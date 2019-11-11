Hanwa : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019
Date: November 11, 2019
Contact:
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yoichi Nakagawa
Tel: +81-3-3544-2000
Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and
Dividend for FY2019
Based on recent business performance, Hanwa Co., Ltd. ("Hanwa") hereby announces the following amendments to the forecasts of consolidated financial results and dividend for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020), previously announced on August 9, 2019, as follows:
1. Amendments to the Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020).
(1) Contents of amendments
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated
Consolidated
Net income
Consolidated
Consolidated
attributable to
operating
ordinary
net income
net sales
owners of the
income
income
per share (yen)
parent
Previous forecasts (A)
2,200,000
35,500
28,000
19,200
472.50
Revised forecasts (B)
2,000,000
31,000
18,500
10,700
263.30
Amount changed (B - A)
-200,000
-4,500
-9,500
-8,500
-
% of change
-9.1
-12.7
-33.9
-44.3
-
(Reference)
2,074,600
28,904
23,395
13,914
342.41
Actual results for FY2018
(2) Reason for the amendments
Consolidated net sales and operating income are expected to be lower than previously announced forecast, under weak demands in each business segment, due to decrease of total transaction volume and decline in commodity prices including petroleum and non-ferrous metal products.
In addition, result of SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD. (hereinafter SAMANCOR), our equity-method affiliate, could not meet our expectation at beginning of the fiscal year and business environment surrounding SAMNCOR is expected to remain severe for the time being, hence ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent company are also expected to be lower than previously announced forecast.
The amount of possible uncollectible or late collection of receivables at our consolidated subsidiary, HANWA SINGAPORE (PRIVATE) LTD. which Hanwa announced on June 5, 2019, has not been determined at this point and has not taken into account in revised forecasts.
2. Amendments to the Forecasts of Dividend for FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020).
(1) Contents of amendments
(yen)
Cash dividends per share
Interim
Year-end
Annual
Previous forecasts
75.00
75.00
150.00
Revised forecasts
(undetermined)
(undetermined)
Paid for FY2019
75.00
Paid for FY2018
75.00
75.00
150.00
(ended March 31, 2019)
(2) Reason for the amendments
Hanwa considers sustainable returns to shareholders to be one of the main policies. While stable dividend payment to shareholders is our primary policy, we dedicate to constant improvement in our profitability, aiming to increase dividends as our basic revenue level and returns from our strategic investments improve. Based on the policy, Hanwa originally planned to pay the interim dividend of 75.00 yen and the year-end dividend of 75.00 yen per share for FY2019.
However, as explained on the previous page, there are many uncertain factors that cannot be taken into account in forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2019 at this point, such as the impact on the value of our interests in SAMANCOR, our strategic investee, that could not significantly meet our projection at beginning of the fiscal year, the impact of fluctuations in the stock prices of listed securities held by us and the collection of overdue receivables at HANWA SINGAPORE (PRIVATE) LTD. As a result, we will promptly announce the forecast for the year-end dividend as soon as forecast for the future performance becomes available.
(Note)
The above forecasts reflect assumptions and prospects based on the information currently available. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from this information.
