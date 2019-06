By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace Co. (012450.SE) is planning to buy U.S. engine maker EDAC Technologies Holding Co. for $300 million.

Hanwha Aerospace, a unit of defense equipment maker Hanwha Group, aims to complete the acquisition by end of this year, the South Korean firm said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

As at end-2018, Hanwha Aerospace had total assets worth 7.4 trillion won (US$6.3 billion).

