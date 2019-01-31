Log in
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2022 in an amount of EUR 170 million

01/31/2019 | 09:10am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Bond
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2022 in an amount of EUR 170 million

31-Jan-2019 / 15:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 31 January 2019

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2022 in an amount of EUR 170 million

Hapag-Lloyd AG (HLAG) has decided to redeem EUR 170 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2022 on 11 February 2019 at the fixed redemption price of 103.375 percent.1) USD 152 million (approximately EUR 133 million as of today) of the EUR 170 million will be paid from cash proceeds resulting from the settlement of a receivable of HLAG's subsidiary United Arab Shipping Company Limited (UASC) which was recognized in the course of the business combination of HLAG and UASC.

1) Regulation S Global Notes: Common Code 155557664, ISIN XS1555576641

Restricted Global Notes: Common Code 155557699, ISIN XS1555576997




Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

31-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

771419  31-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771419&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11 458 M
EBIT 2018 401 M
Net income 2018 34,1 M
Debt 2018 5 520 M
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 3 907 M
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,1 €
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anthony James Firmin Chief Operating Officer
Nicolás Burr Garcia de la Huerta Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-1.16%4 493
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK6.89%26 987
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD7.18%7 169
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD0.38%4 199
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD12.83%2 867
DFDS A/S18.61%2 809
