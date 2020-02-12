Hanwa : Notice Concerning Amendment to Forecast of Dividend for FY2019

IR NEWS
Date: February 12, 2020
Contact:
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yoichi Nakagawa
Tel: +81-3-3544-2000
Notice Concerning Amendment to Forecast of Dividend for FY2019
Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") hereby announces the following amendment to the forecast of dividend for
FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020), previously announced on November 11, 2019, as follows:
|
1. Contents of amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(yen)
|
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
|
|
Interim
|
Year-end
|
Annual
|
Previous forecasts
|
|
(to be determined)
|
(to be determined)
|
Revised forecasts
|
|
25.00
|
100.00
|
Paid for FY2019
|
75.00
|
|
|
Paid for FY2018
|
75.00
|
75.00
|
150.00
|
(ended March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
2. Reason for the amendment
As announced in the " Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019" released on November 11, 2019, consolidated financial results for FY2019 is expected to be lower than initially announced forecast, and year-end dividend forecast was not determined. However, comprehensively considering business performance outlook and financial conditions, Hanwa decided to pay 25.00 yen per share as year-end dividend.
As a result, the annual dividend for FY2019 will be 100.00 yen per share, including 75.00 yen of interim dividend already paid.
# # #
Disclaimer
Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 07:38:00 UTC