Hanwa : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019

IR NEWS

Date: November 11, 2019

Contact:

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yoichi Nakagawa

Tel: +81-3-3544-2000

Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and

Dividend for FY2019

Based on recent business performance, Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") hereby announces the following amendments to the forecasts of consolidated financial results and dividend for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020), previously announced on August 9, 2019, as follows:

1. Amendments to the Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020).

(1) Contents of amendments

(Millions of yen) Consolidated Consolidated Net income Consolidated Consolidated attributable to operating ordinary net income net sales owners of the income income per share (yen) parent Previous forecasts (A) 2,200,000 35,500 28,000 19,200 472.50 Revised forecasts (B) 2,000,000 31,000 18,500 10,700 263.30 Amount changed (B - A) -200,000 -4,500 -9,500 -8,500 - % of change -9.1 -12.7 -33.9 -44.3 - (Reference) 2,074,600 28,904 23,395 13,914 342.41 Actual results for FY2018

(2) Reason for the amendments

Consolidated net sales and operating income are expected to be lower than previously announced forecast, under weak demands in each business segment, due to decrease of total transaction volume and decline in commodity prices including petroleum and non-ferrous metal products.

In addition, result of SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD. (hereinafter SAMANCOR), our equity-method affiliate, could not meet our expectation at beginning of the fiscal year and business environment surrounding SAMNCOR is expected to remain severe for the time being, hence ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent company are also expected to be lower than previously announced forecast.

The amount of possible uncollectible or late collection of receivables at our consolidated subsidiary, HANWA SINGAPORE (PRIVATE) LTD. which Hanwa announced on June 5, 2019, has not been determined at this point and has not taken into account in revised forecasts.

