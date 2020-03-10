DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 1.10 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2020 and adapts Dividend Policy



Hamburg, 10 March 2020

The Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ISIN DE000HLAG475) has just resolved to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting taking place on 5 June 2020 - deviating from the existing dividend policy - a distribution of a dividend payment for the financial year 2019 in the amount of EUR 1.10 per share, i.e. in total EUR 193,336,322.30 and around 51.8 % of the consolidated profit (IFRS). The Supervisory Board will presumably resolve on the appropriation of profits for financial year 2019 in its meeting on 19 March 2020.

In addition thereto, the Executive Board has decided in the same meeting to change the current dividend policy (in general up to 20 - 30 % of the consolidated profit) to the extent that Hapag-Lloyd AG intends to generally pay a dividend of at least 30 % of the consolidated profit (IFRS) within its commercial and financial options.

The changed dividend policy allows Hapag-Lloyd AG to appropriately share its success with its shareholders despite economic fluctuations customary in the industry. Simultaneously, the company preserves the required flexibility for further developments and maintains adequate liquidity. The dividend policy is subject to compliance with legal requirements, existing financial agreements, consideration of the market conditions, further development and growth plans as well as maintaining an adequate level of liquidity.

The Annual Report for the financial year 2019 will be published on 20 March 2020.

