(Annual)

Net sales

2,000.0

Operating income

31.0

FY2018

change

2,074.6 -4%

28.9 7%

Cash Dividends

Interim (yen)

Year-end (yen)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

(estimated)

75.00

75.00

75.00

25.00

Aug.

Acquired 65% of the stocks of the SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO.,LTD.(and changed name to HANWA SMC STEEL

Topics

SERVICE HA NOI CO., LTD.) We have published our first integrated report to replace our Annual Report.

Nov. Start full-scale operation of the comprehensive steel processing center with Daming International Holdings in China.

Ordinary income

18.5

Net income attributable

10.7

to owners of parent

23.3 -21%

13.9 -23%

Annual (yen)

Dividend payout ratio

150.00

100.00

44%

38%

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 07:38:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANWA CO., LTD.
02:39aHANWA : Notice Concerning Amendment to Forecast of Dividend for FY2019
PU
02:39aHANWA : Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019
PU
02:39aHANWA : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan
PU
2019HANWA : Related Pictures （Notice Concerning partly acquisition of steel r..
PU
2019HANWA : Notice Concerning partly acquisition of steel rebar fabricator in Myanma..
PU
2019HANWA : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019
PU
2019HANWA : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial resu..
PU
2019HANWA : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan
PU
2019China's GEM eyes nickel, cobalt output from Indonesia by August 2020
RE
2019HANWA CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 941 B
EBIT 2020 27 650 M
Net income 2020 8 900 M
Debt 2020 320 B
Yield 2020 4,29%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 111 B
Technical analysis trends HANWA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3 125,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 720,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironari Furukawa President & Representative Director
Shuji Kita Chairman
Hiroshi Serizawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Akihiko Ogasawara Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Osamu Seki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANWA CO., LTD.-3.68%1 006
VALE S.A.-2.27%61 969
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED1.50%23 320
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-9.06%17 436
ARCELORMITTAL6.07%15 186
POSCO--.--%15 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group