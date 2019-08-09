Hanwa : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

IR NEWS

HANWA Co., Ltd.

13-11-chome, Tsukiji

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

JAPAN

Date: August 9, 2019

The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

(1)Performance

FY2016－FY2019 Reference Planned Period FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 1st Quarter (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Forecast) (Actual) (Progress rate) (Forecast) Net Sales (bn) 1,514.0 1,791.1 2,074.6 2,200.0 472.4 21.5% 2,400.0 ① STEADY 19.1 20.1 18.8 20.5 5.1 25.0% 22.0 Quanti ② SPEEDY 3.1 5.8 4.3 7.0 1.0 14.4% 8.0 tative Ordinary income Sub total 22.2 26.0 23.2 27.5 6.1 22.3% 30.0 Object (bn) ③ STRATEGIC 0.7 (0.6) 0.0 0.5 0.2 40.3% 1.0 ives Adjustment 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 - - Total 22.9 25.5 23.3 28.0 6.4 23.0% 31.0 New customers 697 601 725 677 167 24.7% (In total) (697) (1,298) (2,023) (2,700) (2,190) (81.1%) Investment Amount (bn) 11.2 29.1 17.0 2.1 (In total) (11.2) (40.3) (57.3) (50.0) (59.4) (118.8%)

※① STEADY… Revenue from established business

(Ordinary income from HANWA after deducting dividend income from subsidiaries and resource investments)

SPEEDY…Revenue from group companies

(Ordinary income from consolidated subsidiaries, dividends from non-consolidated subsidiaries and equity in earnings of affiliates (excluding resource investees))

STRATEGIC…Revenue from strategic investments

(Equity in earnings of affiliates from resource investees and dividends from strategic investments)

(2)Progress

Rate of progress of HANWA's total ordinary income was 23.0% to its forecast for the fiscal year. Rate of progress of HANWA group business consisting of "STEADY" and "SPEEDY" was 22.3%, and the rate of "STRATEGIC" (natural resources investments) was 40.3%. The situation of our "3S" is as follows.

STEADY…Although total transaction volume has decreased under weak demands in various areas of commodities, progress was as planned due to efforts to secure highly profitable transactions and to improve the profitability of

some products.

SPEEDY…Profit margin of domestic group companies including "SOKOKA (quick delivery, small lot,

processing)" businesses has declined due to sluggish steel demand. Transaction volume of steel and non-ferrous metals in overseas sales subsidiaries has also decreased due to influence of trade frictions between U.S. and China and so on. As a result, progress was less than standard rate (25%).

STRATEGIC…While SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD., our equity-method affiliate, has not contributed to profit of the 1st Quarter due to decline in chromium price and increase of production costs by surge of electric cost and so on. However, profit has been ensured with dividend income from strategic investees such as Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. As a result, progress was better than standard rate.

(Note) The numbers of quantitative objectives mentioned above were made based on the obtainable information as of August 9, 2019. The actual results may differ due to various factors. Especially, "STRATEGIC" results may fluctuate due to future trends of natural resources prices and/or currency.

# # #