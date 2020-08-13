Hao Tian Development : Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjournment thereof

昊天發展集團有限公司

Hao Tian Development Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00474)

Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjournment thereof

I/We,1

of

being holder(s) of2 shares of HK$0.01

each in the share capital of HAO TIAN DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED (the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF

THE MEETING or3

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the ''Meeting''), to be held at 10/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 3 September 2020 (or at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR4 AGAINST4

To approve, ratify and confirm (a) the Subscription Agreement and the Shareholders ' Agreement dated 5 June 2020 in relation to the formation of joint venture and any transactions contemplated thereunder; and (b) the conditional Put Option Deed and to authorise any one or more of the Directors to take and/or authorise any action (including entering into any supplemental or amendment agreement) such acts as they may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient for the purposes of giving effect to or in connection with the Subscription Agreement, the Shareholders ' Agreement and the Put Option Deed and any transaction contemplated thereunder. To approve, ratify and confirm (a) the conditional Share Option Deed entered into between the Company and Co-High in respect of the grant of the Share Options to Co-High for subscription of 609,188,681 Option Shares at the initial exercise price of HK$0.25 per Option Share (subject to adjustments) and the grant of the Share Options and all the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the grant of the Specific Mandate to the Directors to issue and allot the Option Shares to Co-High pursuant to the Share Option Deed and to authorise any one or more of the Directors to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents which he/they consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the Share Option Deed and the allotment and issue of the Option Shares to Co-High.

Dated this: day of 2020.

Signature(s)5:

Notes: