HANWA CO LTD

HANWA CO LTD

(8078)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hanwa : Notice Concerning completion of partial acquisition and name change of steel coil service center in Vietnam

0
08/29/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

P RESS RELEASE

August 30, 2019

HANWA CO.,LTD.

Notice Concerning completion of partial acquisition and name change of steel coil service center in Vietnam

As Hanwa Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Hanwa") announced on May 7,2019, partial acquisition of the stocks of SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO., LTD. ,a steel coil service center affiliated with SMC Trading Investment JSC, all the procedures have been completed, getting approval of commercial registration on August 21, 2019, that includes change of company name.

Former company name : SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO.,LTD.

New company name

: HANWA SMC STEEL SERVICE HA NOI COMPANY LIMITED

Establishment

:

August, 2011

Address

: LOT47,QUANG MINH INDUSTRIAL ZONE,

QUANG MINH TOWN,ME LINH DISTRICT, HANOI, VIETNAM

Facilities

: Two large size slitters, one large-scale leveler

Processing ability

:

10,000MT/ month

Share held by Hanwa

:

65% of total shares

Running the steel coil service center by Hanwa's leadership, Hanwa is aiming further expansion of steel sheet business in Hanoi area, Vietnam, where economic development is anticipated.

For further information, please contact : Hanwa Co., Ltd. Tokyo Secretarial Office +81-3-3544-2000

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:30:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 122 B
EBIT 2020 31 150 M
Net income 2020 18 283 M
Debt 2020 320 B
Yield 2020 5,59%
P/E ratio 2020 6,17x
P/E ratio 2021 5,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,20x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart HANWA CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Hanwa Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANWA CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3 922,50  JPY
Last Close Price 2 774,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 65,5%
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironari Furukawa President & Representative Director
Shuji Kita Chairman
Hiroshi Serizawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Akihiko Ogasawara Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Osamu Seki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANWA CO LTD1.65%1 056
VALE-14.75%53 657
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-9.38%18 313
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED82.82%15 907
NUCOR-10.04%14 339
ARCELORMITTAL-31.70%13 898
