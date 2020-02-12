Hanwa : Notice Concerning Amendment to Forecast of Dividend for FY2019

IR NEWS

Date: February 12, 2020

Contact:

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yoichi Nakagawa

Tel: +81-3-3544-2000

Notice Concerning Amendment to Forecast of Dividend for FY2019

Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") hereby announces the following amendment to the forecast of dividend for

FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020), previously announced on November 11, 2019, as follows:

1. Contents of amendment (yen) Cash dividends per share Interim Year-end Annual Previous forecasts (to be determined) (to be determined) Revised forecasts 25.00 100.00 Paid for FY2019 75.00 Paid for FY2018 75.00 75.00 150.00 (ended March 31, 2019)

2. Reason for the amendment

As announced in the " Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019" released on November 11, 2019, consolidated financial results for FY2019 is expected to be lower than initially announced forecast, and year-end dividend forecast was not determined. However, comprehensively considering business performance outlook and financial conditions, Hanwa decided to pay 25.00 yen per share as year-end dividend.

As a result, the annual dividend for FY2019 will be 100.00 yen per share, including 75.00 yen of interim dividend already paid.

# # #