HAPAG-LLOYD AG

(HLAG)
Hapag-Lloyd AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/29/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.08.2019 / 11:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marietta Laetitia
Last name(s): Gernandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Karl
Last name(s): Gernandt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Hapag-Lloyd AG

b) LEI
HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HLAG475

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
56.00 EUR 3158.82 EUR
56.10 EUR 4710.53 EUR
55.90 EUR 8756.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55.9755 EUR 16625.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


29.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53553  29.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
