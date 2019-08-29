Hanwa : Notice Concerning completion of partial acquisition and name change of steel coil service center in Vietnam

P RESS RELEASE
August 30, 2019
HANWA CO.,LTD.
Notice Concerning completion of partial acquisition and name change of steel coil service center in Vietnam
As Hanwa Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Hanwa") announced on May 7,2019, partial acquisition of the stocks of SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO., LTD. ,a steel coil service center affiliated with SMC Trading Investment JSC, all the procedures have been completed, getting approval of commercial registration on August 21, 2019, that includes change of company name.
Former company name : SMC HA NOI ONE MEMBER CO.,LTD.
|
New company name
|
: HANWA SMC STEEL SERVICE HA NOI COMPANY LIMITED
|
Establishment
|
:
|
August, 2011
|
Address
|
: LOT47,QUANG MINH INDUSTRIAL ZONE,
|
|
|
QUANG MINH TOWN,ME LINH DISTRICT, HANOI, VIETNAM
|
Facilities
|
: Two large size slitters, one large-scale leveler
|
Processing ability
|
:
|
10,000MT/ month
|
Share held by Hanwa
|
:
|
65% of total shares
Running the steel coil service center by Hanwa's leadership, Hanwa is aiming further expansion of steel sheet business in Hanoi area, Vietnam, where economic development is anticipated.
For further information, please contact : Hanwa Co., Ltd. Tokyo Secretarial Office +81-3-3544-2000
Disclaimer
Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:30:06 UTC