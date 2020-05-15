Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hapag Lloyd : gets 2020 off to a decent start despite coronavirus pandemic, but uncertainties remain for the year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 01:30am EDT

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Hapag-Lloyd gets 2020 off to a decent start despite coronavirus pandemic, but uncertainties remain for the year

15.05.2020 / 07:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 15 May 2020
 

Hapag-Lloyd gets 2020 off to a decent start despite coronavirus pandemic, but uncertainties remain for the year

- Transport volumes and freight rates improved

- Earnings impacted by higher bunker prices and negative valuation effects

- Clearly positive free cashflow and solid liquidity reserve

- Effects of the coronavirus pandemic expected to become more visible in the second quarter

- Wide range of measures formulated to safeguard financial performance

For the first quarter of 2020, Hapag-Lloyd recorded earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of USD 176 million (EUR 160 million), which is below the corresponding prior-year figure of USD 243 million (EUR 214 million). The Group net result declined to approximately USD 27 million (EUR 25 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased slightly to USD 517 million (EUR 469 million).

"Despite the coronavirus pandemic, we have gotten the year off to a good start. Higher transport volumes and better freight rates have boosted our revenues. The financial result is below the first quarter of the previous year as we faced higher bunker prices after the new IMO 2020 rules on 1 January and we had a significant negative bunker stock valuation after the decline in crude oil prices at the end of the first quarter," said Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Executive Officer of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Revenues increased in the first quarter of 2020 by around 6 percent, to USD 3.7 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). This can primarily be attributed to a 4.3 percent increase in transport volumes, to more than 3 million TEU, and an improved average freight rate of USD 1,094 per TEU. Transport expenses increased by almost 10 percent, disproportionately to revenues, particularly due to higher bunker costs, which increased by USD 98 to USD 523 per tonne as a result of the transition to low-sulphur fuel oil required by the IMO 2020 regulation. This had a negative impact on earnings, as did a devaluation of bunker inventories of around USD 64 million (approximately EUR 58 million) due to the rapid decline in crude oil prices that began at the end of the first quarter.

Free cashflow was once again clearly positive at USD 302 million (EUR 274 million). At the end of the first quarter, the liquidity reserve stood at approximately USD 1.2 billion (EUR 1.1 billion), thereby remaining at a persistently good level.

Rolf Habben Jansen: "Although we were able to pick up a bit of tailwind at the beginning of the year, we anticipate that the coronavirus pandemic will have very significant impacts in 2020, beginning in the second quarter. Our main focuses will continue to be the safety and well-being of our employees as well as the supply chains of our customers. We have taken a wide range of measures designed to save an amount in the mid-triple-digit million range to safeguard our profitability and liquidity. We adjust our service network to the lower demand and seek savings in all cost categories, from terminal, transport, equipment and network costs to overhead."

Taking into account the prevailing uncertainties and building on the planned cost cutting measures as well as based on the premise that the pandemic will peak in the second quarter and give way to a gradual recovery in the global economy in the second half of the year, the Executive Board has substantiated its earnings forecast from the start of the year. This means that Hapag-Lloyd still continues to expect EBITDA of EUR 1.7 to 2.2 billion and EBIT of EUR 0.5 to 1.0 billion for the current financial year. However, unless there is a recovery in demand for container transport services earlier and stronger than expected in the market studies cited in the financial report for the first quarter 2020, the upper end of the forecast ranges is barely achievable from today's perspective.

The financial report for the first quarter of 2020 is available online at:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html


KEY FIGURES (USD)*

  Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019
Transport volume (TTEU) 3,053 2,929 125
Freight rate (USD/TEU) 1,094 1,079 15
Revenues (USD million) 3,684 3,478 206
EBITDA (USD million) 517 556 -38
EBIT (USD million) 176 243 -67
EBITDA margin 14.0% 16.0% -2.0 Ppt
EBIT margin 4.8% 7.0% -2.2 Ppt
Group net result (USD million) 27 109 -82
 


KEY FIGURES (EURO)*

  Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019
Revenues (EUR million) 3,343 3,063 280
EBITDA (EUR million) 469 489 -20
EBIT (EUR million) 160 214 -54
Group net result (EUR million) 25 96 -71
Annual average exchange rate (USD/EUR) 1.10 1.14 -0.04
31.3. exchange rate USD/EUR 1.10 1.12 -0.02
 

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 248 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,000 employees and 394 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.6 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 122 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.



Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

15.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1045605

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1045605  15.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1045605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
01:45aHAPAG LLOYD : gets 2020 off to a decent start despite coronavirus pandemic, unce..
PU
01:30aHAPAG LLOYD : gets 2020 off to a decent start despite coronavirus pandemic, but ..
EQ
05/12HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : quaterly earnings release
05/06HAPAG-LLOYD SEEKS SAVINGS TO OFFSET : Ceo
RE
05/01TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Shipping's Bet on Trade; Amazon's Soaring Costs; Stor..
DJ
04/22HAPAG LLOYD : publishes 2019 sustainability report
PU
04/21HAPAG-LLOYD : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
04/17HAPAG-LLOYD : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/02Coronavirus Pushes Shipping Companies Into Survival Mode
DJ
03/27HAPAG-LLOYD : Gets a Neutral rating from Berenberg
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 11 759 M
EBIT 2020 360 M
Net income 2020 -146 M
Debt 2020 5 486 M
Yield 2020 0,20%
P/E ratio 2020 -285x
P/E ratio 2021 86,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,94x
EV / Sales2021 2,75x
Capitalization 29 106 M
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 38,45  €
Last Close Price 165,60  €
Spread / Highest target -59,5%
Spread / Average Target -76,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT116.47%31 449
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-31.45%17 152
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.48%5 367
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.1.22%4 334
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.53%2 598
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-1.94%2 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group