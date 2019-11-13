Log in
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Mark Frese to become new CFO of Hapag-Lloyd

11/13/2019 | 05:05am EST

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Mark Frese to become new CFO of Hapag-Lloyd

13.11.2019 / 11:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 13 November 2019

Mark Frese to become new CFO of Hapag-Lloyd


During its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG appointed Mark Frese to the Executive Board effective 25 November 2019. On 1 March 2020, he will become the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Nicolás Burr.

Mark Frese (55) was most recently employed as the Chief Financial Officer of Ceconomy AG, the former Metro AG. Before that, he held various management positions at Metro AG and Kaufhof Holding AG.

"When Mark Frese joins us, we will be gaining a very accomplished and highly skilled expert with extensive experience and knowledge of the financial sector. The Supervisory Board is convinced that, in its new composition, the Executive Board will remain excellently positioned to lead Hapag-Lloyd to continued future success," said Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Nicolás Burr (44) will be leaving the company on 29 February 2020 to pursue new projects in Chile. He began serving as CFO of Hapag-Lloyd AG in March 2015.

"During his five years with the company, Nicolás Burr has significantly contributed to its success, particularly when it comes to the mergers with CSAV and UASC as well as the IPO that took place in 2015. Nicolás Burr is among those responsible for the good financial position that Hapag-Lloyd enjoys today. We wish him all the best for the future," Behrendt said.


About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 231 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,000 employees and 392 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.6 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.




Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

