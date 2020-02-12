Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hanwa Co., Ltd.    8078   JP3777800008

HANWA CO., LTD.

(8078)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hanwa : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:39am EST

IR NEWS

HANWA Co., Ltd.

13-11-chome, Tsukiji

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

JAPAN

Date: February 12, 2020

The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

(1) Performance

FY2016FY2019

Planned Period

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Annual

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Forecast)

(Actual)

(Progress rate)

Net Sales (bn)

1,514.0

1,791.1

2,074.6

2,000.0

1,423.2

71.2%

STEADY

19.1

20.1

18.8

20.0

14.7

73.7%

Quanti

SPEEDY

3.1

5.8

4.3

5.0

2.5

50.3%

tative

Ordinary income

Sub total

22.2

26.0

23.2

25.0

17.2

69.0%

Object

(bn)

STRATEGIC

0.7

(0.6)

0.0

(6.5)

(2.7)

-

ives

Adjustment

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

Total

22.9

25.5

23.3

18.5

14.5

78.6%

New customers

697

601

725

677

533

78.7%

(In total)

(697)

(1,298)

(2,023)

(2,700)

(2,556)

(94.7%)

Investment Amount (bn)

11.2

29.1

17.0

4.2

(In total)

(11.2)

(40.3)

(57.3)

(50.0)

(61.5)

(123.0%)

Target for FY2020 will be presented as soon as the next Medium-term Business plan (FY2020FY2022) is announced. ※① STEADY… Revenue from established business

(Ordinary income from HANWA after deducting dividend income from subsidiaries and resource investments)

  • SPEEDY…Revenue from group companies

(Ordinary income from consolidated subsidiaries, dividends from non-consolidated subsidiaries and equity in earnings of affiliates (excluding resource investees))

  • STRATEGIC…Revenue from strategic investments

(Equity in earnings of affiliates from resource investees and dividends from strategic investments)

(2) Progress

Progress rate of HANWA group business consisting of "STEADY" and "SPEEDY" was 69.0% against ordinary income forecast for the fiscal year. Meanwhile, "STRATEGIC" (natural resources investments) posted a loss of

2.7 billion yen (forecast for the fiscal year is estimated to be a loss of 6.5 billion yen). The situation of our "3S" so far is as follows.

  • STEADY…Although total transaction volume has decreased under weak demand in each business area, business has progressed generally as planned due to the shift to highly profitable products and transactions, such as Petroleum & chemicals business and Lumber business in Other business segment.
  • SPEEDY…Profit margin of domestic group companies including "SOKOKA (quick delivery, small lot,

processing)" businesses have declined due to sluggish steel demand. Transaction volume of steel and non-ferrous metals in overseas sales subsidiaries has also decreased mainly due to influence of trade frictions between U.S. and China. As a result, progress was less than standard progress rate (75%).

  • STRATEGIC…Equity in losses of affiliates from SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD. (hereinafter SAMANCOR) has expanded and we expect a loss of 6.5 billion yen, including depreciation and amortization like mining rights, for the fiscal year.

Business environment surrounding SAMANCOR and other ferrochrome producers continues to be challenging,

1 / 2

including decline in market price, due to worldwide weak demand for stainless steel mainly caused by the influence of trade frictions between U.S. and China, and excessive supplies from Chinese producers. Meanwhile, in South Africa, where SAMANCOR is located, cost of electric power continues to soar due to financial difficulties faced by ESKOM, a state-owned electric power company. In addition, planned power outages and demands for reductions in electricity consumption by ESKOM pushed up SAMANCOR's production costs. As a result, SAMANCOR's marginal profits from the production and sale of ferrochrome have declined significantly, which has led to a deterioration in profitability and negative free cash flow.

Under these circumstances, SAMANCOR has notified labor unions of its personnel reduction plan, and has also requested relevant authorities to provide political support for issues of electric power and mineral resources. We are also repeatedly engaged in discussions with several Chinese companies that are substantial controlling shareholders of SAMANCOR, and we are also working together with them to reduce SAMANCOR's production costs, including improvements of refining processes of ferrochrome.

However, although results of the above efforts gradually appear, we anticipate that it will take a certain amount of time to recover SAMANCOR's performance, including improvements in external environment, thus we are currently carefully reviewing SAMANCOR's business plans and the value of our interests in SAMANCOR. We will promptly announce any relevant facts if there are any significant effects to our forecasts of consolidated financial results for FY2019.

(Note) The numbers of quantitative objectives mentioned above were made based on the obtainable information as of February 12, 2020. The actual results may differ due to various factors. Especially, "STRATEGIC" results may fluctuate due to future trends of natural resources prices and/or currency.

# # #

2 / 2

Disclaimer

Hanwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 07:38:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANWA CO., LTD.
02:39aHANWA : Notice Concerning Amendment to Forecast of Dividend for FY2019
PU
02:39aHANWA : Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2019
PU
02:39aHANWA : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan
PU
2019HANWA : Related Pictures （Notice Concerning partly acquisition of steel r..
PU
2019HANWA : Notice Concerning partly acquisition of steel rebar fabricator in Myanma..
PU
2019HANWA : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019
PU
2019HANWA : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial resu..
PU
2019HANWA : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan
PU
2019China's GEM eyes nickel, cobalt output from Indonesia by August 2020
RE
2019HANWA CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 941 B
EBIT 2020 27 650 M
Net income 2020 8 900 M
Debt 2020 320 B
Yield 2020 4,29%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 7,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 111 B
Technical analysis trends HANWA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3 125,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 720,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironari Furukawa President & Representative Director
Shuji Kita Chairman
Hiroshi Serizawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Akihiko Ogasawara Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Osamu Seki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANWA CO., LTD.-3.68%1 006
VALE S.A.-2.27%61 969
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED1.50%23 320
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-9.06%17 436
ARCELORMITTAL6.07%15 186
POSCO--.--%15 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group