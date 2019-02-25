Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hapag-Lloyd AG    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AG

(HLAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Operating result for 2018 considerably improved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 01:35am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Operating result for 2018 considerably improved

25.02.2019 / 07:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 25 February 2019
 

Operating result for 2018 considerably improved


Hapag-Lloyd achieved a higher operating result in the 2018 financial year than in the prior year. On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to EUR 1,138 million (2017: EUR 1,055 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to EUR 443 million (2017: EUR 411 million). Both figures are at the upper end of the ranges forecast for the 2018 full financial year (EBITDA: EUR 900 to 1,150 million; EBIT: EUR 200 to 450 million), which Hapag-Lloyd announced on 29 June 2018. The main drivers are higher global transport volumes, steadily improving freight rates in the second half of the year, the merger with United Arab Shipping Company Ltd. (UASC), and the resulting cost synergies. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the EBITDA of EUR 324 million (Q4 2017: EUR 332 million) and the EBIT of EUR 142 million (Q4 2017: EUR 143 million) were nearly at their prior-year levels.

Revenues increased in the 2018 financial year by 15 percent, to EUR 11.5 billion (2017: EUR 10.0 billion), in particular due to the merger with UASC and the associated 21 percent increase in transport volume, to 11.9 million TEU (2017: 9.8 million TEU). Transport expenses were primarily driven by strong volume growth and a significantly higher average bunker consumption price of 421 USD/tonne (2017: 318 USD/tonne), increasing by 18 percent, to EUR 9.4 billion (2017: EUR 8.0 billion), proportionally less than transport volume. At 1,044 USD/TEU, the average freight rate for the year as a whole was below the prior-year level (2017: 1,060 USD/TEU), with a better fourth quarter at 1,079 USD/TEU (Q4/17: 1,038 USD/TEU). On a pro forma basis and when compared to the combined business of Hapag-Lloyd and UASC for the full year 2017, the transport volume is up 6 percent and the average freight rate is up 2 percent.

All results are preliminary. The consolidated financial statements and the 2018 Annual Report will be published on 22 March 2019.

PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED KEY FIGURES (EURO)*

  Q4 2018 Q4 2017 2018 2017 2018 vs 2017
Transport volume (TTEU) 2,974 2,774 11,874 9,803 2,071
Freight rate (USD/TEU) 1,079 1,038 1,044 1,060 -16
Revenues (EUR million) 3,087 2,659 11,515 9,973 1,542
EBITDA (EUR million) 324 332 1,138 1,055 83
EBIT (EUR million) 142 143 443 411 32
EBITDA margin 10.5% 12.5% 9.9% 10.6% -0.7 Ppt
EBIT margin 4.6% 5.4% 3.8% 4.1% -0.3 Ppt
 



PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED KEY FIGURES (USD)*

  Q4 2018 Q4 2017 2018 2017 2018 vs 2017
Revenues (USD million) 3,534 3,119 13,605 11,286 2,319
EBITDA (USD million) 372 390 1,345 1,199 146
EBIT (USD million) 164 167 524 467 57
Annual average exchange rate USD/EUR n.a. n.a. 1.18 1.13 +0.05
31.12.2018 exchange rate USD/EUR 1.15 1.20 1.15 1.20 -0.05
 


* UASC Ltd. and its subsidiaries have been incorporated into the consolidated financial statements of Hapag-Lloyd since 24 May 2017, the date of transfer of control. As a result, the presented figures include the effects of the transaction and combined business activities from this time on and the 2018 financial year (with UASC) can therefore only be compared to a limited extent with the figures for 2017 (with UASC since 24 May 2017). The cash flows, income and expenses of the acquired UASC Group were translated at the average US dollar/euro exchange rate between 24 May and 31 December 2017 of 1.1687.


About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 222 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.6 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 12,500 employees and 394 offices in 127 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.6 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 120 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.

 

Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

25.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

780445  25.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780445&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAPAG-LLOYD AG
01:35aHAPAG-LLOYD AG : Operating result for 2018 considerably improved
EQ
02/24HAPAG LLOYD : Shipping Company Slams $700 Fresh Surcharge On Nigerian Importers
AQ
02/18HAPAG-LLOYD AG : Moody's upgrades Hapag-Lloyd credit rating to B1
EQ
02/13HAPAG LLOYD : Trade spats could dampen shipping growth in 2019-Hapag Lloyd CEO
RE
02/03HAPAG LLOYD : Once-burning, Halifax-bound container ship arrives in the Bahamas
AQ
01/31HAPAG LLOYD : New fuel rules set to push up cost of sea transport
AQ
01/31HAPAG-LLOYD AG : Hapag-Lloyd decides partly redemption of senior note prior to m..
EQ
01/31HAPAG-LLOYD AG : Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 20..
EQ
01/23HAPAG LLOYD : QTerminals welcomes first Hapag Lloyd's IMX service
AQ
01/23HAPAG LLOYD : eyes investments in Egypt's port sector
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11 464 M
EBIT 2018 402 M
Net income 2018 34,2 M
Debt 2018 5 527 M
Yield 2018 1,65%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 4 640 M
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,9 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anthony James Firmin Chief Operating Officer
Nicolás Burr Garcia de la Huerta Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AG17.86%5 259
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK7.97%27 143
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD13.61%7 706
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-3.91%4 019
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD21.62%2 972
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD14.87%2 879
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.