Hapag-Lloyd AG: Change in core shareholders' stake in Hapag-Lloyd AG

18.06.2019 / 17:06

Hamburg, 18 June 2019





Change in core shareholders' stake in Hapag-Lloyd AG

Hapag-Lloyd AG announces an increased participation of two core shareholders, which has reduced the free float to below nine percent. "We naturally regret the reduced free float, but the demand among our anchor shareholders also underlines their interest in and commitment to Hapag-Lloyd as a strategic investment," said Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Executive Officer of Hapag-Lloyd AG.



Shareholder structure of Hapag-Lloyd AG as of 18 June 2019

CSAV Germany Container Holding GmbH

27.3% Klaus Michael Kühne (incl. Kühne Holding AG

and Kühne Maritime GmbH)

25.5% Qatar Investment Authority, through its

subsidiary Qartar Holding LLC

14.5% HGV Hamburgische Gesellschaft für Vermögens-

und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH

13.9% The Public Investment Fund on behalf of the

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.2% Free float* 8.6%

Percentages have been rounded

* The free float includes institutional shareholders with shareholding of less than 5%



About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 235 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 12,800 employees and 398 offices in 128 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.



