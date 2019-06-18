Log in
HAPAG-LLOYD AG

(HLAG)
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Change in core shareholders' stake in Hapag-Lloyd AG

06/18/2019 | 11:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Change in core shareholders' stake in Hapag-Lloyd AG

18.06.2019 / 17:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 18 June 2019


Change in core shareholders' stake in Hapag-Lloyd AG

Hapag-Lloyd AG announces an increased participation of two core shareholders, which has reduced the free float to below nine percent. "We naturally regret the reduced free float, but the demand among our anchor shareholders also underlines their interest in and commitment to Hapag-Lloyd as a strategic investment," said Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Executive Officer of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
 

Shareholder structure of Hapag-Lloyd AG as of 18 June 2019

CSAV Germany Container Holding GmbH
 		 27.3%
Klaus Michael Kühne (incl. Kühne Holding AG
and Kühne Maritime GmbH)
 		 25.5%
Qatar Investment Authority, through its
subsidiary Qartar Holding LLC
 		 14.5%
HGV Hamburgische Gesellschaft für Vermögens-
und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH
 		 13.9%
The Public Investment Fund on behalf of the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
 		 10.2%
Free float* 8.6%
 

Percentages have been rounded
* The free float includes institutional shareholders with shareholding of less than 5%
 

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 235 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 12,800 employees and 398 offices in 128 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.


Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.
 


Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

18.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 826795

 
End of News DGAP News Service

826795  18.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=826795&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
