Hapag-Lloyd AG: Early redemption of EUR Senior Notes due 2022 in the outstanding amount of EUR 280 million
14-Jun-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Today, Hapag-Lloyd AG has decided to fully redeem the outstanding EUR 280 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% Senior Notes due 2022 (ISIN XS1555576641 and ISIN XS1555576997) on 24 June 2019 at a fixed redemption price of 103.375 percent.
