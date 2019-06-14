Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd decides full redemption of senior note prior to maturity

14.06.2019 / 12:02

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, Hapag-Lloyd AG has decided to fully redeem the outstanding EUR 280 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75 percent senior note due 2022

(ISIN XS1555576641 and ISIN XS1555576997) on 24 June 2019 at a fixed redemption price of 103.375 percent.

The redemption will be done predominantly from available cash. EUR 100 million of the EUR 280 million will be paid from a drawdown of a CDS-based credit facility.

'The complete repayment of this senior note ahead of maturity is a clear step forward towards further deleveraging and optimizing our capital structure. We are making good progress in our efforts to achieve our leverage target and the reduction of cost of debt, which continues to be an essential part of our strategic agenda,' said Nicolás Burr, Chief Financial Officer of Hapag-Lloyd.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 235 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 12,800 employees and 398 offices in 128 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities to which these materials relate have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

These materials are not an invitation nor are they intended to be an inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ('FSMA'). These materials are directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom; or (ii) persons in the United Kingdom that are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Section 86(7) of FSMA that are also (a) persons authorized under FSMA or otherwise having professional experience in matters relating to investments and qualifying as investment professionals under article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the 'Financial Promotion Order'); or (b) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other persons to whom article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order applies; or (c) any other persons to whom these materials for the purposes of Section 21 of FSMA can otherwise lawfully be made available (all such persons together being referred to as 'Relevant Persons'). Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on these materials. The securities or any investment or controlled activity to which such securities relate are only available to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

Contact:

Heiko Hoffmann

Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Phone +49 40 3001-2896

Fax +49 40 3001-72896

Mobile +49 172 875-2126