Hanwa : Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019

Scheduled date of issue of audited financial statements: February 12, 2020
Scheduled date of payout of dividend: －
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
１．Consolidated financial results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated operating results
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the Company
For the 3rd Quarter
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
ended December 31, 2019
1,423,294
(8.7)
20,417
(4.3)
14,544
(22.4)
9,929
(12.4)
ended December 31, 2018
1,558,271
19.3
21,334
13.5
18,746
3.4
11,331
(7.5)
Note:
Comprehensive income
For the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019
6,797
million yen
295.5 %
For the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018
1,718
million yen
(89.3) %
Net income
Net income
per share
per share(diluted)
For the 3rd Quarter
(yen)
(yen)
ended December 31, 2019
244.34
－
ended December 31, 2018
278.86
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets
equity ratio
per share
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(yen)
As of December 31, 2019
897,468
202,868
21.2
4,682.83
As of March 31, 2019
933,307
202,459
20.2
4,632.55
Note:
Shareholders' equity
As of December 31, 2019
190,300
million yen
As of March 31, 2019
188,245
million yen
２．Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-end
Annual
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
Year ended March 31, 2019
－
75.00
－
75.00
150.00
Year ending March 31, 2020
－
75.00
－
Year ending March 31, 2020
25.00
100.00
（estimated）
For more information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Amendment to Forecast of Dividend for FY2019" announced on February 12, 2020.
３．Forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
（Percentage indicate a change from the previous year）
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of the Company
per share
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen)
(％)
(Millions of yen) (％)
(Millions of yen) (％)
(yen)
Annual
2,000,000
(3.6)
31,000
7.3
18,500
(20.9)
10,700
(23.1)
263.30
The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019
《Consolidated Balance Sheets》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets;
Cash and deposits
59,307
53,964
Trade notes and accounts receivable
416,394
365,059
Electronically recorded monetary claims
36,637
32,699
Securities
1,190
1,174
Inventories
140,633
142,335
Other
71,328
99,123
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(504)
(483)
Total current assets
724,987
693,875
Investments and noncurrent receivables;
Investment securities
101,900
93,868
Other
33,853
31,247
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(1,327)
(1,509)
Total investments and other assets
134,426
123,605
Property and equipment;
Land
33,864
34,126
Other
34,997
40,040
Total property and equipment
68,862
74,167
Other assets
Intangible assets
5,031
5,820
Total other assets
5,031
5,820
Total
933,307
897,468
Liabilities and Net Assets
Current liabilities;
Short-term loans payable
92,851
108,613
Current portion of bonds payable
10,021
10,021
Trade notes and accounts payable
280,858
216,578
Electronically recorded obligations
4,964
19,301
Accrued bonuses
2,647
1,565
Provision for product warranties
253
516
Income taxes payable
3,486
2,391
Other
59,833
74,051
Total current liabilities
454,916
433,038
Noncurrent liabilities;
Long-term loans payable
208,936
204,180
Bonds payable
50,034
40,024
Retirement benefits liabilities
5,950
5,906
Other
11,010
11,450
Total noncurrent liabilities
275,931
261,561
Net assets
Shareholders' equity;
Common stock
45,651
45,651
Retained earnings
139,036
143,074
Treasury stock
(3,737)
(3,728)
Total shareholders' equity
180,949
184,997
Accumulated other comprehensive income;
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes
10,800
11,106
Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes
61
363
Land revaluation difference, net of taxes
3,343
3,277
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1,435)
(4,482)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(5,473)
(4,962)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
7,295
5,302
Non-controlling interests
14,214
12,567
Total net assets
202,459
202,867
Total
933,307
897,468
HANWA Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019
《Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income》
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
Millions of yen
3rd Quarter ended
3rd Quarter ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Net sales
1,558,271
1,423,294
Cost of sales
1,499,359
1,363,454
Gross profit
58,911
59,839
Selling, general and administrative expenses
37,577
39,421
Operating income
21,334
20,417
Other income;
Interest income
3,172
1,616
Dividend income
1,317
1,655
Other
871
937
Total other income
5,360
4,209
Other expenses;
Interest expense
3,566
4,149
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
604
2,609
Foreign exchange loss
2,380
2,355
Other
1,396
968
Total other expenses
7,948
10,082
Ordinary income
18,746
14,544
Extraordinary income;
Gain on sales of property and equipment
412
208
Gain on sales of investment securities
―
806
Total extraordinary income
412
1,014
Extraordinary loss;
Loss on sale of property and equipment
191
―
Loss on impairment of property and equipment
―
298
Loss on natural disaster
43
―
Loss on valuation of investment securities
1,846
426
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of affiliates
―
149
Total extraordinary loss
2,081
873
Income before income taxes
17,078
14,685
Income taxes
6,004
5,880
Net income
11,073
8,805
Net income attributable to
Owners of the parent
11,331
9,929
non-controlling interests
(258)
(1,123)
Other Comprehensive Income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes
(6,173)
312
Deferred gains or losses on hedges, net of taxes
1,012
302
Land revaluation difference
―
―
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(206)
(560)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of taxes
541
536
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
(4,529)
(2,598)
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(9,354)
(2,008)
Comprehensive Income
1,718
6,797
Comprehensive income attributable to;
Owners of the parent
3,779
8,738
non-controlling interests
(2,060)
(1,941)
HANWA co.,ltd.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019
《Segment information》
Segment information by business category for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, is as follows:
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2018
Millions of yen
Reportable segment
Consoli-
Steel
Primary
Metal
Foods
Petroleum
Overseas
Sub-
Other
Total
Adjustment
Metal
Recycling
& chemicals
sales
total
dated
subsidiaries
Net sales
Customers
758,019
229,441
56,991
79,333
182,274
193,430
1,499,491
58,780
1,558,271
―
1,558,271
Inter-segment
8,101
6,326
4,613
978
8,731
47,707
76,458
2,095
78,553
(78,553)
―
Total
766,121
235,767
61,605
80,311
191,005
241,137
1,575,949
60,875
1,636,825
(78,553)
1,558,271
Segment income(loss)
11,938
3,841
1,742
1,509
1,629
906
21,568
502
22,071
(3,324)
18,746
3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2019
Millions of yen
Reportable segment
Consoli-
Steel
Primary
Metal
Foods
Petroleum
Overseas
Sub-
Other
Total
Adjustment
Metal
Recycling
& chemicals
sales
total
dated
subsidiaries
Net sales
Customers
731,842
188,592
58,698
79,079
145,652
156,495
1,360,359
62,935
1,423,294
―
1,423,294
Inter-segment
8,792
3,165
854
1,001
5,804
35,012
54,631
2,108
56,739
(56,739)
―
Total
740,634
191,758
59,553
80,080
151,456
191,507
1,414,990
65,043
1,480,034
(56,739)
1,423,294
Segment income(loss)
11,279
(40)
1,514
884
2,832
414
16,886
1,276
18,162
(3,617)
14,544
Notes:
"Other" comprises businesses that are not included in reportable segments, such as lumber section and machinery section.
Adjustments for segment income include inter-segment elimination and Group costs that have not been distributed to reportable segments. These group costs consist mainly of expenses of administrative departments.
Segment income or loss is adjusted between ordinary income on the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income.
Since the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year, following the organizational change on April 1, 2019, Company reviewed the classification method for business segments and changed the reportable segments from "Metals & alloys" and "Non-ferrous metals" to "Primary Metal" and "Metal Recycling".
Segment information for the 3rd Quarter of the previous fiscal year has been recomposed by the new classification method.
