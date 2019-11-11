Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hanwa Co., Ltd.    8078   JP3777800008

HANWA CO., LTD.

(8078)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hanwa : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 12:10am EST

IR NEWS

Date: November 11, 2019

Contact:

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yoichi Nakagawa

Tel: +81-3-3544-2000

Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and

Dividend for FY2019

Based on recent business performance, Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") hereby announces the following amendments to the forecasts of consolidated financial results and dividend for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020), previously announced on August 9, 2019, as follows:

1. Amendments to the Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020).

(1) Contents of amendments

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated

Consolidated

Net income

Consolidated

Consolidated

attributable to

operating

ordinary

net income

net sales

owners of the

income

income

per share (yen)

parent

Previous forecasts (A)

2,200,000

35,500

28,000

19,200

472.50

Revised forecasts (B)

2,000,000

31,000

18,500

10,700

263.30

Amount changed (B - A)

-200,000

-4,500

-9,500

-8,500

-

% of change

-9.1

-12.7

-33.9

-44.3

-

(Reference)

2,074,600

28,904

23,395

13,914

342.41

Actual results for FY2018

(2) Reason for the amendments

Consolidated net sales and operating income are expected to be lower than previously announced forecast, under weak demands in each business segment, due to decrease of total transaction volume and decline in commodity prices including petroleum and non-ferrous metal products.

In addition, result of SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD. (hereinafter SAMANCOR), our equity-method affiliate, could not meet our expectation at beginning of the fiscal year and business environment surrounding SAMNCOR is expected to remain severe for the time being, hence ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent company are also expected to be lower than previously announced forecast.

The amount of possible uncollectible or late collection of receivables at our consolidated subsidiary, HANWA SINGAPORE (PRIVATE) LTD. which Hanwa announced on June 5, 2019, has not been determined at this point and has not taken into account in revised forecasts.

1 / 2

IR NEWS

2. Amendments to the Forecasts of Dividend for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020).

(1) Contents of amendments

(yen)

Cash dividends per share

Interim

Year-end

Annual

Previous forecasts

75.00

75.00

150.00

Revised forecasts

(undetermined)

(undetermined)

Paid for FY2019

75.00

Paid for FY2018

75.00

75.00

150.00

(ended March 31, 2019)

(2) Reason for the amendments

Hanwa considers sustainable returns to shareholders to be one of the main policies. While stable dividend payment to shareholders is our primary policy, we dedicate to constant improvement in our profitability, aiming to increase dividends as our basic revenue level and returns from our strategic investments improve. Based on the policy, Hanwa originally planned to pay the interim dividend of 75.00 yen and the year-end dividend of 75.00 yen per share for FY2019.

However, as explained on the previous page, there are many uncertain factors that cannot be taken into account in forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2019 at this point, such as the impact on the value of our interests in SAMANCOR, our strategic investee, that could not significantly meet our projection at beginning of the fiscal year, the impact of fluctuations in the stock prices of listed securities held by us and the collection of overdue receivables at HANWA SINGAPORE (PRIVATE) LTD. As a result, we will promptly announce the forecast for the year-end dividend as soon as forecast for the future performance becomes available.

(Note)

The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.

# # #

2 / 2

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 05:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANWA CO., LTD.
12:10aHANWA : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019
PU
12:10aHANWA : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial resu..
PU
12:10aHANWA : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan
PU
11/05China's GEM eyes nickel, cobalt output from Indonesia by August 2020
RE
09/27HANWA CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/29HANWA : Notice Concerning completion of partial acquisition and name change of s..
PU
08/09HANWA : Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2019
PU
08/09HANWA : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan
PU
07/05Tsingshan, partners face cost hike at Indonesia battery chemicals plant - sou..
RE
05/07HANWA : Notice Concerning partly acquisition of coil service center, SMC Hanoi i..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 028 B
EBIT 2020 30 200 M
Net income 2020 16 208 M
Debt 2020 320 B
Yield 2020 4,81%
P/E ratio 2020 8,09x
P/E ratio 2021 7,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 131 B
Technical analysis trends HANWA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3 667,50  JPY
Last Close Price 3 225,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironari Furukawa President & Representative Director
Shuji Kita Chairman
Hiroshi Serizawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Akihiko Ogasawara Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Osamu Seki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANWA CO., LTD.19.09%1 202
VALE-3.90%62 746
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED128.64%20 170
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-13.69%18 141
NUCOR7.24%16 716
ARCELORMITTAL-14.65%16 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group