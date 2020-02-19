Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd improves operating result by more than 80 percent in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 01:25am EST

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd improves operating result by more than 80 percent in 2019

19.02.2020 / 07:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 19 February 2020
 

Hapag-Lloyd improves operating result by more than 80 percent in 2019

On the basis of preliminary figures, Hapag-Lloyd's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the 2019 financial year significantly increased to EUR 811 million (2018: EUR 444 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to EUR 1,986 million (2018: EUR 1,139 million). The main drivers of the positive business developments have been improved freight rates as well as rigorous cost and revenue management. The 2019 results include effects from the first-time application of the IFRS 16 accounting standard, which amount to approximately EUR 31 million for the EBIT and approximately EUR 467 million for the EBITDA. In the fourth quarter of 2019, both the EBITDA of EUR 475 million (Q4 2018: EUR 327 million) and the EBIT of EUR 169 million (Q4 2018: EUR 144 million) were also above their prior-year levels.

Revenues increased in the 2019 financial year by approximately 9 percent, to EUR 12.6 billion (2018: EUR 11.6 billion). This can be attributed to an improved average freight rate of 1,072 USD/TEU for the year as a whole, which rose by 2.6 percent year-on-year (2018: 1,044 USD/TEU) due to a stronger focus on more profitable trade lanes and active revenue management. In addition, a 1.4 percent year-on-year increase in transport volumes, to more than 12 million TEU (2018: 11.9 million TEU), and a stronger US dollar exchange rate against the euro also made a positive contribution to revenues.

Lower expenses for the handling and inland transport of containers as well as a slightly lower average bunker consumption price of USD 416 per tonne (2018: USD 421 per tonne) had a positive effect on transport expenses, which increased to a total of EUR 9.7 billion (2018: EUR 9.6 billion), also impacted by a stronger US dollar.

Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2019 Annual Report and an outlook for the current financial year on 20 March 2020.


PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (EURO)*

  Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018 2019 vs 2018
Transport volume (TTEU) 3,026 2,974 12,037 11,874 163
Freight rate (USD/TEU) 1,062 1,084 1,072 1,044 28
Revenues (EUR million) 3,126 3,131 12,608 11,618 990
EBITDA (EUR million) 475 327 1,986 1,139 847
EBIT (EUR million) 169 144 811 444 367
EBITDA margin 15.2% 10.4% 15.8% 9.8% 6.0 Ppt
EBIT margin 5.4% 4.6% 6.4% 3.8% 2.6 Ppt
 



PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (USD)*

  Q4 2019 Q4 2018 2019 2018 2019 vs 2018
Revenues (USD million) 3,460 3,585 14,115 13,726 388
EBITDA (USD million) 526 375 2,223 1,345 878
EBIT (USD million) 186 167 908 524 384
Annual average exchange rate (USD/EUR) n.a. n.a. 1.12 1.18 -0.06
31.12 exchange rate USD/EUR n.a. n.a. 1.12 1.15 -0.03
 


* Due to the first-time application of the accounting standard IFRS 16 as of 1 January 2019, the results of the 2019 financial year (including first-time application of IFRS 16) can only be compared to a limited extent with the results of the 2018 financial year (excluding first-time application of IFRS 16). Additionally, as a result of the change in presentation of the consolidated income statement, the previous year's values have been adjusted. In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.


About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 231 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,000 employees and 392 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.6 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.




Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

19.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 978037

 
End of News DGAP News Service

978037  19.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=978037&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
01:52aHAPAG LLOYD : raises 2019 operating profit by 80% on freights, costs
RE
01:25aHAPAG-LLOYD AG : Hapag-Lloyd improves operating result by more than 80 percent i..
EQ
02/14HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : annual earnings release
02/05&LDQUO;HAPAG-LLOYD LIVE&RDQUO; : Hapag-Lloyd launches remote reefer supply chain..
PU
02/03HAPAG LLOYD : to lower CO2 emissions using biofuel
PU
01/16HAPAG LLOYD : TUI assesses potential for further growth at Hapag-Lloyd Cruises t..
AQ
01/07HAPAG LLOYD : Sets Up Its Quality Service Centre in Mauritius
AQ
2019HAPAG-LLOYD AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
2019HAPAG-LLOYD AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
2019Spate of Fires Has Shipping Industry Looking at How Dangerous Goods Are Handl..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 12 747 M
EBIT 2019 782 M
Net income 2019 355 M
Debt 2019 5 604 M
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 41,7x
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 13 147 M
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,63  €
Last Close Price 74,80  €
Spread / Highest target -10,4%
Spread / Average Target -47,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer & Member-Executive Board
Nicolás Burr Garcia de la Huerta Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-2.22%14 222
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-10.70%23 745
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.43%7 106
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.55%3 285
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-5.66%2 871
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.-14.71%2 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group