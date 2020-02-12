Hanwa : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

IR NEWS

Date: February 12, 2020

The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan

(1) Performance

FY2016－FY2019 Planned Period FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Annual (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Forecast) (Actual) (Progress rate) Net Sales (bn) 1,514.0 1,791.1 2,074.6 2,000.0 1,423.2 71.2% ① STEADY 19.1 20.1 18.8 20.0 14.7 73.7% Quanti ② SPEEDY 3.1 5.8 4.3 5.0 2.5 50.3% tative Ordinary income Sub total 22.2 26.0 23.2 25.0 17.2 69.0% Object (bn) ③ STRATEGIC 0.7 (0.6) 0.0 (6.5) (2.7) - ives Adjustment 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 - Total 22.9 25.5 23.3 18.5 14.5 78.6% New customers 697 601 725 677 533 78.7% (In total) (697) (1,298) (2,023) (2,700) (2,556) (94.7%) Investment Amount (bn) 11.2 29.1 17.0 4.2 (In total) (11.2) (40.3) (57.3) (50.0) (61.5) (123.0%)

※Target for FY2020 will be presented as soon as the next Medium-term Business plan (FY2020－FY2022) is announced. ※① STEADY… Revenue from established business

(Ordinary income from HANWA after deducting dividend income from subsidiaries and resource investments)

SPEEDY…Revenue from group companies

(Ordinary income from consolidated subsidiaries, dividends from non-consolidated subsidiaries and equity in earnings of affiliates (excluding resource investees))

STRATEGIC…Revenue from strategic investments

(Equity in earnings of affiliates from resource investees and dividends from strategic investments)

(2) Progress

Progress rate of HANWA group business consisting of "STEADY" and "SPEEDY" was 69.0% against ordinary income forecast for the fiscal year. Meanwhile, "STRATEGIC" (natural resources investments) posted a loss of

2.7 billion yen (forecast for the fiscal year is estimated to be a loss of 6.5 billion yen). The situation of our "3S" so far is as follows.

STEADY…Although total transaction volume has decreased under weak demand in each business area, business has progressed generally as planned due to the shift to highly profitable products and transactions, such as Petroleum & chemicals business and Lumber business in Other business segment.

SPEEDY…Profit margin of domestic group companies including "SOKOKA (quick delivery, small lot,

processing)" businesses have declined due to sluggish steel demand. Transaction volume of steel and non-ferrous metals in overseas sales subsidiaries has also decreased mainly due to influence of trade frictions between U.S. and China. As a result, progress was less than standard progress rate (75%).

STRATEGIC…Equity in losses of affiliates from SAMANCOR CHROME HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LTD. (hereinafter SAMANCOR) has expanded and we expect a loss of 6.5 billion yen, including depreciation and amortization like mining rights, for the fiscal year.

Business environment surrounding SAMANCOR and other ferrochrome producers continues to be challenging,

