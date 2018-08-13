Log in
HANWHA Q CELLS CO LTD -ADR (HQCL)
  Report  
Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR : Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call

08/13/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ: HQCL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 13, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-C6F47574CDA9F.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 055 M
EBIT 2018 85,4 M
Net income 2018 46,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,82
P/E ratio 2019 30,74
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 690 M
Technical analysis trends HANWHA Q CELLS CO LTD -ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target -34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seong-Woo Nam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jung-Pyo Seo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Seung Heon Kim Independent Director
Hyun Chul Chun Independent Director
Joon-Gil Yoon Director, Head-Global Sales Planning & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANWHA Q CELLS CO LTD -ADR18.23%690
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD-23.18%2 139
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO LTD--.--%1 570
REC SILICON-44.17%236
GINTECH ENERGY CORPORATION--.--%220
MOTECH INDUSTRIES INC--.--%199
