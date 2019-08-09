Hanwa : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

IR NEWS
HANWA Co., Ltd.
13-11-chome, Tsukiji
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
JAPAN
Date: August 9, 2019
The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan
(1)Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2016－FY2019
|
|
|
Reference
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Planned Period
|
|
FY2016
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
|
FY2019
|
|
FY2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Actual)
|
(Actual)
|
(Actual)
|
(Forecast)
|
(Actual)
|
(Progress rate)
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales (bn)
|
|
1,514.0
|
1,791.1
|
2,074.6
|
2,200.0
|
472.4
|
21.5%
|
2,400.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
① STEADY
|
19.1
|
20.1
|
18.8
|
20.5
|
5.1
|
25.0%
|
22.0
|
Quanti
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
② SPEEDY
|
3.1
|
5.8
|
4.3
|
7.0
|
1.0
|
14.4%
|
8.0
|
tative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
Sub total
|
22.2
|
26.0
|
23.2
|
27.5
|
6.1
|
22.3%
|
30.0
|
Object
|
(bn)
|
③ STRATEGIC
|
0.7
|
(0.6)
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
40.3%
|
1.0
|
ives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
22.9
|
25.5
|
23.3
|
28.0
|
6.4
|
23.0%
|
31.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New customers
|
|
697
|
601
|
725
|
677
|
167
|
24.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In total)
|
|
(697)
|
(1,298)
|
(2,023)
|
(2,700)
|
(2,190)
|
(81.1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Amount (bn)
|
|
11.2
|
29.1
|
17.0
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In total)
|
|
(11.2)
|
(40.3)
|
(57.3)
|
(50.0)
|
(59.4)
|
(118.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
※① STEADY… Revenue from established business
(Ordinary income from HANWA after deducting dividend income from subsidiaries and resource investments)
-
SPEEDY…Revenue from group companies
(Ordinary income from consolidated subsidiaries, dividends from non-consolidated subsidiaries and equity in earnings of affiliates (excluding resource investees))
-
STRATEGIC…Revenue from strategic investments
(Equity in earnings of affiliates from resource investees and dividends from strategic investments)
(2)Progress
Rate of progress of HANWA's total ordinary income was 23.0% to its forecast for the fiscal year. Rate of progress of HANWA group business consisting of "STEADY" and "SPEEDY" was 22.3%, and the rate of "STRATEGIC" (natural resources investments) was 40.3%. The situation of our "3S" is as follows.
-
STEADY…Although total transaction volume has decreased under weak demands in various areas of commodities, progress was as planned due to efforts to secure highly profitable transactions and to improve the profitability of
some products.
-
SPEEDY…Profit margin of domestic group companies including "SOKOKA (quick delivery, small lot,
processing)" businesses has declined due to sluggish steel demand. Transaction volume of steel and non-ferrous metals in overseas sales subsidiaries has also decreased due to influence of trade frictions between U.S. and China and so on. As a result, progress was less than standard rate (25%).
-
STRATEGIC…While SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD., our equity-method affiliate, has not contributed to profit of the 1st Quarter due to decline in chromium price and increase of production costs by surge of electric cost and so on. However, profit has been ensured with dividend income from strategic investees such as Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. As a result, progress was better than standard rate.
(Note) The numbers of quantitative objectives mentioned above were made based on the obtainable information as of August 9, 2019. The actual results may differ due to various factors. Especially, "STRATEGIC" results may fluctuate due to future trends of natural resources prices and/or currency.
# # #
Disclaimer
Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 04:15:07 UTC