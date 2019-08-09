Log in
Hanwa : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

08/09/2019 | 12:16am EDT

IR NEWS

HANWA Co., Ltd.

13-11-chome, Tsukiji

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

JAPAN

Date: August 9, 2019

The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

(1)Performance

FY2016FY2019

Reference

Planned Period

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1st Quarter

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Forecast)

(Actual)

(Progress rate)

(Forecast)

Net Sales (bn)

1,514.0

1,791.1

2,074.6

2,200.0

472.4

21.5%

2,400.0

STEADY

19.1

20.1

18.8

20.5

5.1

25.0%

22.0

Quanti

SPEEDY

3.1

5.8

4.3

7.0

1.0

14.4%

8.0

tative

Ordinary income

Sub total

22.2

26.0

23.2

27.5

6.1

22.3%

30.0

Object

(bn)

STRATEGIC

0.7

(0.6)

0.0

0.5

0.2

40.3%

1.0

ives

Adjustment

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

-

Total

22.9

25.5

23.3

28.0

6.4

23.0%

31.0

New customers

697

601

725

677

167

24.7%

(In total)

(697)

(1,298)

(2,023)

(2,700)

(2,190)

(81.1%)

Investment Amount (bn)

11.2

29.1

17.0

2.1

(In total)

(11.2)

(40.3)

(57.3)

(50.0)

(59.4)

(118.8%)

※① STEADY… Revenue from established business

(Ordinary income from HANWA after deducting dividend income from subsidiaries and resource investments)

  • SPEEDY…Revenue from group companies

(Ordinary income from consolidated subsidiaries, dividends from non-consolidated subsidiaries and equity in earnings of affiliates (excluding resource investees))

  • STRATEGIC…Revenue from strategic investments

(Equity in earnings of affiliates from resource investees and dividends from strategic investments)

(2)Progress

Rate of progress of HANWA's total ordinary income was 23.0% to its forecast for the fiscal year. Rate of progress of HANWA group business consisting of "STEADY" and "SPEEDY" was 22.3%, and the rate of "STRATEGIC" (natural resources investments) was 40.3%. The situation of our "3S" is as follows.

  • STEADY…Although total transaction volume has decreased under weak demands in various areas of commodities, progress was as planned due to efforts to secure highly profitable transactions and to improve the profitability of

some products.

  • SPEEDY…Profit margin of domestic group companies including "SOKOKA (quick delivery, small lot,

processing)" businesses has declined due to sluggish steel demand. Transaction volume of steel and non-ferrous metals in overseas sales subsidiaries has also decreased due to influence of trade frictions between U.S. and China and so on. As a result, progress was less than standard rate (25%).

  • STRATEGIC…While SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD., our equity-method affiliate, has not contributed to profit of the 1st Quarter due to decline in chromium price and increase of production costs by surge of electric cost and so on. However, profit has been ensured with dividend income from strategic investees such as Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. As a result, progress was better than standard rate.

(Note) The numbers of quantitative objectives mentioned above were made based on the obtainable information as of August 9, 2019. The actual results may differ due to various factors. Especially, "STRATEGIC" results may fluctuate due to future trends of natural resources prices and/or currency.

# # #

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 04:15:07 UTC
