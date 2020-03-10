Log in
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 1.10 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2020 and adapts Dividend Policy

03/10/2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 1.10 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2020 and adapts Dividend Policy

10-March-2020 / 12:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 10 March 2020

Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 1.10 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2020 and adapts Dividend Policy

The Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ISIN DE000HLAG475) has just resolved to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting taking place on 5 June 2020 - deviating from the existing dividend policy - a distribution of a dividend payment for the financial year 2019 in the amount of EUR 1.10 per share, i.e. in total EUR 193,336,322.30 and around 51.8 % of the consolidated profit (IFRS). The Supervisory Board will presumably resolve on the appropriation of profits for financial year 2019 in its meeting on 19 March 2020.

In addition thereto, the Executive Board has decided in the same meeting to change the current dividend policy (in general up to 20 - 30 % of the consolidated profit) to the extent that Hapag-Lloyd AG intends to generally pay a dividend of at least 30 % of the consolidated profit (IFRS) within its commercial and financial options.

The changed dividend policy allows Hapag-Lloyd AG to appropriately share its success with its shareholders despite economic fluctuations customary in the industry. Simultaneously, the company preserves the required flexibility for further developments and maintains adequate liquidity. The dividend policy is subject to compliance with legal requirements, existing financial agreements, consideration of the market conditions, further development and growth plans as well as maintaining an adequate level of liquidity.

The Annual Report for the financial year 2019 will be published on 20 March 2020.




Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

10-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 993529

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

993529  10-March-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 12 766 M
EBIT 2019 784 M
Net income 2019 356 M
Debt 2019 5 595 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 36,8x
P/E ratio 2020 34,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 11 530 M
