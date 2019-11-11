Log in
Hanwa : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

0
11/11/2019 | 12:10am EST

IR NEWS

HANWA Co., Ltd.

13-11-chome, Tsukiji

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

JAPAN

Date: November 11, 2019

The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

(1) Performance

FY2016FY2019

Planned Period

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Annual

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Target)

(Actual)

(Progress rate)

(Forecast)

Net Sales (bn)

1,514.0

1,791.1

2,074.6

2,200.0

946.0

43.0%

2,000.0

STEADY

19.1

20.1

18.8

20.5

9.6

46.9%

20.0

Quanti

SPEEDY

3.1

5.8

4.3

7.0

1.7

24.4%

5.0

tative

Ordinary income

Sub total

22.2

26.0

23.2

27.5

11.3

41.2%

25.0

Object

(bn)

STRATEGIC

0.7

(0.6)

0.0

0.5

(0.5)

-

(6.5)

ives

Adjustment

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

-

Total

22.9

25.5

23.3

28.0

10.8

38.6%

18.5

New customers

697

601

725

677

344

50.8%

(In total)

(697)

(1,298)

(2,023)

(2,700)

(2,367)

(87.7%)

Investment Amount (bn)

11.2

29.1

17.0

3.1

(In total)

(11.2)

(40.3)

(57.3)

(50.0)

(60.4)

(120.8%)

Target for FY2020 will be presented as soon as the next Medium-term Business plan (FY2020FY2022) is announced. ※① STEADY… Revenue from established business

(Ordinary income from HANWA after deducting dividend income from subsidiaries and resource investments)

  • SPEEDY…Revenue from group companies

(Ordinary income from consolidated subsidiaries, dividends from non-consolidated subsidiaries and equity in earnings of affiliates (excluding resource investees))

  • STRATEGIC…Revenue from strategic investments

(Equity in earnings of affiliates from resource investees and dividends from strategic investments)

(2) Progress

Progress rate of HANWA group business consisting of "STEADY" and "SPEEDY" was 41.2% to ordinary income target for the fiscal year. Meanwhile, "STRATEGIC" (natural resources investments) could not contributed to profit of 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2019. The situation of our "3S" so far is as follows.

  • STEADY…Although total transaction volume has decreased under weak demands in each business segments, business has progressed generally as planned with efforts to stabilize and improve profitability of some products,

and we could succeed to secure of highly profitable transactions.

  • SPEEDY…Profit margin of domestic group companies including "SOKOKA (quick delivery, small lot, processing)" businesses has declined due to sluggish steel demand. Transaction volume of steel and non-ferrous metals in overseas sales subsidiaries has also decreased mainly due to influence of trade frictions between U.S. and

China. As a result, progress was significantly less than standard rate (50%).

  • STRATEGIC…Result of SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD. (hereinafter SAMANCOR), our equity-method affiliate, could not meet our expectation at beginning of the fiscal year and have not contributed to profit of the 2nd Quarter due to decline in chromium price, decrease of sales volume and increase of production costs by surge of electric cost and so on. Business environment surrounding SAMNCOR is expected to remain severe for the time being, and equity in earnings of affiliates from SAMANCOR is expected to record loss in this fiscal year.

(Note) The numbers of quantitative objectives mentioned above were made based on the obtainable information as of August 9, 2019. The actual results may differ due to various factors. Especially, "STRATEGIC" results may fluctuate due to future trends of natural resources prices and/or currency.

# # #

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 05:09:08 UTC
