Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hapag-Lloyd AG    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AG (HLAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd decides partly redemption of senior note prior to maturity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 09:20am EST

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Bond
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd decides partly redemption of senior note prior to maturity

31.01.2019 / 15:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 31 January 2019

 

Hapag-Lloyd decides partly redemption of senior note prior to maturity

Hapag-Lloyd AG has decided to partly redeem EUR 170 million of its senior note on 11 February 2019 and prior to its maturity 2022 at a fixed redemption price of 103.375 percent. The senior note was issued in February 2017 with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 450 million. The annual coupon is 6.75 percent.

This partial redemption will be done from cash proceeds, predominantly resulting from a settled long-term receivable of United Arab Shipping Company Limited in an amount of USD 152 million (around EUR 133 million as of today). This receivable arose in the course of the business combination with Hapag-Lloyd from the sale of an investment in an associate.

"Further deleveraging and optimizing our capital structure are important goals of our financial agenda. Partly repaying this senior note ahead of maturity is a step on the right direction to reach our leverage target, further improve our repayment profile and continue to reduce interest expenses", said Nicolás Burr, Chief Financial Officer of Hapag-Lloyd.

 

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 222 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.6 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 12,000 employees and 394 offices in 127 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.6 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 120 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer
NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities to which these materials relate have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

These materials are not an invitation nor are they intended to be an inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). These materials are directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom; or (ii) persons in the United Kingdom that are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Section 86(7) of FSMA that are also (a) persons authorized under FSMA or otherwise having professional experience in matters relating to investments and qualifying as investment professionals under article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order"); or (b) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other persons to whom article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order applies; or (c) any other persons to whom these materials for the purposes of Section 21 of FSMA can otherwise lawfully be made available (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on these materials. The securities or any investment or controlled activity to which such securities relate are only available to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

 

Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

31.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771393  31.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAPAG-LLOYD AG
09:30aHAPAG LLOYD : New fuel rules set to push up cost of sea transport
AQ
09:20aHAPAG-LLOYD AG : Hapag-Lloyd decides partly redemption of senior note prior to m..
EQ
09:10aHAPAG-LLOYD AG : Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 20..
EQ
01/23HAPAG LLOYD : QTerminals welcomes first Hapag Lloyd's IMX service
AQ
01/23HAPAG LLOYD : eyes investments in Egypt's port sector
AQ
01/14HAPAG LLOYD : More fire-fighting tugs en route to container ship burning off Nov..
AQ
01/12HAPAG LLOYD : Maximilian Rothkopf to be new chief operating officer at Hapag-Llo..
AQ
01/10HAPAG LLOYD : Container ship fire off Canada's east coast 'largely contained'
AQ
01/10HAPAG-LLOYD AG : Maximilian Rothkopf appointed to Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd
EQ
01/08HAPAG-LLOYD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11 458 M
EBIT 2018 401 M
Net income 2018 34,1 M
Debt 2018 5 520 M
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 3 907 M
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,1 €
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anthony James Firmin Chief Operating Officer
Nicolás Burr Garcia de la Huerta Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-1.16%4 493
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK6.89%26 987
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD7.18%7 169
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD0.38%4 199
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD12.83%2 867
DFDS A/S18.61%2 809
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.