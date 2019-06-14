Log in
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Early redemption of EUR Senior Notes due 2022 in the outstanding amount of EUR 280 million

06/14/2019

Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Bond
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Early redemption of EUR Senior Notes due 2022 in the outstanding amount of EUR 280 million

14-Jun-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Early redemption of EUR Senior Notes due 2022 in the outstanding amount of EUR 280 million

Today, Hapag-Lloyd AG has decided to fully redeem the outstanding EUR 280 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% Senior Notes due 2022 (ISIN XS1555576641 and ISIN XS1555576997) on 24 June 2019 at a fixed redemption price of 103.375 percent.

Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

14-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Hapag-Lloyd AG published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 10:33:08 UTC
